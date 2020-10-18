Potosi wins rematch with Blackcats, 34-18

From there, Kyle sprinted around left end and outraced the Potosi defense. It was 14-6 with 8:31 to play in the first half.

The Fredericktown defense again stopped Potosi on downs, this time at the Cats’ 16 with 5:14 on the clock. Fredericktown took over and Burrows completed three passes to Dunnahoo. The quarterback also scrambled twice and completed two passes to Kyle.

On fourth down and 12 at the Potosi 22, Burrows completed a pass to Carter Cheaney, who beat two defenders and scored. It was 14-12 with 40.7 seconds left.

Potosi increased its lead to 20-12 with another touchdown pass from Coleman to Portell from 35 yards out in the third quarter.

On its next drive, Fredericktown used a fake punt and a great leaping catch from Hunter Hennen to reach the Potosi 21. On third down, Burrows found Dunnahoo for the score. The 2-point conversion failed and Potosi stayed in front 20-18 with 10:27 left in the game.

The Trojans built a 2-score advantage on a two-play drive starting at their own 42. Brayden Isgriggs ran 45 yards, then finished off the drive with a 13-yard run. It was 27-18 with 9:45 to play.