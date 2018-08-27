Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Football Poll Photo
Buy Now

Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 12-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Eric Blum, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Corey Riggs, Mediacom Springfield; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Cody Thorn, Platte County Citizen

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. CBC, 1-0, (12) 120

2. Blue Springs 1-0, 107

T3. Kirkwood, 1-0, 84

T3. Lee’s Summit West, 1-0, 84 

5. Rock Bridge, 1-0, 81

6. Eureka, 1-0, 51

7. Lee’s Summit North, 1-0, 45

8. Park Hill, 0-1, 37

9. Joplin, 1-0, 16

10. Rockhurst, 0-1, 15

Also receiving votes:  DeSmet (1-0), 14; Marquette (1-0), 2; Francis Howell (0-1), 2; Raymore-Peculiar (1-0), 2

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Staley (11), 1-0, 119

2. Fort Osage, 1-0, 104

3. Fort Zumwalt North, 1-0, 79

4. Vianney (1), 0-1, 71

5. Battle, 1-0, 65

6. Carthage, 1-0, 63

7. Park Hill South, 0-1, 53

8. Chaminade, 1-0, 33

9. Raytown, 1-0, 32

10. Timberland, 1-0, 18

Also receiving votes: Lebanon (1-0), 5; North Kansas City (1-0), 4; Sedalia Smith-Cotton (1-0), 4; Belton (1-0), 3; Hickman (1-0), 3; Jackson (1-0), 3; Poplar Bluff (1-0), 1   

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Webb City (12), 1-0, 120

2. Kearney, 1-0, 100

3. Ladue, 1-0, 96

4. Platte County, 1-0, 71

5. Camdenton, 1-0, 57

6. MICDS 1-0, 54

7. West Plains, 1-0, 37

8. Smithville, 1-0, 36

9. Carl Junction, 0-1, 29

10. Helias, 1-0, 28

Also receiving votes:  Rolla (1-0), 10; Grain Valley (1-0), 9; Parkway Central (1-0), 7; St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0), 3; St. Francis Borgia (1-0), 3

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Trinity (7), 0-1, 111

2. Odessa (1), 1-0, 98

3. Cardinal Ritter (1), 1-0, 95

4. Mt. Vernon (3), 1-0, 87

5. Maryville, 0-1, 73

6. Lutheran South, 1-0, 47

7. Center, 1-0, 45

8. Eldon, 1-0, 38

9. St. Clair, 1-0, 18

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

10. Springfield Catholic, 1-0, 17

Also receiving votes: Southern Boone (1-0), 14; Reeds Spring (1-0), 7; McCluer South-Berkeley (0-1), 5; Seneca (0-1), 2; Cassville (1-0), 1; Winfield (1-0), 1; Chillicothe, (0-1), 1  

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Lamar (12), 1-0, 120,

2. Blair Oaks, 1-0, 94

3. Monroe City, 1-0, 91

4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 90

5. Lafayette County, 1-0, 67

6. Clark County, 1-0, 54

7. Lathrop, 1-0, 44

8. Lexington, 1-0, 31

9. Lawson, 1-0, 14

10. Ava, 0-1, 13

Also receiving votes:  North Callaway (1-0), 12; Mtn. View-Liberty (1-0), 10; Macon (1-0), 9; Palmyra (1-0), 7; Caruthersville (1-0), 4 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Valle Catholic (11), 1-0, 119

2. Westran (1), 1-0, 99

3. Hamilton-Penney, 1-0, 78

4. Marceline, 1-0, 77

5. East Buchanan, 1-0, 74

6. Lincoln, 1-0, 55

7. Fayette, 1-0, 36

8. Hayti, 1-0, 33

9. Adrian, 1-0, 31

10. Pierce City, 1-0, 30

Also receiving votes:  Crest Ridge (1-0), 13; Tipton (1-0), 11; Princeton (0-1), 6; West Platte (1-0), 1   

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments