Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (9), 9-0, 90, 1

2. Liberty North, 9-0, 79, 2  

3. Joplin, 9-0, 74, 3 

4. CBC, 7-2, 60, 4

5. Francis Howell, 8-1, 51, 5 

6. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-2, 47, 6  

7. Park Hill, 7-2, 40, 7

8. Marquette, 8-1, 20, 9 

9. Blue Springs, 5-4, 19, 8

10. Rockhurst, 6-3, 13, 10

Also receiving votes: Fort Zumwalt West (7-2), 2

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 9-0, 90, 1  

2. Jackson, 9-0, 81, 2

3. Eureka, 8-1, 65, 4 

4. Chaminade, 6-3, 61, 3 

5. Carthage, 7-2, 57, 5

6. Staley, 7-2, 47, 7 

7. Raytown, 7-2, 39, 8

8. North Kansas City, 8-1, 28, 6

9. Battle, 6-3, 14, 10

10. Waynesville, 6-3, 9, NR 

Dropped out: No. 9 McCluer North

Also receiving votes: McCluer North (6-3), 4 

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (6), 8-1, 86, 2 

2. Camdenton (2), 9-0, 82, 3

3. Ladue (1), 8-1, 73, 1

4. West Plains, 8-1, 65, 4

5. Smithville, 8-1, 53, 6

6. Lebanon, 7-2, 35, 8

7. Jefferson City Helias, 8-1, 34, 7 

8. Bolivar, 9-0, 30, 9

9. Platte County, 6-3, 25, 5

10. Farmington, 7-2, 8, 10   

Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (9-0), 4 

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 9-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 9-0, 81, 2

3. Mt. Vernon, 9-0, 71, 3

4. Trinity, 5-3, 62, 4

5. Kennett, 9-0, 56, 5  

6. Center, 8-1, 41, 7 

7. St. Clair, 9-0, 37, 8 

8. St. Charles West, 7-2, 22, 6

9. Savannah, 7-2, 21, 10

10. Cassville, 7-2, 12, 9

Also receiving votes: Chillicothe (7-2), 2

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (9), 8-0, 90, 1  

2. Lathrop, 9-0, 75, 2

3. Maryville, 7-1, 74, 3

4. Centralia, 9-0, 63, 4

5. Ava, 9-0, 57, 5

6. Clark County, 8-1, 44, 6

7. Lamar, 7-2, 33, 7

8. Fair Grove, 8-0, 24, 10

9. Summit Christian Academy, 8-1, 19, 8

10. Monroe City, 6-3, 5, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Palmyra

Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (7-2), 4; Palmyra (6-3), 4; Scott City (8-1), 2; Hallsville (7-2), 1

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 9-0, 90, 1

2. Pierce City, 9-0, 80, 2

3. Thayer, 8-1, 71, 3

4. Mid Buchanan, 8-1, 61, 4

5. Hayti, 8-1, 53, 5

6. Valle Catholic, 8-1, 49, 6

7. Marceline, 8-1, 33, 7

8. Miller, 8-1, 26, 8

9. Adrian, 8-1, 16, 9

10. Scotland County, 8-1, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 South Harrison

Also receiving votes: Gallatin (8-1), 3; South Harrison (8-1), 3

 

