North County moves forward after two-win season

BONNE TERRE – North County football coach Brian Jones expected his young team to face a substantial learning curve during the 2019 season.
The Raiders certainly faced their share of on-field adversity during a bumpy 2-8 journey last fall, further stymied by a number of crucial injuries.
“From the time we started the season to the time we played Cape Central in week 10, we were without four starters,” said Jones, who enters his fourth year guiding the program.
While the coaching staff spent the ensuing month to six weeks evaluating tactical issues with personnel, some of the greatest frustration emerged separately from game action.
Jones hopes that a collective year of playing experience for most starters can merge with an attitude change among several team members to spur a positive rebound.
“If kids aren’t doing the right things at school and in the community, in the end, you’re going to struggle as a team and probably underachieve,” Jones said.
“In 18 years of coaching at every level from seventh grade to being head coach, our practice attendance last year was the worst I’ve ever experienced,” he added. “It wasn’t just guys that stand on the sidelines on Friday nights. There was times when we were without three to four starters at a practice because they were in trouble, serving some sort of [disciplinary action] or couldn’t get to school on time.”
Receivers highlight an athletic group of offensive threats for North County, highlighted by three-year starter Karter Kekec, whose junior campaign was shortened by a broken collarbone in week 6. He was able to recover in time to deliver a superb basketball season.
Senior Wil Claywell and junior Eric Ruess were targeted more as last season progressed, along with junior Clayton Chandler and senior Devin Seastrand.
Chandler may shift to the backfield, however, as a committee of at least four candidates are vying for the vacancy left by leading rusher Layton Mallow and his 12 touchdowns.
Seastrand moves from tight end to a different blocking role at fullback, and will also anchor the defense at middle linebacker for his third varsity season.
Jobe Smith will likely earn increased carries after joining the lineup as a freshman, and Kaelen Lee-Bell returns healthy after being sidelined by a serious leg injury in week 3.
The Raiders total four three-year starters – all in a two-way capacity – with Blake Head at running back and safety and Grant Eaton at center and defensive tackle.
Junior Nolan Reed begins his second year as starting quarterback, and will be looked upon for greater patience and accuracy with plenty of options for distributing the ball.
“I think Nolan better understands what we’re trying to do this year. We haven’t really changed a lot offensively,” Jones said. “He has another year under his belt, and has matured physically as well as mentally. He took a lot of time to study the game in the offseason, and he and several of our other players during the [coronavirus] shutdown in the spring spent time together repping plays and working out on their own. When we came into summer conditioning, those guys were already in good shape.”
For a second straight year, the lingering question mark revolves around the blocking and pass protection up front, where only Eaton and Payden Allen have true varsity experience.
The preseason battle for other regular roles is ongoing with Stevie Pryor, Christian Aubuchon, Mason Lay, Jaxon Nash and Bryan Brewster all showing potential.
North County offers about 10 offensive linemen from grades 10-12. Teagen Keller and Andrew Civey could bolster that effort while filling an opening at tight end.
“When you think about it, we’re only two deep at each line position compared to our skill position spots,” Jones said. “We’re three and sometimes four deep in those places.”
Despite dealing with significant roster overhaul, an average of 32 points allowed per game last season was only one point worse than the previous year.
The current confidence level on defense almost mirrors the other side of scrimmage. North County has a fair abundance of speed in the secondary.
Success will depend on the front seven and their ability to contain and stop opposing backs before they can reach the second level and accelerate downfield.
Defensive end Joe Ortmann and tackle Allen are keys to the pass rush, while Triston Miller supplies more depth at corner. Smith and Chandler could be rising stars as safety and linebacker, respectively.
“Just having a number of returners back should help us a bunch, playing a second year in the defense we run,” Jones said. “The guys are more comfortable with what we’re asking them to do.”
Another concern arises on special teams, where the Raiders have scuffled mightily to establish a steady place kicker in recent years, often electing for two-point conversion tries instead.
The schedule begins with the longstanding rivalry game against Farmington, but could become fluid and complicated once conference play looms in week 3.
De Soto and Windsor will come to Bonne Terre, but local health regulations may jeopardize any chance of traveling to the other two MAFC Red Division opponents.
“I’m concerned about the Hillsboro and Festus games,” Jones said. “Apparently, the Jefferson County Health Department is debating some mandates that might make playing sports there different than here. So I don’t really know how that is going to look.”
North County was in discussions with six different programs regarding its week 5 slot, now occupied by independent Agape from Stockton, Mo. Columbia (Ill.) was forced to withdraw after its state postponed football until next spring.
The Raiders clash with two other new foes – Francis Howell North and Sullivan – in road games. They will seek to avenge a loss to Potosi in week 8.
“I think the key to the season is a good start,” Jones said. “If we’re in a good spot after three games, then things could get kind of exciting and these guys might gain some confidence in themselves and each other.”
