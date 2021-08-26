North County success may hinge on avoiding injuries

BONNE TERRE – North County delivered a turnaround football season in 2020, and stood one score away from perhaps tying the fourth quarter of the Class 4, District 1 final.
An overall 6-4 record for the Raiders was achieved amid a slight downturn in personnel numbers, as fifth-year head coach Brian Jones continues to foster a culture of accountability.
“Our program goal has always been to get better each week, and last year, I think we did that,” Jones said. “The more excited the kids are to play, the better your chances are for having success.”
“I put some character and academic requirements on the program at the end of the 2019 season,” he added. “I felt that we were in a position where something drastic had to be done. I don’t know if that helps or hurts us, and we may have lost some kids because of that.”
Several current Raiders have thrived within those parameters, as evidenced by the high number of at least eight returners on each side of scrimmage.
Senior lineman Payden Allen, quarterback Nolan Reed and running backs Clayton Chandler and Jobe Smith form a solid foundation of three-year starters.
Their collective health will be an ongoing storyline throughout this season, as the North County roster offers minimal second-string depth and experience.
The season opener implies even greater motivation with chief county rival Farmington standing across the field, but stamina could play a crucial role amid potential hot temperatures.
“It would be nice to get off to a good start against Farmington, but we showed last year and in 2017 that a loss against them doesn’t necessarily lead to a disastrous season,” Jones said. “In the end, it a rivalry game.
“It’s important for the community. Where they land [in class size] will decide whether or not it’s important for district seeding.”
The Raiders should be among the top defensive clubs in the region, especially against the run as all four linemen and three linebackers return to lead the charge.
The new secondary will face more of a learning curve, but may actually benefit from a schedule filled mostly with run-heavy opponents.
Allen has emerged as a leading pass rusher on the interior. Mason Lay, Jaxon Nash and Bryan Brewster are each entering their second year along a sizable front four.
Joe Ortmann will attack off the edge with Chandler and Smith pursuing from the second level. Andrew Civey and Teagen Keller also saw time at linebacker last season.
“We have seven of our eight box players back from a team that improved our points-against average by 12 points from the previous year,” Jones said. “So that will definitely be a strength.”
Chandler may not be cleared for competition from a summer baseball injury until week 2 against Howell North or week 3 at De Soto, leaving Smith to likely handle a majority of carries at the outset.
Reed has added about 20 pounds of strength to his frame, enhancing an already strong throwing arm and increasing his presence as a powerful runner when keeping the ball.
His receivers are mostly varsity newcomers with Kooper Kekec, Isaac Easter and Grant Mullins expected as targets along with Keller and tight ends Civey and Ortmann.
“We want to get the tight ends more involved in our offense other than just blocking. They are kind of inconsistent with catching the ball, but one of our philosophies is that practice makes perfect,” Jones said. “We have to practice our throwing and catching all the time to be good at what we want to do.”
A chief concern with depth resides along the offensive line. Although four experienced starters make the unit stable on the surface, North County totals just eight linemen from grades 10-12.
Isaac Gaugel saw considerable snaps near the close of last season, and fellow junior Blaine Holmes will serve in either a starting or prominent back-up capacity.
The Raiders would welcome a breakout year from defensive back Dane McCoy or senior linebackers Jackson Reed or Ryan Hodges, who has made a renewed commitment to the program.
In addition to occupying a two-way role, Mullins will be featured on special teams as the kicker. North County has often elected for two-point conversions in recent years.
Jones hopes that his tested squad can learn to finish stronger, and pinned much of the blame on himself after fourth-quarter leads were squandered in a couple of losses last fall.
The Raiders averaged an impressive 48.6 points during its six victories.
“I felt like in the Farmington and first Festus games, I got into a funk calling plays when the games were close,” Jones said. “There was stuff that I didn’t use on my play sheet that maybe could have given us a chance to move the ball.”
“Saying that it was more on me means that I need to be more focused and organized, and anticipate some things better this year compared to last year.”
The road to a district or MAFC Red Division championship likely runs through Festus once again. Week 4 offers another familiar challenge when Hillsboro visits.
North County won its most recent district crown in 2004.
North County RAIDERS
2020 Record: 6-4 (2-2 MAFC Red)
Head Coach – Brian Jones (5th season)
Key Returners – Payden Allen, sr., OL/DL; Nolan Reed, sr., QB/DB; Clayton Chandler, sr., RB/LB; Jobe Smith, jr., RB/LB; Joe Ortmann, sr., TE/DE; Mason Lay, jr., OL/DL; Jaxon Nash, sr., OL/DL; Bryan Brewster, jr., OL/DL; Andrew Civey, jr., TE/LB; Teagen Keller, sr., WR/LB
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – at Farmington
9/3 – Howell North
9/10 – at De Soto*
9/17 – Hillsboro*
9/24 – Agape
10/1 – Festus*
10/8 – at Windsor*
10/15 – at Potosi
10/21 - Sullivan