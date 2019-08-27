{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.

1. CBC (9), 12-1, 90

2. Rockhurst, 11-3, 67

T3. DeSmet, 9-3, 66

T3. Rock Bridge, 9-3, 66

5. Joplin, 10-3, 59

6. Lee’s Summit North, 9-3, 44

7. Blue Springs, 9-4, 43

8. Kirkwood, 8-4, 30

9. Lee’s Summit West, 9-2, 12

10. Park Hill, 5-5, 11

Also receiving votes: Francis Howell (8-4), 6; Pattonville (8-3), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.

1. Fort Zumwalt North (5), 10-2, 79

2. Carthage, 11-2, 71

3. Eureka (2), 9-2, 67

4. Raytown, 9-2, 61

5. Vianney (2), 11-3, 58

6. Staley, 9-3, 54

7. Battle, 8-5, 47

8. Fort Osage, 9-5, 22

9. Jackson, 11-1, 19

10. Chaminade, 6-6, 13

Also receiving votes: North Kansas City (9-2), 4

CLASS 4

Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.

1. Ladue (7), 15-0, 86

2. Webb City (2), 13-1, 83

3. Camdenton, 11-2, 59

4. Platte County, 10-2, 55

5. MICDS, 13-2, 43

6. Kearney, 8-3, 40

7. St. Mary’s, 5-6, 36

8. West Plains, 12-1, 21

9. Lebanon, 9-3, 20

10. Smithville, 12-2, 19

Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (5-5), 16; Hannibal (9-4), 9; St. Joseph Lafayette (7-3), 8

CLASS 3

Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.

1. Trinity (9), 13-2, 90

2. Blair Oaks, 15-0, 77

3. Mt. Vernon, 12-2, 71

4. Odessa, 12-1, 60

5. St. Charles West, 8-4, 59

6. Southern Boone, 10-3, 42

7. St. Francis Borgia, 10-2, 32

8. Cassville, 11-1, 27

9. Boonville, 6-4, 18

T10. Kennett, 11-2, 6

T10. Savannah, 8-4, 6

Also receiving votes: Mexico (6-5), 3; Springfield Catholic (10-3), 3; Lutheran St. Charles (8-3), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.

1. Lutheran North (5), 10-4, 83

2. Cardinal Ritter (1), 13-1, 74

3. Maryville (2), 11-2, 73

4. Lathrop (1), 14-1, 68

5. Lamar, 12-2, 55

6. Clark County, 10-3, 52

7. Monroe City, 10-2, 33

8. Ava, 11-2, 24

9. Lawson, 10-2, 15

T10. Palmyra, 7-4, 6

T10. Versailles, 7-5, 6

Also receiving votes: O’Fallon Christian (4-6), 4; Macon (8-3), 2

CLASS 1

Rank, team, 2018 Rec., Pts.

1. Lincoln (3), 13-2, 82

2. Hayti (6), 15-0, 74

3. Pierce City, 10-1, 63

4. Westran, 11-3, 61

5. Mid Buchanan, 9-5, 50

6. Valle Catholic, 9-3, 30

7. Marceline, 10-2, 28

8. Adrian, 11-2, 26

9. Thayer, 8-5, 25

10. Hamilton-Penney, 9-4, 22

Also receiving votes: South Callaway (10-2), 13; Milan (10-1), 11; Fayette (11-2), 8; Tipton (5-6), 2

