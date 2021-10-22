North County posts third shutout victory of season

BONNE TERRE – The defense appears to be mostly healthy and peaking as the North County football team carries a five-game win streak into the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.

The Raiders limited visiting Sullivan to just 122 total yards and six first downs on Thursday night, and prevailed 37-0 while notching their third defensive shutout of the season.

Clayton Chandler highlighted a punishing ground attack with 166 yards on only six carries, and invoked a turbo clock with his 72-yard scoring burst down the right side in the third quarter.

Nolan Reed completed a modest 3-of-5 passes while rushing for 69 yards on five carries and a touchdown at quarterback, and paced the defensive effort with seven tackles.

North County (8-1) never allowed the Eagles to advance past its 44-yard line, and secured an almost certain No. 2 district seed behind Hillsboro while maintaining its best record since 2004.

Sullivan (4-5) surrendered a 44-yard misdirection run to Reed on the first play from scrimmage, but stopped a fourth-and-goal play just short of the goal line moments later.