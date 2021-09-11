North County coasts to shutout of De Soto

The play concluded in scary fashion, however, as Dragons junior lineman Isaac Foeller landed awkwardly during a flagged block at the sideline and was removed on a stretcher after being treated for several minutes. The penalty was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.

De Soto never crossed midfield in the first half, and quarterback Brody Fischer was sacked three times by Payden Allen, Clayton Chandler and Smith.

Grant Mullins further bolstered North County with an interception, and Reed called his own number on a 26-yard keeper for a 20-0 advantage with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

Chandler provided the second-longest gain of the contest with a 36-yard scamper up the middle before cutting right, and Reed capitalized two plays later on a run from the 6.

Smith capped another stellar game with a defensive highlight in the final minute of the half, drilling Fischer for a safety while unblocked off the edge.

The Dragons had just secured their first stop on a fumble recovery at their own 3, but ultimately went into halftime trailing 36-0.

De Soto netted 29 yards on 28 rushing attempts overall, including five negative plays before the break. Caleb Coleman finished with 37 yards on 16 carries.