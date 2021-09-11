North County coasts to shutout of De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. – The starters for the North County football team were afforded a welcomed lighter workload on Friday night with the toughest portion of their schedule lurking.
Junior standout Jobe Smith scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on a run, catch and punt return as the Raiders solidified their first 3-0 start in more than a decade.
Senior quarterback Nolan Reed rushed for three scores – including one by accident – during a 43-0 rout as De Soto suffered its third consecutive shutout loss to begin the season.
North County did not surrender a first down until less than seven minutes remained in the game, and produced three takeaways in the MAFC Red Division opener.
Senior linebacker Ryan Hodges made a team-high five tackles, and recovered a bobbled snap on the third De Soto (0-3) play from scrimmage.
Reed completed his only two throws of the night after taking possession at the Dragons’ 15, and found Smith wide open on a swing pass for a 1-yard touchdown.
Smith finished with 44 yards on four carries, and pushed the lead to 14-0 by galloping 17 yards down the right side following another defensive three-and-out.
His third score was the most dazzling after initially bobbling a bouncing punt. Smith broke three tackles before getting free and accelerating 55 yards to the end zone.
The play concluded in scary fashion, however, as Dragons junior lineman Isaac Foeller landed awkwardly during a flagged block at the sideline and was removed on a stretcher after being treated for several minutes. The penalty was enforced on the ensuing kickoff.
De Soto never crossed midfield in the first half, and quarterback Brody Fischer was sacked three times by Payden Allen, Clayton Chandler and Smith.
Grant Mullins further bolstered North County with an interception, and Reed called his own number on a 26-yard keeper for a 20-0 advantage with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
Chandler provided the second-longest gain of the contest with a 36-yard scamper up the middle before cutting right, and Reed capitalized two plays later on a run from the 6.
Smith capped another stellar game with a defensive highlight in the final minute of the half, drilling Fischer for a safety while unblocked off the edge.
The Dragons had just secured their first stop on a fumble recovery at their own 3, but ultimately went into halftime trailing 36-0.
De Soto netted 29 yards on 28 rushing attempts overall, including five negative plays before the break. Caleb Coleman finished with 37 yards on 16 carries.
Reed made his lone appearance of the second half to simply punt, but had to improvise after reeling in the high snap. He turned the mishap into a 60-yard touchdown run.
Back-up QB Jack Moore had a nifty 23-yard scoring scramble negated by an illegal substitution penalty after Ryland Lotz picked up 19 yards on his lone carry during the fourth quarter.
Freshman linebacker Blayne Kennon recovered a late fumble for the Raiders, who will face Hillsboro next week in the first of three consecutive home games.