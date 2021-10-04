Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW
T1. CBC (4);5-1;94;1
T1. Liberty North (5);4-1;94;2
3. Joplin (1);6-0;78;3
4. Lee’s Summit North;6-0;67;4
5. DeSmet;4-2;63;5
6. Nixa;5-1;43;7
7. Hazelwood Central;6-0;32;8
8. Park Hill South;6-0;30;9
9. Francis Howell;5-1;29;6
10. Raymore-Peculiar;4-2;14;10
Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (5-1), 5; Liberty (4-2), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW
1. Jackson (10);6-0;100;1
2. Carthage;6-0;88;2
3. Holt;6-0;82;3
4. Webb City;4-2;61;4
5. Lebanon;6-0;57;6
6. Raytown;3-1;56;5
7. Platte County;4-2;30;T8
8. Jefferson City Helias;5-1;28;T8
9. Fort Osage;5-1;22;7
10. Rockwood Summit;6-0;13;NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Ladue
Also receiving votes: Ladue (5-1), 12; Glendale (4-1), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW
1. Smithville (9);6-0;99;1
2. MICDS (1);6-0;90;3
3. Hannibal;6-0;80;4
4. West Plains;5-1;68;2
5. Union;6-0;60;5
6. Lincoln College Prep;6-0;49;6
T7. McCluer;5-1;31;7
T7. Vashon;6-0;31;8
9. Nevada;5-1;25;10
10. Hillsboro;5-1;9;NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Warrensburg
Also receiving votes: McDonald County (5-1), 4; St. Dominic (3-3), 4
CLASS 3
Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW
1. Odessa (10);6-0;100;1
2. St. Mary’s;4-1;90;2
3. Valle Catholic;6-0;80;3
4. Boonville;5-1;58;6
5. St. Pius X;5-1;54;4
6. Blair Oaks;5-1;53;7
7. Lutheran North;3-3;38;5
8. Park Hills Central;5-1;29;9
9. Mexico;5-1;25;10
10. Cardinal Ritter;3-3;11;8
Also receiving votes: Center (4-1), 8; Aurora (5-1), 3; Kennett (5-1), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW
1. Lamar (10);6-0;100;1
2. Fair Grove;6-0;87;2
3. Hallsville;6-0;81;3
4. Ava;6-0;58;4
5. Butler;6-0;56;5
T6. Lafayette County;5-1;48;T6
T6. Lutheran St. Charles;4-2;48;T6
8. Duchesne;4-2;26;8
9. Richmond;5-1;23;9
10. Bowling Green;5-0;20;10
Also receiving votes: Warsaw (6-0), 2; New Madrid County Central (6-0), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW
1. Windsor (9);6-0;98;1
2. Mid Buchanan (1);6-0;88;2
3. Hayti;5-0;73;4
4. Marionville;6-0;67;5
5. East Buchanan;6-0;63;6
6. Harrisburg;6-0;40;7
7. Monroe City;5-1;39;3
8. Thayer;5-1;36;8
9. Hamilton-Penney;4-2;18;9
10. Skyline;4-2;13;10
Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 9; West Platte (5-1), 6