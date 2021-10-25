Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (6), 8-1, 96, T1
2. Liberty North (4), 7-1, 94, T1
3. Lee’s Summit North, 8-1, 77, 3
4. DeSmet, 7-2, 70, 4
5. Joplin, 8-1, 60, 5
6. Park Hill South, 9-0, 43, 7
T7. Francis Howell, 8-1, 33, 8
T7. Nixa, 7-2, 33, 6
9. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-2, 20, 9
10. Marquette, 8-1, 19, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Hazelwood Central
Also receiving votes: Lindbergh (8-1), 4; Liberty (6-3), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (6), 9-0, 96, 1
2. Carthage (4), 9-0, 94, 2
3. Holt, 9-0, 80, 3
4. Webb City, 6-3, 59, T4
5. Platte County, 7-2, 57, T4
6. Jefferson City Helias, 8-1, 56, 6
7. Lebanon, 8-1, 37, 7
8. Rockwood Summit, 9-0, 33, 8
9. Fort Osage, 8-1, 23, 9
10. Ladue, 8-1, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (6-3), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (9), 8-0, 99, 1
2. MICDS (1), 9-0, 90, 2
3. Hannibal, 9-0, 81, 3
4. West Plains, 8-1, 67, 4
5. Union, 9-0, 56, 5
6. Lincoln College Prep, 9-0, 54, 6
7. Hillsboro, 8-1, 35, 9
8. McDonald County, 8-1, 29, 10
9. Vashon, 7-1, 27, 7
10. Nevada, 7-2, 11, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 McCluer
Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (5-4), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. St. Mary’s (10), 7-1, 100, 1
2. Valle Catholic, 9-0, 90, 2
3. St. Pius X, 8-1, 78, 4
4. Odessa, 8-1, 68, 5
5. Lutheran North, 6-3, 52, 6
6. Boonville, 7-2, 51, 3
7. Park Hills Central, 8-1, 45, 7
8. Blair Oaks, 7-2, 32, 8
9. Center, 5-3, 14, 9
10. Aurora, 7-2, 11, 10
Also receiving votes: Mexico (7-2), 9
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 9-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 9-0, 85, 2
3. Hallsville, 9-0, 84, 3
4. Ava, 9-0, 59, 4
5. Butler, 9-0, 52, 5
6. Lutheran St. Charles, 7-2, 51, 6
7. Lafayette County, 8-1, 46, 7
T8. Duchesne, 7-2, 26, T8
T8. Richmond, 8-1, 26, T8
10. Bowling Green, 8-0, 20, 10
Also receiving votes: New Madrid County Central (7-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
T1. Mid Buchanan (6), 9-0, 92, 2
T1. Windsor (4), 9-0, 92, 1
3. Hayti, 8-0, 79, 3
4. Marionville, 9-0, 76, 4
5. East Buchanan, 8-1, 58, 5
6. Marceline, 8-1, 47, T6
7. Monroe City, 8-1, 40, T6
8. Fayette, 8-1, 23, 9
9. West Platte, 7-2, 18, 8
10. Skyline, 6-3, 11, NR