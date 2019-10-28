{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. DeSmet (9);9-0;90;1

2. Liberty North;9-0;79;2  

3. Joplin;9-0;74;3 

4. CBC;7-2;60;4

5. Francis Howell;8-1;51;5 

6. Raymore-Peculiar;7-2;47;6  

7. Park Hill;7-2;40;7

8. Marquette;8-1;20;9 

9. Blue Springs;5-4;19;8

10. Rockhurst;6-3;13;10

Also receiving votes: Fort Zumwalt West (7-2), 2

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9);9-0;90;1  

2. Jackson;9-0;81;2

3. Eureka;8-1;65;4 

4. Chaminade;6-3;61;3 

5. Carthage;7-2;57;5

6. Staley;7-2;47;7 

7. Raytown;7-2;39;8

8. North Kansas City;8-1;28;6

9. Battle;6-3;14;10

10. Waynesville;6-3;9;NR 

Dropped out: No. 9 McCluer North

Also receiving votes: McCluer North (6-3), 4 

CLASS 4

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Webb City (6);8-1;86;2 

2. Camdenton (2);9-0;82;3

3. Ladue (1);8-1;73;1

4. West Plains;8-1;65;4

5. Smithville;8-1;53;6

6. Lebanon;7-2;35;8

7. Jefferson City Helias;8-1;34;7 

8. Bolivar;9-0;30;9

9. Platte County;6-3;25;5

10. Farmington;7-2;8;10   

Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (9-0), 4 

CLASS 3

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Blair Oaks (9);9-0;90;1

2. Odessa;9-0;81;2

3. Mt. Vernon;9-0;71;3

4. Trinity;5-3;62;4

5. Kennett;9-0;56;5  

6. Center;8-1;41;7 

7. St. Clair;9-0;37;8 

8. St. Charles West;7-2;22;6

9. Savannah;7-2;21;10

10. Cassville;7-2;12;9

Also receiving votes: Chillicothe (7-2), 2

CLASS 2

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Lutheran North (9);8-0;90;1  

2. Lathrop;9-0;75;2

3. Maryville;7-1;74;3

4. Centralia;9-0;63;4

5. Ava;9-0;57;5

6. Clark County;8-1;44;6

7. Lamar;7-2;33;7

8. Fair Grove;8-0;24;10

9. Summit Christian Academy;8-1;19;8

10. Monroe City;6-3;5;NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Palmyra

Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (7-2), 4; Palmyra (6-3), 4; Scott City (8-1), 2; Hallsville (7-2), 1

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team;Rec.;Pts.;LW

1. Lincoln (9);9-0;90;1

2. Pierce City;9-0;80;2

3. Thayer;8-1;71;3

4. Mid Buchanan;8-1;61;4

5. Hayti, 8-1;53;5

6. Valle Catholic;8-1;49;6

7. Marceline;8-1;33;7

8. Miller;8-1;26;8

9. Adrian;8-1;16;9

10. Scotland County;8-1;10;NR

Dropped out: No. 10 South Harrison

Also receiving votes: Gallatin (8-1), 3; South Harrison (8-1), 3

