Oyler hits trenches for MBU

Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Jaden Oyler recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA football and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur. Oyler was an all-conference First Team center and Second Team defensive lineman for the Knights last season. Also seated are his mother Halie Oyler and father Daniel Oyler. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coaches Reid Lucas and Josh Schrader, head football coach Erik Kruppe and assistant coach Josh Hoehn.

