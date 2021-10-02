North County dodges final threat to knock off Festus

BONNE TERRE – Festus completely erased an early 21-0 deficit against North County on Friday night, as Cole Rickermann threw a tying touchdown pass on the final play of the first half.
After the Raiders were unable to convert a likely clinching fourth-down play with 2:07 remaining, the football was once again in the hands of the talented senior quarterback.
Festus reached the red zone following two competed passes and a defensive holding penalty. And with no timeouts remaining, chaos ensued.
North County nearly got the stop it desperately needed when Rickerman slipped in the pocket and was ruled down before releasing the ball.
But the clock was improperly stopped for several seconds as players from both teams scurried into position for another potential snap that the visiting Tigers barely executed before the scoreboard siren sounded.
Rickermann launched a final fade toward the left pylon and into double coverage as time expired, but it landed incomplete and the Raiders prevailed 41-35.
The thrilling conclusion gave the current seniors of North County (5-1, 2-1) their first victory over Festus (3-3, 1-2) after dropping four straight games over the last three years.
“It was a good night, and we really performed well,” North County head coach Brian Jones said. “Offensively, I’m kicking myself for a couple of play calls like I always do, and the kids bailed me out a couple of times. They really worked hard.”
The Raiders have all but secured the No. 2 seed for the district playoffs behind Hillsboro – despite having three regular-season games remaining – while moving past recent internal controversy and adversity.
Junior running back Jobe Smith rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, but lost his footing while trying to cut on fourth-and-three at midfield.
Rickermann found Arhmad Branch over the middle for 16 yards, and the nimble receiver was impeded on a route by cornerback Kooper Kekec for a flag to move the Tigers closer.
Festus wasted several seconds trying to organize following an 8-yard gain, but a North County timeout afforded its opponent a chance to regroup with 17 seconds left.
Tigers senior kicker Emily Holt was perfect on five extra points. Had the final play of regulation turned out differently, the outcome would have rested squarely on her right foot.
North County quarterback Nolan Reed notched 121 yards on 16 carries, and scored from the 2 on a keeper to restore a 41-28 lead with 6:24 remaining.
Rickermann, who was 13-of-20 overall for 206 yards, guided Festus to a scoring march less than two minutes later. He capped the drive with a 6-yard run after hitting Isaac Stucke for a 31-yard pickup.
Festus carried all of the momentum into the locker room when North County transfer Eric Ruess pivoted on a dig route and used his larger frame to secure a 14-yard touchdown for a 21-21 deadlock.
“We talked at halftime and I got pretty real with them, saying ‘This game is for pride, and it will be for the rest of your lives. Who do you want to have the upper hand when you see these guys again?” Jones said.
“We have cousins who played against each other tonight, and some guys on our team are still really close with Eric. I’m friends with guys from Central and we’ve been out of school for 29 years, and there are still things that we gig each other about.”
But the Raiders recovered and began to establish physical dominance as the offensive line controlled the third quarter and most of the fourth for Reed and Smith to follow.
North County marched 50 yards in nine plays after its defense delivered a quick opening series out of halftime and stopped a fake punt.
Smith broke the plane from the 3, and shimmied past multiple defenders on a dazzling jaunt to set up his next touchdown for a 33-21 advantage on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“We saw that we could get more blockers to the point of attack than they had defenders,” Jones said. “We stayed with that until that last drive when they really loaded up the box.”
Stucke answered with receptions of 35 and 12 yards from Rickermann, the second of which promptly brought the Tigers to within five points.
North County alleviated some of the passing threat with superb pressure from the defensive line, and ultimately sacked Rickermann five times in a game that featured no turnovers.
Joe Ortmann and Mason Lay combined for two sacks while Andrew Civey, Dane McCoy and Reed also got home in the backfield or on scrambles to the edge.
The Raiders outgained Festus 157-3 in total yardage during the first quarter. Reed opened the scoring with a 9-yard scamper after finding Kekec for a 16-yard gain on fourth-and-13 from the Festus 43.
North County capitalized on an ensuing three-and-out when Smith burst between Payden Allen and Lay along the left side before breaking a tackle for a 47-yard touchdown.
Reed added a key 17-yard pass to Teagen Keller on the next scoring drive before Smith made it 21-0, and finished 4-of-8 overall for 43 yards.
Festus did not utilize powerful running back Kaian Roberts-Day at all until the second quarter, and he immediately delivered an impact while carrying seven times for 94 yards.
His first touch around the left edge gained 22 yards, setting up a 27-yard touchdown catch for Landen Yates. Roberts-Day then cut the margin to 21-14 by shedding high tackling attempts for a 55-yard TD.
Civey dropped Roberts-Day for a loss in isolated space just prior to halftime, and defensive tackle Bryan Brewster saved a potential big gainer moments earlier.
But Rickermann moved the chains by completing a fourth-and-4 throw, and Ruess, who made six tackles at safely in the first half, evened the contest with his lone reception.
Clayton Chandler earned 30 of his 47 rushing yards on one burst in the third quarter, and Reed dragged tacklers for 20 yards on a fourth-and-1 sneak during the Raiders’ last scoring drive.