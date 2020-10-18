Potosi wins rematch with Blackcats, 34-18

FREDERICKTOWN – In their second meeting in a little over a month, the Fredericktown Blackcats and Potosi Trojans went back and forth before Potosi pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-18 victory.
The Trojans defeated the Cats 28-6 at home in week 3.
In a game Friday with multiple onside and short kickoffs, the Trojans opened with one and recovered at the Fredericktown 37-yard line. Potosi marched to the Fredericktown 15 before safety Malachi Kyle picked off an Andrew Coleman pass.
Fredericktown’s ensuing drive also ended with an interception, as the Trojans took over on the Cats’ 28. Tailback Wade Mercille and fullback Amondre McCaul combined to carry the ball all the way to the end zone.
McCaul capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run, and Blake Henson’s PAT made it 7-0 with 6:48 to play in the first quarter.
Another Fredericktown turnover gave Potosi the ball at its own 48 yard line. A 39-yard pass to Gavin Portell took Potosi to the Cats’ 13. Three plays later, McCaul scored his second touchdown from 4 yards out to make it 14-0.
Potosi turned the ball over on downs early in the second quarter. Fredericktown took advantage as quarterback Evan Burrows passed to Cohlbe Dunnahoo for six yards to the Trojans' 35.
From there, Kyle sprinted around left end and outraced the Potosi defense. It was 14-6 with 8:31 to play in the first half.
The Fredericktown defense again stopped Potosi on downs, this time at the Cats’ 16 with 5:14 on the clock. Fredericktown took over and Burrows completed three passes to Dunnahoo. The quarterback also scrambled twice and completed two passes to Kyle.
On fourth down and 12 at the Potosi 22, Burrows completed a pass to Carter Cheaney, who beat two defenders and scored. It was 14-12 with 40.7 seconds left.
Potosi increased its lead to 20-12 with another touchdown pass from Coleman to Portell from 35 yards out in the third quarter.
On its next drive, Fredericktown used a fake punt and a great leaping catch from Hunter Hennen to reach the Potosi 21. On third down, Burrows found Dunnahoo for the score. The 2-point conversion failed and Potosi stayed in front 20-18 with 10:27 left in the game.
The Trojans built a 2-score advantage on a two-play drive starting at their own 42. Brayden Isgriggs ran 45 yards, then finished off the drive with a 13-yard run. It was 27-18 with 9:45 to play.
After a Fredericktown punt, Potosi took possession on its 32 and scored again, getting a big 34-yard catch from Portell. Mercille capped the drive with a 5-yard TD run with 7:30 to play.
Potosi kept the Blackcats off the board by recovering an onside kick and later intercepting another pass.
Potosi (5-3) will try to extend their 3-game win streak Friday at De Soto, while Fredericktown (1-5) plays at East Prairie.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!