One week of preparation left

The countdown to opening night of the high school football season reached one week as teams across Missouri participated in jamboree scrimmage events on Friday. LEFT: Central junior receiver Ty Schweiss makes a reception as Ste. Genevieve junior Aiden Trollinger defends. RIGHT: Valle Catholic senior Luke McClure stands in the end zone after running for a touchdown against Central in Ste. Genevieve. Week 1 contests include Central at St. Vincent, Valle Catholic at Skyline and Ste. Genevieve at Festus.