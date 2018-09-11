Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 12-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Eric Blum, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Corey Riggs, Mediacom Springfield; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Cody Thorn, Platte County Citizen

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (12), 3-0, 120, 1

2. Lee’s Summit West, 3-0, 105, 2  

3. Kirkwood, 3-0, 99, 3

4. Lee’s Summit North, 3-0, 75, 4

T5. Eureka, 3-0, 66, 5

T5. DeSmet, 3-0, 66, 6

7. Rock Bridge, 2-1, 47, 9 

8. Rockhurst, 2-1, 46, 7

9. Raymore-Peculiar, 2-1, 15, NR

10. Blue Springs 1-2, 14, 8

Dropped out: No. 10 Joplin

Also receiving votes:  Marquette (2-1), 4; Lee’s Summit (2-1), 3

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Staley (12), 3-0, 120, 1

2. Fort Zumwalt North, 3-0, 99, 2

T3. Fort Osage, 2-1, 92, 3

T3. Vianney, 2-1, 92, 4

5. Carthage, 3-0, 74, 6

6. North Kansas City, 3-0, 50, 7 

7. Battle, 2-1, 48, 5

8. Lebanon, 3-0, 39, T8 

9. Timberland, 2-1, 22, 10

10. Jackson, 3-0, 21, NR

Dropped out: No. T8 Chaminade

Also receiving votes: Chaminade (1-2), 2; Parkway West (3-0), 1 

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (12), 3-0, 120, 1

2. Ladue, 3-0, 106, 2

3. Kearney, 2-1, 96, 4

4. West Plains, 3-0, 77, 6 

5. MICDS 3-0, 70, 7

6. Platte County, 2-1, 59, 3

7. Smithville, 3-0, 51, 8

8. Camdenton, 2-1, 38, 5

9. St. Francis Borgia, 3-0, 16, NR  

10. Helias, 2-1, 15, 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Carl Junction

Also receiving votes: Carl Junction (1-2), 6; St. Joseph Lafayette (3-0), 6

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Odessa (5), 3-0, 109, 1

2. Trinity (5), 1-2, 103, 3

3. Cardinal Ritter, 3-0, 97, 2

4. Mt. Vernon (2), 3-0, 91, 4

5. Maryville, 2-1, 76, 5

6. Eldon, 3-0, 54, 7 

7. St. Clair, 3-0, 47, 8

8. Lutheran South, 2-1, 37, 6

9. Cassville, 3-0, 29, 10

10. Southern Boone, 2-1, 6, 9

Also receiving votes: Center (2-1), 5; Reeds Spring (3-0), 2; Springfield Catholic (2-1), 2; Moberly (2-1), 1; Winfield (3-0), 1     

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (12), 3-0, 120, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 3-0, 105, 2

3. Monroe City, 3-0, 97, 3

4. Lathrop, 3-0, 71, T5 

5. Lawson, 3-0, 69, T5

6. Lutheran North, 0-3, 48, 4

7. Lexington, 3-0, 45, 7

8. Clark County, 3-0, 43, 8

9. Ava, 2-1, 20, 9

10. Palmyra, 3-0, 17, NR 

Dropped out: No. 10 Lafayette County

Also receiving votes: North Callaway (3-0), 11; Macon (3-0), 8; Caruthersville (3-0), 6

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Westran (10), 3-0, 117, 1

2. Marceline (2), 3-0, 105, 2

3. East Buchanan, 3-0, 102, 4

4. Fayette, 3-0, 74, 7

5. Hamilton-Penney, 2-1, 66, 3

6. Hayti, 3-0, 58, 8

7. Pierce City, 3-0, 40, 9

8. Adrian, 3-0, 38, 10

9. Lincoln, 2-1, 30, 6

10. Valle Catholic, 1-2, 28, 5

Also receiving votes: Milan (3-0), 2

