Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (9), 4-0, 90, 2

2. CBC, 3-1, 77, 1

3. Joplin, 4-0, 69, 3

4. Liberty North, 4-0, 66, 4

5. Park Hill, 3-1, 53, 9

6. Blue Springs, 3-1, 37, 7

7. Rockhurst, 3-1, 35, 5

8. Lee’s Summit North, 2-2, 27, 6

9. Francis Howell, 3-1, 23, 8

10. Lee’s Summit West, 3-1, 10, 10

Also receiving votes: Marquette (4-0), 7; Raymore-Peculiar (3-1), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 4-0, 90, 1

2. Staley, 4-0, 78, 2

3. Carthage, 3-1, 71, 3

4. Jackson, 4-0, 67, 4

5. Chaminade, 3-1, 51, 5

6. Eureka, 3-1, 41, 6

7. Battle, 3-1, 36, 7

8. North Kansas City, 4-0, 30, 8

9. Raytown, 3-1, 17, 9

10. Park Hill South, 2-2, 11, 10

Also receiving votes: McCluer North (3-1), 3

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 4-0, 90, 1

2. Camdenton, 4-0, 78, 2

3. Webb City, 3-1, 73, 3

4. Smithville, 4-0, 63, 5

5. West Plains, 3-1, 51, 6

6. Platte County, 3-1, 42, 7

7. MICDS, 3-1, 41, 4

8. Lebanon, 4-0, 30, 9

9. Jefferson City Helias, 3-1, 11, 10

T10. Grain Valley, 2-2, 6, NR

T10. St. Mary’s, 2-2, 6, 8

Also receiving votes: Farmington (4-0), 2; Bolivar (4-0), 1; Warrensburg (4-0), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 3-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 4-0, 77, 2

3. Trinity, 2-2, 70, 3

4. Mt. Vernon, 4-0, 62, 4

5. St. Charles West, 4-0, 59, 5

6. Southern Boone, 4-0, 44, 6

7. Kennett, 4-0, 32, 8

8. Boonville, 3-1, 25, 9

9. St. Francis Borgia, 3-1, 22, 10

10. Center, 4-0, 9, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Cassville

Also receiving votes: Lutheran St. Charles (4-0), 3; Cassville (3-1), 1; Seneca (3-1), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 4-0, 90, 1

2. Lutheran North, 2-1, 78, 2

3. Lathrop, 4-0, 72, 3

4. Maryville, 3-1, 63, 5

5. Centralia, 4-0, 53, 6

6. Ava, 4-0, 44, 7

7. Lamar, 3-1, 35, 4

8. Clark County, 3-1, 29, 8

9. Palmyra, 3-1, 16, 10

10. Summit Christian Academy, 4-0, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Macon

Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (4-0), 2; Monroe City (3-1), 2; Hallsville (3-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 4-0, 90, 1

2. Thayer, 4-0, 79, 3

3. Pierce City, 4-0, 74, 2

4. Mid Buchanan, 3-1, 55, 4

5. Carrollton, 4-0, 53, 5

6. Hayti, 3-1, 43, T6

7. Valle Catholic, 3-1, 40, T6

8. Marceline, 3-1, 23, 8

9. Gallatin, 4-0, 19, T9

10. Adrian, 3-1, 12, T9

Also receiving votes: Miller (4-0), 7

 

