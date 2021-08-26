Potosi relying on smaller, more athletic push

POTOSI – The chaos surrounding the coronavirus last season derailed a promising start for Potosi football under former player and new head coach Dylan Wyrick.

The Trojans opened with a 12-0 shutout victory over Owensville, then challenged state-ranked Class 5 program Farmington to the wire in a narrow 10-6 defeat.

But for circumstances beyond its control, the team spent the next two months shuffling the lineup and hoping to have enough healthy players available each Friday night.

Being clearly short-handed also slowed the transition toward implementing a more diversified offense, and Potosi eventually finished 5-5 overall.

“I think we succeeded in overcoming adversity. We had all the pieces in place for success, but we kept getting quarantined. After week 2, it was pretty tough, having lost eight starters,” Wyrick said.

“When the kids would come back from quarantine, they would be out of shape and it would take a while to catch up with what we were doing. For them to come back and still win five games, including a big win over Sikeston with only two days to prepare, I thought they did a really good job.”