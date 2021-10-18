Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
T1. CBC (5), 7-1, 95, 2
T1. Liberty North (5), 6-1, 95, 1
3. Lee’s Summit North, 7-1, 76, 3
4. DeSmet, 6-2, 69, 4
5. Joplin, 7-1, 59, 5
6. Nixa, 7-1, 50, 6
7. Park Hill South, 8-0, 36, 8
8. Francis Howell, 7-1, 29, 9
9. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-2, 17, 10
10. Hazelwood Central, 7-1, 14, 7
Also receiving votes: Lindbergh (7-1), 7; Marquette (7-1), 2; Liberty (5-3), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (7), 8-0, 97, 1
2. Carthage (3), 7-0, 92, 2
3. Holt, 8-0, 81, 3
T4. Platte County, 6-2, 57, 6
T4. Webb City, 5-3, 57, 5
6. Jefferson City Helias, 7-1, 56, 7
7. Lebanon, 7-1, 33, 4
8. Rockwood Summit, 8-0, 32, 10
9. Fort Osage, 7-1, 28, 9
10. Ladue, 7-1, 14, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Raytown
Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (5-3), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (9), 7-0, 99, 1
2. MICDS (1), 8-0, 90, 2
3. Hannibal, 8-0, 81, 3
4. West Plains, 7-1, 67, 4
5. Union, 8-0, 59, 5
6. Lincoln College Prep, 8-0, 49, 6
7. Vashon, 7-0, 35, T7
8. McCluer, 7-1, 33, T7
9. Hillsboro, 7-1, 18, 10
10. McDonald County, 7-1, 15, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Nevada
Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (4-4), 4
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. St. Mary’s (10), 6-1, 100, 2
2. Valle Catholic, 8-0, 90, 3
3. Boonville, 7-1, 74, 4
4. St. Pius X, 7-1, 71, 5
5. Odessa, 7-1, 59, 1
6. Lutheran North, 5-3, 50, 6
7. Park Hills Central, 7-1, 39, 7
8. Blair Oaks, 6-2, 29, 8
9. Center, 5-2, 22, 9
10. Aurora, 7-1, 15, 10
Also receiving votes: Mexico (6-2), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 8-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 8-0, 85, 2
3. Hallsville, 8-0, 84, 3
4. Ava, 8-0, 59, 4
5. Butler, 8-0, 54, 5
6. Lutheran St. Charles, 6-2, 49, T6
7. Lafayette County, 7-1, 47, T6
T8. Duchesne, 6-2, 26, T8
T8. Richmond, 7-1, 26, T8
10. Bowling Green, 7-0, 19, 10
Also receiving votes: New Madrid County Central (6-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (8), 8-0, 97, 1
2. Mid Buchanan (2), 8-0, 90, 2
3. Hayti, 7-0, 79, 3
4. Marionville, 8-0, 73, 4
5. East Buchanan, 7-1, 57, 5
T6. Monroe City, 7-1, 39, 6
T6. Marceline, 7-1, 39, 9
8. West Platte, 7-1, 34, 8
9. Fayette, 7-1, 16, NR