 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Media football rankings
0 comments

Missouri Media football rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

 

First-place votes in parenthesis.

 

CLASS 6

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

T1. CBC (4);5-1;94;1

T1. Liberty North (5);4-1;94;2

3. Joplin (1);6-0;78;3

4. Lee’s Summit North;6-0;67;4

5. DeSmet;4-2;63;5

6. Nixa;5-1;43;7

7. Hazelwood Central;6-0;32;8

8. Park Hill South;6-0;30;9

9. Francis Howell;5-1;29;6

10. Raymore-Peculiar;4-2;14;10

Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (5-1), 5; Liberty (4-2), 1

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Jackson (10);6-0;100;1

2. Carthage;6-0;88;2

3. Holt;6-0;82;3

4. Webb City;4-2;61;4

5. Lebanon;6-0;57;6

6. Raytown;3-1;56;5

7. Platte County;4-2;30;T8

8. Jefferson City Helias;5-1;28;T8

9. Fort Osage;5-1;22;7

10. Rockwood Summit;6-0;13;NR 

Dropped out: No. 10 Ladue

Also receiving votes: Ladue (5-1), 12; Glendale (4-1), 1

 

CLASS 4

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Smithville (9);6-0;99;1

2. MICDS (1);6-0;90;3 

3. Hannibal;6-0;80;4

4. West Plains;5-1;68;2

5. Union;6-0;60;5

6. Lincoln College Prep;6-0;49;6

T7. McCluer;5-1;31;7

T7. Vashon;6-0;31;8

9. Nevada;5-1;25;10 

10. Hillsboro;5-1;9;NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Warrensburg

Also receiving votes: McDonald County (5-1), 4; St. Dominic (3-3), 4

 

CLASS 3

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Odessa (10);6-0;100;1 

2. St. Mary’s;4-1;90;2

3. Valle Catholic;6-0;80;3

4. Boonville;5-1;58;6

5. St. Pius X;5-1;54;4

6. Blair Oaks;5-1;53;7

7. Lutheran North;3-3;38;5

8. Park Hills Central;5-1;29;9

9. Mexico;5-1;25;10

10. Cardinal Ritter;3-3;11;8

Also receiving votes: Center (4-1), 8; Aurora (5-1), 3; Kennett (5-1), 1  

 

CLASS 2

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Lamar (10);6-0;100;1

2. Fair Grove;6-0;87;2

3. Hallsville;6-0;81;3

4. Ava;6-0;58;4 

5. Butler;6-0;56;5

T6. Lafayette County;5-1;48;T6

T6. Lutheran St. Charles;4-2;48;T6

8. Duchesne;4-2;26;8

9. Richmond;5-1;23;9

10. Bowling Green;5-0;20;10

Also receiving votes: Warsaw (6-0), 2; New Madrid County Central (6-0), 1 

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Windsor (9);6-0;98;1

2. Mid Buchanan (1);6-0;88;2

3. Hayti;5-0;73;4

4. Marionville;6-0;67;5

5. East Buchanan;6-0;63;6

6. Harrisburg;6-0;40;7

7. Monroe City;5-1;39;3

8. Thayer;5-1;36;8

9. Hamilton-Penney;4-2;18;9

10. Skyline;4-2;13;10

Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 9; West Platte (5-1), 6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News