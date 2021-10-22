North County posts third shutout victory of season

BONNE TERRE – The defense appears to be mostly healthy and peaking as the North County football team carries a five-game win streak into the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.
The Raiders limited visiting Sullivan to just 122 total yards and six first downs on Thursday night, and prevailed 37-0 while notching their third defensive shutout of the season.
Clayton Chandler highlighted a punishing ground attack with 166 yards on only six carries, and invoked a turbo clock with his 72-yard scoring burst down the right side in the third quarter.
Nolan Reed completed a modest 3-of-5 passes while rushing for 69 yards on five carries and a touchdown at quarterback, and paced the defensive effort with seven tackles.
North County (8-1) never allowed the Eagles to advance past its 44-yard line, and secured an almost certain No. 2 district seed behind Hillsboro while maintaining its best record since 2004.
Sullivan (4-5) surrendered a 44-yard misdirection run to Reed on the first play from scrimmage, but stopped a fourth-and-goal play just short of the goal line moments later.
The Eagles’ run-heavy attack could not sustain momentum against the North County front four, earning only two first downs prior to halftime.
Andrew Civey celebrated his 17th birthday by blocking a punt on the first Sullivan possession and returning the friendly bounce 16 yards to the end zone for the game’s opening points.
He made a key tackle in the backfield to begin a string of three consecutive three-and-out series, and North County capitalized each time on favorable field position.
Jobe Smith finished off a four-play drive with a 19-yard touchdown run that originated off the right tackle before cutting back through the secondary for a 14-0 lead.
Reed found Teagen Keller for 20 yards on a swing pass for his longest completion of the game, then followed left tackle Payden Allen on a 5-yard scoring keeper early in the second quarter.
Chandler continued the rushing onslaught with a 52-yard rumble that pushed the lead to 27-0 and marked his first of two touchdowns.
Sullivan quarterback Gabe Dace was 2-of-9 overall, and had an accurate fourth-down pass dropped by tight end Sam Summers after crossing midfield and escaping pressure from Allen.
Chandler picked up 32 yards on a ferocious carry as two defenders were slow to get up, and Grant Mullins kicked a 23-yard field goal to achieve a 30-0 advantage before intermission
The Eagles got a defensive stop on a missed 37-yard kick as time expired in the first half after Smith drew a pass interference call, one of seven Sullivan penalties on the night.
Kooper Kekec, who intercepted Potosi twice last week, emerged from his cornerback spot to drop a runner for a 6-yard loss on a sweep before Chandler broke loose to put the game farther out of reach.
Smith had a 36-yard scamper up the middle that preceded the third North County touchdown, and finished with 120 yards on 12 carries.
The Raiders will likely host De Soto for the district opener as MSHSAA finalizes the official playoff brackets this weekend.
Gavin Dace had a team-high 36 rushing yards on 16 attempts for Sullivan, guided by former Potosi head coach Ed Haar.
North County sophomore defensive back Michael Fisher did not return to action after suffering an apparent ankle injury while making the tackle on kickoff coverage in the first quarter.