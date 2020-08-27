North County moves forward after two-win season

“I think Nolan better understands what we’re trying to do this year. We haven’t really changed a lot offensively,” Jones said. “He has another year under his belt, and has matured physically as well as mentally. He took a lot of time to study the game in the offseason, and he and several of our other players during the [coronavirus] shutdown in the spring spent time together repping plays and working out on their own. When we came into summer conditioning, those guys were already in good shape.”

For a second straight year, the lingering question mark revolves around the blocking and pass protection up front, where only Eaton and Payden Allen have true varsity experience.

The preseason battle for other regular roles is ongoing with Stevie Pryor, Christian Aubuchon, Mason Lay, Jaxon Nash and Bryan Brewster all showing potential.

North County offers about 10 offensive linemen from grades 10-12. Teagen Keller and Andrew Civey could bolster that effort while filling an opening at tight end.

“When you think about it, we’re only two deep at each line position compared to our skill position spots,” Jones said. “We’re three and sometimes four deep in those places.”