Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 2-1, 95, 3
2. Liberty North (4), 2-1, 92, 5
3. Joplin (1), 3-0, 75, 4
4. Raymore-Peculiar, 2-1, 70, 1
5. DeSmet, 1-2, 64, 2
6. Francis Howell, 3-0, 47, 6
7. Nixa, 2-1, 38, 7
8. Lee’s Summit North, 3-0, 26, 8
9. Hazelwood Central, 3-0, 19, T9
10. Park Hill South, 3-0, 12, T9
Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (3-0), 9; Liberty (1-2), 3
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (10), 3-0, 100, 1
2. Webb City, 2-1, 87, 2
3. Raytown, 2-0, 80, 3
4. Holt, 3-0, 71, 4
5. Carthage, 3-0, 61, 6
6. North Kansas City, 2-1, 50, 9
7. Lebanon, 3-0, 29, 9
8. Ladue, 3-0, 26, 10
9. Fort Osage, 2-1, 24, 7
10. Jefferson City Helias, 2-1, 12, NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Battle
Also receiving votes: Battle (1-1), 6; Rockwood Summit (3-0), 4
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 3-0, 98, 1
2. West Plains (1), 3-0, 86, 2
3. MICDS (1), 3-0, 82, 3
4. Hannibal, 3-0, 74, 4
5. St. Dominic, 3-0, 59, 6
6. Warrensburg, 3-0, 50, 7
7. Union, 3-0, 35, 8
8. McCluer, 2-1, 19, 9
9. Harrisonville, 2-1, 16, 5
10. Vashon, 3-0, 10, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Grandview
Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (2-0), 7; Nevada (3-0), 6; St. Joseph Lafayette (3-0), 4; Excelsior Springs (2-1), 3; Grandview (1-2), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (9), 3-0, 99, 1
2. Odessa (1), 3-0, 90, 3
3. St. Mary’s, 1-1, 79, 2
4. Valle Catholic, 3-0, 63, 5
5. St. Pius X, 3-0, 56, 6
6. Lutheran North, 1-2, 55, 4
7. Cardinal Ritter, 2-1, 44, 7
8. Mexico, 3-0, 26, 8
9. Summit Christian, 3-0, 20, 9
10. Park Hills Central, 2-1, 16, 10
Also receiving votes: Kennett (3-0), 2
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 3-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 3-0, 85, 3
3. Hallsville, 3-0, 76, 4
4. Lutheran St. Charles, 2-1, 70, 6
5. Duchesne, 2-1, 47, 2
6. Jefferson, 3-0, 46, 8
7. Richmond, 3-0, 44, 9
8. Ava, 3-0, 22, NR
9. Maryville, 1-2, 20, 10
10. Butler, 3-0, 19, NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Macon, No. 8 MV-Liberty
Also receiving votes: Bowling Green (3-0), 18; Palmyra (1-2), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 3-0, 97, 1
2. Monroe City, 3-0, 85, 2
3. Mid Buchanan (1), 3-0, 80, 3
4. Hayti, 3-0, 65, 4
5. Marionville, 3-0, 61, 5
6. Hamilton-Penney, 3-0, 54, 6
7. East Buchanan, 3-0, 31, 8