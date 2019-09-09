{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (9), 2-0, 90, 1

2. DeSmet, 2-0, 81, 3

3. Blue Springs, 2-0, 69, 6

4. Joplin, 2-0, 61, 5

5. Rockhurst, 1-1, 59, 2

6. Park Hill, 2-0, 40, 8

7. Liberty North, 2-0, 32, 9

8. Rock Bridge, 0-2, 21, 4

9. Francis Howell, 1-1, 19, NR

10. Lee’s Summit West, 1-1, 13, 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Kirkwood

Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (1-1), 9; Marquette (2-0), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (8), 2-0, 89, 1

2. Carthage (1), 2-0, 81, 2

3. Staley, 2-0, 72, 4

4. Jackson, 2-0, 64, 5

5. Chaminade, 2-0, 52, 7

6. Eureka, 1-1, 42, 6

7. Battle, 1-1, 35, 8

8. North Kansas City, 2-0, 27, 9

9. Vianney, 1-1, 16, 10

10. Raytown, 1-1, 11, 3

Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (0-2), 3; Park Hill South (1-1), 2; Oak Park (1-1), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 2-0, 90, 1

2. Camdenton, 2-0, 74, 3

3. Webb City, 1-1, 68, 2

4. MICDS, 2-0, 63, T5

5. West Plains, 2-0, 49, 8

6. Smithville, 2-0, 46, 9

7. Kearney, 1-1, 34, T5

8. Platte County, 1-1, 22, 4

9. St. Mary’s, 1-1, 15, 7

T10. Grain Valley, 2-0, 14, NR

T10. Lebanon, 2-0, 14, 10

Also receiving votes: Jefferson City Helias (2-0), 6

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 2-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 2-0, 75, 3

3. Mt. Vernon, 2-0, 67, 4

4. Trinity, 0-2, 62, 2

5. St. Charles West, 2-0, 58, 5

6. Southern Boone, 2-0, 43, 6

7. Cassville, 2-0, 38, 8

8. Boonville, 2-0, 28, 9

9. Kennett, 2-0, 19, 10

10. St. Francis Borgia, 1-1, 9, 7

Also receiving votes: Center (2-0), 2; Moberly (2-0), 2; Lutheran St. Charles (2-0), 1; Savannah (1-1), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 2-0, 90, 2

T2. Lathrop, 2-0, 71, 3

T2. Lutheran North, 1-1, 71, 1

4. Lamar, 2-0, 69, 4

5. Maryville, 1-1, 56, 5

6. Centralia, 2-0, 42, 8

7. Ava, 2-0, 39, 7

8. Clark County, 1-1, 20, 6

9. Palmyra, 2-0, 17, 9

10. Macon, 2-0, 7, 10

Also receiving votes: Hallsville (1-1), 4; Summit Christian Academy (2-0), 3; Knob Noster (2-0), 2; Monroe City (1-1), 2; O’Fallon Christian (2-0), 2

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 2-0, 90, 1

2. Pierce City, 2-0, 77, 3

3. Mid Buchanan, 2-0, 64, 4

4. Thayer, 2-0, 57, 6

5. Valle Catholic, 2-0, 56, 5

6. Marceline, 2-0, 45, 7

7. Adrian, 2-0, 39, 8

8. Carrollton, 2-0, 27, NR

9. Hayti, 1-1, 19, 10

10. Westran, 1-1, 12, 2

Also receiving votes: Gallatin (2-0), 3; Milan (1-1), 3; Hamilton-Penney (1-1), 1; Miller (2-0), 1; Paris (2-0), 1

Dropped Out: No. 9 Hamilton-Penney

