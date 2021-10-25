 Skip to main content
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (6), 8-1, 96, T1

2. Liberty North (4), 7-1, 94, T1

3. Lee’s Summit North, 8-1, 77, 3

4. DeSmet, 7-2, 70, 4

5. Joplin, 8-1, 60, 5

6. Park Hill South, 9-0, 43, 7

T7. Francis Howell, 8-1, 33, 8

T7. Nixa, 7-2, 33, 6

9. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-2, 20, 9

10. Marquette, 8-1, 19, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Hazelwood Central

Also receiving votes: Lindbergh (8-1), 4; Liberty (6-3), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jackson (6), 9-0, 96, 1

2. Carthage (4), 9-0, 94, 2

3. Holt, 9-0, 80, 3

4. Webb City, 6-3, 59, T4

5. Platte County, 7-2, 57, T4

6. Jefferson City Helias, 8-1, 56, 6

7. Lebanon, 8-1, 37, 7

8. Rockwood Summit, 9-0, 33, 8

9. Fort Osage, 8-1, 23, 9

10. Ladue, 8-1, 12, 10

Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (6-3), 3

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Smithville (9), 8-0, 99, 1

2. MICDS (1), 9-0, 90, 2

3. Hannibal, 9-0, 81, 3

4. West Plains, 8-1, 67, 4

5. Union, 9-0, 56, 5

6. Lincoln College Prep, 9-0, 54, 6

7. Hillsboro, 8-1, 35, 9

8. McDonald County, 8-1, 29, 10

9. Vashon, 7-1, 27, 7

10. Nevada, 7-2, 11, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 McCluer

Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (5-4), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. St. Mary’s (10), 7-1, 100, 1

2. Valle Catholic, 9-0, 90, 2

3. St. Pius X, 8-1, 78, 4

4. Odessa, 8-1, 68, 5

5. Lutheran North, 6-3, 52, 6

6. Boonville, 7-2, 51, 3

7. Park Hills Central, 8-1, 45, 7

8. Blair Oaks, 7-2, 32, 8

9. Center, 5-3, 14, 9

10. Aurora, 7-2, 11, 10

Also receiving votes: Mexico (7-2), 9

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (10), 9-0, 100, 1

2. Fair Grove, 9-0, 85, 2

3. Hallsville, 9-0, 84, 3

4. Ava, 9-0, 59, 4

5. Butler, 9-0, 52, 5

6. Lutheran St. Charles, 7-2, 51, 6

7. Lafayette County, 8-1, 46, 7

T8. Duchesne, 7-2, 26, T8

T8. Richmond, 8-1, 26, T8

10. Bowling Green, 8-0, 20, 10

Also receiving votes: New Madrid County Central (7-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

T1. Mid Buchanan (6), 9-0, 92, 2

T1. Windsor (4), 9-0, 92, 1

3. Hayti, 8-0, 79, 3

4. Marionville, 9-0, 76, 4

5. East Buchanan, 8-1, 58, 5

6. Marceline, 8-1, 47, T6

7. Monroe City, 8-1, 40, T6

8. Fayette, 8-1, 23, 9

9. West Platte, 7-2, 18, 8

10. Skyline, 6-3, 11, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Thayer

Also receiving votes: Hamilton-Penney (6-3), 7; Thayer (6-3), 4; Harrisburg (7-2), 2; Mark Twain (8-1), 1

