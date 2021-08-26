Potosi relying on smaller, more athletic push

POTOSI – The chaos surrounding the coronavirus last season derailed a promising start for Potosi football under former player and new head coach Dylan Wyrick.
The Trojans opened with a 12-0 shutout victory over Owensville, then challenged state-ranked Class 5 program Farmington to the wire in a narrow 10-6 defeat.
But for circumstances beyond its control, the team spent the next two months shuffling the lineup and hoping to have enough healthy players available each Friday night.
Being clearly short-handed also slowed the transition toward implementing a more diversified offense, and Potosi eventually finished 5-5 overall.
“I think we succeeded in overcoming adversity. We had all the pieces in place for success, but we kept getting quarantined. After week 2, it was pretty tough, having lost eight starters,” Wyrick said.
“When the kids would come back from quarantine, they would be out of shape and it would take a while to catch up with what we were doing. For them to come back and still win five games, including a big win over Sikeston with only two days to prepare, I thought they did a really good job.”
Potosi will offer a glaring contrast in appearance from recent years, where a power running game was usually facilitated by the largest offensive line in the area.
Graduation has removed a significant fraction of size up front, but the shifting of some faster athletes from other positions can make the Trojans more creative, and perhaps more explosive.
Former fullbacks Wyatt Knapp and Levi Courtney will start at center and guard, respectively, and Hunter Kincaid moves from a back-up tight end role to the other guard spot.
Junior quarterback Blake Coleman figures to greatly increase the passing presence for Potosi. Protection from two new starting tackles will be crucial to his effectiveness.
“Our offensive line is a lot smaller. We’ve had to convert a bunch of fullbacks and tight ends,” Wyrick said. “It’s working out well because they are fast, can pull and work sideline to sideline.
“We can really use the whole field with them. They can move up and block linebackers in space, which is something we haven’t been able to do in the past.”
Blake Coleman takes over permanently where his brother, Andrew Coleman, took snaps as a four-year varsity starter while rarely attacking through the air.
The new QB will operate with a formidable group of receivers led by junior Gavin Portell, whose vertical leap and sure hands present a needed deep threat.
“Blake is a true pro-style quarterback. He’s a pocket guy, commands the offense well, and is a natural. I’m looking forward to turning him loose this year,” Wyrick said. “Our receivers have put in a lot of work in the offseason, not just catching the ball well, but understanding how to run routes and recognizing coverage and pre-snap reads.”
The Trojans maintain a priority to establish the run. However, the usual committee of bruisers carrying the ball may give way to a more elusive approach in fewer hands.
Senior tailback Blake Henson, featured heavily in the backfield amid the absences of several teammates last fall, represents a dangerous option on any given play.
Returning junior Zane West also factors heavily into the ground game, while Blake Missey bolsters the receiving corps as another of numerous two-way starters.
Potosi tallied just seven points or less in each of its five losses, including two struggling efforts to close last season against De Soto and Salem.
“Everyone has a better grasp on our philosophy and schemes and expectations in general. The culture is more established now,” Wyrick said. “We’re way ahead of where we were last year, and I feel like we’re more dynamic, especially on offense.”
Pass defense appears to be a definite strength, if not the cornerstone of the Trojans heading into their road opener at Owensville.
The entire starting secondary has been preserved, including safeties Gavin Pinson and First Team all-MAFC selection Missey, who nabbed five interceptions as a junior.
Knapp and Courtney power a strong collection of linebackers along with West. Portell may serve more of a hybrid capacity between the second level and an extra safety spot.
“You have to be the toughest dude on the field to play linebacker,” said Wyrick, who starred for the Trojans in that role a decade ago. “You have to play with an attitude, outhustle everybody and stay disciplined.”
The most prominent question mark for Potosi lies along an inexperienced defensive line that Wyrick describes to be “not as big, but gritty and teachable.”
Their progress will be severely tested by a number of known ground attacks on the schedule, notably the patient triple option of Farmington in week 2 and electric Central in week 5.
Potosi begins each practice with work on special teams. An already busy Henson provides a viable option at kicker after assuming those responsibilities last fall.
A strong sophomore class will be pressed into varsity duty for the first time. Many of those players are expected to contribute within the kicking and return units.
The schedule features road trips to Perryville and St. Charles West in consecutive weeks, but also affords the luxury of facing local rivals Farmington, Central, Ste. Genevieve and North County at home.
“One thing we don’t have now is depth. It forces us into trying new things and playing guys both ways, pretty much across the board,” Wyrick said. “I think we’ll be OK if we can stay healthy.”
Potosi TROJANS
2020 Record: 5-5 (2-2 MAFC White)
Head Coach – Dylan Wyrick (2nd season)
Key Returners – Wyatt Knapp, sr., C/LB; Levi Courtney, sr., G/LB; Blake Henson, sr., RB/DB; Gavin Portell, jr., WR/DB; Zane West, RB/LB; Gavin Pinson, sr., DB; Hunter Kincaid, sr., LB/G
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – at Owensville
9/3 – Farmington
9/10 – at Fredericktown*
9/17 – Ste. Genevieve*