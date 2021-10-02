North County dodges final threat to knock off Festus

North County quarterback Nolan Reed notched 121 yards on 16 carries, and scored from the 2 on a keeper to restore a 41-28 lead with 6:24 remaining.

Rickermann, who was 13-of-20 overall for 206 yards, guided Festus to a scoring march less than two minutes later. He capped the drive with a 6-yard run after hitting Isaac Stucke for a 31-yard pickup.

Festus carried all of the momentum into the locker room when North County transfer Eric Ruess pivoted on a dig route and used his larger frame to secure a 14-yard touchdown for a 21-21 deadlock.

“We talked at halftime and I got pretty real with them, saying ‘This game is for pride, and it will be for the rest of your lives. Who do you want to have the upper hand when you see these guys again?” Jones said.

“We have cousins who played against each other tonight, and some guys on our team are still really close with Eric. I’m friends with guys from Central and we’ve been out of school for 29 years, and there are still things that we gig each other about.”