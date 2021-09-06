Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Raymore-Peculiar (9), 2-0, 98, 2
2. DeSmet (1), 1-1, 89, 1
3. CBC, 1-1, 78, 3
4. Joplin, 2-0, 73, 4
5. Liberty North, 1-1, 61, 5
6. Francis Howell, 2-0, 45, 8
7. Nixa, 1-1, 32, 6
8. Lee’s Summit North, 2-0, 27, 10
T9. Hazelwood Central, 2-0, 13, NR
T9. Park Hill South, 2-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Rockhurst, No. 9 Liberty
Also receiving votes: Liberty (1-1), 12; Kirkwood (2-0), 9
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. Webb City, 1-1, 86, 2
3. Raytown, 2-0, 79, 3
4. Holt, 2-0, 66, 5
5. Battle, 1-0, 64, 4
6. Carthage, 2-0, 54, 6
7. Fort Osage, 2-0, 33, NR
8. North Kansas City, 1-1, 23, 10
9. Lebanon, 2-0, 18, NR
10. Ladue, 2-0, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Chaminade, No. 8 Fort Zumwalt North, No. 9 Staley
Also receiving votes: Staley (1-1), 4; Chaminade (1-1), 3; Rockwood Summit (2-0), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 2-0, 96, 1
2. West Plains (1), 2-0, 85, T2
3. MICDS (1), 2-0, 84, T2
4. Hannibal, 2-0, 75, 4
5. Harrisonville, 2-0, 60, 5
6. St. Dominic, 2-0, 50, 7
7. Warrensburg, 2-0, 37, 10
8. Union, 2-0, 22, NR
9. McCluer, 1-1, 13, 6
10. Grandview, 1-1, 9, 8
Dropped out: No. 9 Excelsior Springs
Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (2-0), 8; Soldan (2-0), 5; Excelsior Springs (1-1), 3; St. Joseph Lafayette (2-0), 3
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (9), 2-0, 98, 1
2. St. Mary’s (1), 1-0, 87, T2
3. Odessa, 2-0, 85, T2
4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 65, 4
5. Valle Catholic, 2-0, 59, 5
6. St. Pius X, 2-0, 52, 7
7. Cardinal Ritter, 0-2, 39, 6
8. Mexico, 2-0, 26, T9
9. Summit Christian, 2-0, 20, T9
10. Park Hills Central, 1-1, 14, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Cassville
Also receiving votes:Kennett (2-0), 3; Seneca (2-0), 2
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. Duchesne, 2-0, 88, 2
3. Fair Grove, 2-0, 77, 3
4. Hallsville, 2-0, 64, 5
5. Macon, 1-1, 53, 4
6. Lutheran St. Charles, 1-1, 52, 7
7. Jefferson, 2-0, 26, 9
8. MV-Liberty, 1-1, 23, 8
9. Richmond, 2-0, 21, NR
10. Maryville, 0-2, 19, 6
Dropped out: No. 10 Butler
Also receiving votes: Butler (2-0), 15; Ava (2-0), 8; Bowling Green (2-0), 3; Lafayette County (1-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 2-0, 97, 1
2. Monroe City, 2-0, 85, 2
3. Mid Buchanan (1), 2-0, 79, 3
4. Hayti, 2-0, 59, 5
5. Marionville, 2-0, 58, 4
6. Hamilton-Penney, 2-0, 57, 6
7. Westran, 2-0, 35, 7