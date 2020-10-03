North County falls just short against undefeated Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – The North County football team gave unbeaten and fifth-ranked Festus its toughest challenge yet on Friday night in their MAFC Red Division matchup.

But quarterback Cole Rickermann threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cayse Martin with a little over one minute left to give the unbeaten Tigers (6-0, 3-0) the 39-35 victory.

Despite the loss, North County (3-3, 1-2) coach Brian Jones praised his team.

“I’m really proud of them,” Jones said. “As I was telling them, this is this the first week that Festus hasn't scored 40 points and this is the first week they've given up more than 26 or 28, whatever they gave up to Hillsboro. So I just wish I would have been a little better offensively, especially in that fourth quarter.”

After Festus linebacker Luke Shaver picked off a pass by Raiders quarterback Nolan Reed, the fourth quarter started with Tigers running back Cole Wagner scoring on 1-yard run to bring Festus within 28-27. The Tigers failed to tie it up, botching the snap on the extra point.

On their next possession, the Raiders expanded their lead to 35-27 with a 48-yard touchdown run by Reed.