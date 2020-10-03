North County falls just short against undefeated Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – The North County football team gave unbeaten and fifth-ranked Festus its toughest challenge yet on Friday night in their MAFC Red Division matchup.
But quarterback Cole Rickermann threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cayse Martin with a little over one minute left to give the unbeaten Tigers (6-0, 3-0) the 39-35 victory.
Despite the loss, North County (3-3, 1-2) coach Brian Jones praised his team.
“I’m really proud of them,” Jones said. “As I was telling them, this is this the first week that Festus hasn't scored 40 points and this is the first week they've given up more than 26 or 28, whatever they gave up to Hillsboro. So I just wish I would have been a little better offensively, especially in that fourth quarter.”
After Festus linebacker Luke Shaver picked off a pass by Raiders quarterback Nolan Reed, the fourth quarter started with Tigers running back Cole Wagner scoring on 1-yard run to bring Festus within 28-27. The Tigers failed to tie it up, botching the snap on the extra point.
On their next possession, the Raiders expanded their lead to 35-27 with a 48-yard touchdown run by Reed.
The North County defense stepped up to stop the Tigers on downs. But the offense sputtered and couldn’t capitalize, forced to punt after five plays.
Festus wasted no time, scoring off its first play after the punt, a 66-yard Rickermann touchdown pass to Wagner. The Tigers’ 2-point conversion attempt failed, however, leaving them trailing 35-33.
But the Festus defense forced another North County three-and-out, setting up the Tigers' offense to score their game-winning touchdown.
The Raiders allowed sacks on second and third down in their final series, and receiver Eric Ruess could not come up with the catch on Reed’s off-balance fourth-and-21 throw from their own 19.
Reed led North County with 206 passing yards, 111 rushing yards, and three touchdowns, including one on an early fumble recovery.
Jobe Smith added two touchdowns for the Raiders, including a 93-yard kickoff return. Karter Kekec had 127 receiving yards plus 64 more on the ground.
On defense, North County forced three straight Festus fumbles in the first quarter. Andrew Civey and Kekec also notched interceptions in the game.
Jones said his team did everything well in the heartbreaking loss.
“(We) executed on the special teams, executed on defense,” he said. “(We) had another defensive touchdown – I don't know what that puts us up to this year – but we're averaging over one defensive touchdown a game and we had some good offense.”
Rickermann powered Festus with 336 yards and four touchdown passes. Cole Wagner had 95 receiving yards, 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Festus defense forced one fumble in the second quarter and picked off two of Reed’s passes in the second half.
Although North County came out of the gates firing with 28 points in the first quarter, its first drive ended with a blocked field goal by Wagner after a costly penalty negated a 12-yard run by Reed to the 1-yard line.
The Tigers instead scored first on a 29-yard touchdown catch by Wagner. But the Raiders quickly evened things when Smith ran back the ensuing kickoff.
The teams then traded touchdowns again. Tigers running back Kaian Roberts-Day caught a 34-yard pass from Rickermann, but Kekec countered with a 55-yard grab from Reed.
North County scored the only other touchdowns in the period: Smith on a 4-yard run and Reed on his fumble return.
Festus running back Cayden Glaze netted the only points of the second quarter with a 4-yard run. The third quarter was scoreless.
North County will host Windsor for Homecoming next Friday.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!