Missouri Media football rankings
  • Updated
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

 

First-place votes in parenthesis.

 

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Raymore-Peculiar (9), 2-0, 98, 2 

2. DeSmet (1), 1-1, 89, 1 

3. CBC, 1-1, 78, 3

4. Joplin, 2-0, 73, 4

5. Liberty North, 1-1, 61, 5

6. Francis Howell, 2-0, 45, 8

7. Nixa, 1-1, 32, 6

8. Lee’s Summit North, 2-0, 27, 10

T9. Hazelwood Central, 2-0, 13, NR

T9. Park Hill South, 2-0, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Rockhurst, No. 9 Liberty

Also receiving votes: Liberty (1-1), 12; Kirkwood (2-0), 9

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jackson (10), 2-0, 100, 1

2. Webb City, 1-1, 86, 2

3. Raytown, 2-0, 79, 3

4. Holt, 2-0, 66, 5

5. Battle, 1-0, 64, 4

6. Carthage, 2-0, 54, 6 

7. Fort Osage, 2-0, 33, NR 

8. North Kansas City, 1-1, 23, 10  

9. Lebanon, 2-0, 18, NR

10. Ladue, 2-0, 17, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Chaminade, No. 8 Fort Zumwalt North, No. 9 Staley

Also receiving votes: Staley (1-1), 4; Chaminade (1-1), 3; Rockwood Summit (2-0), 3

 

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Smithville (8), 2-0, 96, 1

2. West Plains (1), 2-0, 85, T2

3. MICDS (1), 2-0, 84, T2 

4. Hannibal, 2-0, 75, 4

5. Harrisonville, 2-0, 60, 5

6. St. Dominic, 2-0, 50, 7

7. Warrensburg, 2-0, 37, 10

8. Union, 2-0, 22, NR

9. McCluer, 1-1, 13, 6 

10. Grandview, 1-1, 9, 8

Dropped out: No. 9 Excelsior Springs

Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (2-0), 8; Soldan (2-0), 5; Excelsior Springs (1-1), 3; St. Joseph Lafayette (2-0), 3

 

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 2-0, 98, 1

2. St. Mary’s (1), 1-0, 87, T2

3. Odessa, 2-0, 85, T2

4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 65, 4

5. Valle Catholic, 2-0, 59, 5

6. St. Pius X, 2-0, 52, 7

7. Cardinal Ritter, 0-2, 39, 6

8. Mexico, 2-0, 26, T9

9. Summit Christian, 2-0, 20, T9

10. Park Hills Central, 1-1, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Cassville

Also receiving votes:Kennett (2-0), 3; Seneca (2-0), 2  

 

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (10), 2-0, 100, 1

2. Duchesne, 2-0, 88, 2

3. Fair Grove, 2-0, 77, 3

4. Hallsville, 2-0, 64, 5

5. Macon, 1-1, 53, 4

6. Lutheran St. Charles, 1-1, 52, 7

7. Jefferson, 2-0, 26, 9

8. MV-Liberty, 1-1, 23, 8

9. Richmond, 2-0, 21, NR

10. Maryville, 0-2, 19, 6

Dropped out: No. 10 Butler

Also receiving votes: Butler (2-0), 15; Ava (2-0), 8; Bowling Green (2-0), 3; Lafayette County (1-1), 1 

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Windsor (9), 2-0, 97, 1

2. Monroe City, 2-0, 85, 2

3. Mid Buchanan (1), 2-0, 79, 3

4. Hayti, 2-0, 59, 5

5. Marionville, 2-0, 58, 4

6. Hamilton-Penney, 2-0, 57, 6 

7. Westran, 2-0, 35, 7

8. East Buchanan, 2-0, 26, 8

9. Skyline, 1-1, 22, T9

10. Harrisburg, 2-0, 15, T9

Also receiving votes: Thayer (1-1), 10; Marceline (2-0), 7 

