Potosi High School senior Blake Coleman recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Coleman received MAFC all-conference Honorable Mention last fall as a three-year starting quarterback for the Trojans. He has also earned academic all-state honors with the Potosi baseball team. Also seated, from left, are Andy Thornton, Nickie Thornton and Jason Coleman. Pictured standing, from left, are Potosi athletic director Steven McCoy, sister Jselyn Thornton, brother Andrew Coleman, sister Brenley Thornton and Potosi head football coach Dylan Wyrick.