 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Media football rankings
0 comments

Missouri Media football rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

 

First-place votes in parenthesis.

 

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 2-1, 95, 3

2. Liberty North (4), 2-1, 92, 5

3. Joplin (1), 3-0, 75, 4

4. Raymore-Peculiar, 2-1, 70, 1

5. DeSmet, 1-2, 64, 2

6. Francis Howell, 3-0, 47, 6

7. Nixa, 2-1, 38, 7

8. Lee’s Summit North, 3-0, 26, 8

9. Hazelwood Central, 3-0, 19, T9

10. Park Hill South, 3-0, 12, T9

Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (3-0), 9; Liberty (1-2), 3

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jackson (10), 3-0, 100, 1

2. Webb City, 2-1, 87, 2

3. Raytown, 2-0, 80, 3

4. Holt, 3-0, 71, 4

5. Carthage, 3-0, 61, 6 

6. North Kansas City, 2-1, 50, 9 

7. Lebanon, 3-0, 29, 9

8. Ladue, 3-0, 26, 10

9. Fort Osage, 2-1, 24, 7

10. Jefferson City Helias, 2-1, 12, NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Battle

Also receiving votes: Battle (1-1), 6; Rockwood Summit (3-0), 4

 

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Smithville (8), 3-0, 98, 1

2. West Plains (1), 3-0, 86, 2

3. MICDS (1), 3-0, 82, 3

4. Hannibal, 3-0, 74, 4

5. St. Dominic, 3-0, 59, 6

6. Warrensburg, 3-0, 50, 7

7. Union, 3-0, 35, 8

8. McCluer, 2-1, 19, 9

9. Harrisonville, 2-1, 16, 5

10. Vashon, 3-0, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Grandview

Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (2-0), 7; Nevada (3-0), 6; St. Joseph Lafayette (3-0), 4; Excelsior Springs (2-1), 3; Grandview (1-2), 1

 

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 3-0, 99, 1

2. Odessa (1), 3-0, 90, 3

3. St. Mary’s, 1-1, 79, 2

4. Valle Catholic, 3-0, 63, 5

5. St. Pius X, 3-0, 56, 6

6. Lutheran North, 1-2, 55, 4

7. Cardinal Ritter, 2-1, 44, 7

8. Mexico, 3-0, 26, 8

9. Summit Christian, 3-0, 20, 9

10. Park Hills Central, 2-1, 16, 10

Also receiving votes: Kennett (3-0), 2  

 

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (10), 3-0, 100, 1

2. Fair Grove, 3-0, 85, 3

3. Hallsville, 3-0, 76, 4

4. Lutheran St. Charles, 2-1, 70, 6

5. Duchesne, 2-1, 47, 2

6. Jefferson, 3-0, 46, 8

7. Richmond, 3-0, 44, 9

8. Ava, 3-0, 22, NR 

9. Maryville, 1-2, 20, 10

10. Butler, 3-0, 19, NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Macon, No. 8 MV-Liberty

Also receiving votes: Bowling Green (3-0), 18; Palmyra (1-2), 1 

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Windsor (9), 3-0, 97, 1

2. Monroe City, 3-0, 85, 2

3. Mid Buchanan (1), 3-0, 80, 3

4. Hayti, 3-0, 65, 4

5. Marionville, 3-0, 61, 5

6. Hamilton-Penney, 3-0, 54, 6

7. East Buchanan, 3-0, 31, 8

8. Harrisburg, 3-0, 26, 10

9. Thayer, 2-1, 21, NR

10. Westran, 2-1, 14, 7

Dropped out: No. 9 Skyline

Also receiving votes: Skyline (1-2), 13; Marceline (2-1), 2; Mark Twain (3-0), 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News