North County success may hinge on avoiding injuries

BONNE TERRE – North County delivered a turnaround football season in 2020, and stood one score away from perhaps tying the fourth quarter of the Class 4, District 1 final.

An overall 6-4 record for the Raiders was achieved amid a slight downturn in personnel numbers, as fifth-year head coach Brian Jones continues to foster a culture of accountability.

“Our program goal has always been to get better each week, and last year, I think we did that,” Jones said. “The more excited the kids are to play, the better your chances are for having success.”

“I put some character and academic requirements on the program at the end of the 2019 season,” he added. “I felt that we were in a position where something drastic had to be done. I don’t know if that helps or hurts us, and we may have lost some kids because of that.”

Several current Raiders have thrived within those parameters, as evidenced by the high number of at least eight returners on each side of scrimmage.

Senior lineman Payden Allen, quarterback Nolan Reed and running backs Clayton Chandler and Jobe Smith form a solid foundation of three-year starters.