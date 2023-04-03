Potosi High School senior Gavin Portell recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA football and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Portell posted consecutive 900-yard receiving seasons as a multi-time all-conference and all-district performer for the Trojans. He is also member of the Potosi basketball and baseball programs. Also seated, from left, are his sister Lilli Portell, mother Nicole Portell and father Joe Portell. Standing, from left, are Potosi athletic director Steven McCoy and head football coach Dylan Wyrick.