Promising junior class expected to boost Central

“I was disappointed because I felt like we ran the ball really well the first time we played them. Ste. Gen. played a lot harder the second time against us,” Schweiss said. “We’re using that for incentive this year, and hopefully, our running game can pick up where it was for most of the season.”

The Rebels will feature a new starting quarterback with a familiar surname as Jett Bridges takes over for graduated two-year starter Dylan Corcoran.

Bridges has the arm strength to thrive from the pocket, and protection will be key to avoid making him scramble in ways that faster brother and former all-state QB Jake had become accustomed.

“Jett puts a lot of pressure on himself, and I try to tell him not to be Jake,” Schweiss said. “He’s a smart kid and can make a lot of the same reads, but won’t escape pressure the same way. Jett will have to rely on getting rid of the ball in a good spot and not taking a big sack.”

Bridges will have plenty of help bringing aerial balance to the offense. The initial challenge for Central coaches is finding the best combination within a plethora of receivers.