Promising junior class expected to boost Central

PARK HILLS – The Central football team entered last season with tempered yet optimistic expectations while facing a number of personnel changes on the field.
The Rebels were able to overcome turnovers, penalties and youthful mistakes, in many cases because of a reliable rushing attack, and salvaged a 7-4 overall record.
Three of those losses were delivered by state-ranked opponents, and the Rebels rebounded from a 0-2 start to rattle off six consecutive victories.
“I felt like the first two games last year against St. Clair and MICDS were ones that we could have won. I think inexperience kind of hurt us a little bit,” 17th-year head coach Kory Schweiss said. “Everyone knew that we weren’t as stacked as we had been in previous years. But as we got into conference season, we kind of picked things up.”
Although Central is counting on a number of seniors, a dynamic junior class will typify the engine that powers the majority of its statistical production.
Running back Dayshawn Welch highlights that group as a returning all-state honoree after breaking the single-season school mark with 1,477 rushing yards in just 11 contests.
He eclipsed triple digits on nine occasions before the blocking struggled during a last-minute, season-ending loss to rival Ste. Genevieve in the district semifinal round.
“I was disappointed because I felt like we ran the ball really well the first time we played them. Ste. Gen. played a lot harder the second time against us,” Schweiss said. “We’re using that for incentive this year, and hopefully, our running game can pick up where it was for most of the season.”
The Rebels will feature a new starting quarterback with a familiar surname as Jett Bridges takes over for graduated two-year starter Dylan Corcoran.
Bridges has the arm strength to thrive from the pocket, and protection will be key to avoid making him scramble in ways that faster brother and former all-state QB Jake had become accustomed.
“Jett puts a lot of pressure on himself, and I try to tell him not to be Jake,” Schweiss said. “He’s a smart kid and can make a lot of the same reads, but won’t escape pressure the same way. Jett will have to rely on getting rid of the ball in a good spot and not taking a big sack.”
Bridges will have plenty of help bringing aerial balance to the offense. The initial challenge for Central coaches is finding the best combination within a plethora of receivers.
Ruger Sutton and Levi O’Dell will also see snaps in the backfield while Grant Manion, Brett Richardson, Korbyn Pratt, Slade Schweiss, Ethan Gammon and Ty Schweiss figure to line up wide.
To further bolster the edges, Mason Williams, Hakin Liddell and freshman Jobe Bryant – already rising stars with the Rebels’ basketball program – offer even more athleticism.
“I feel like I have about nine guys who I’m confident will make the catch and get extra yards when our quarterback throws the ball to them,” Schweiss said. “You can run them in and out and they shouldn’t get tired. With that said, two or three are probably a little more explosive than the others.”
Welch was no stranger to notching 25 to 30 carries in a given game last fall. Steady improvement by the new varsity receivers should lighten his workload and the resulting amount of punishment.
“He had big-play potential last year when we were foot-to-foot splits and running up the middle,” said Schweiss. “I can only imagine what it would be like for him to have a little more space.”
The offensive line remains a work in progress. Left guard Jake Murray and center Colton Ketcherside provide solid building blocks as returning starters.
Jason Pyatt will move from tight end to a tackle spot, likely opposite Jacob Coale. That starting crew of five is not yet finalized, but Triston Stewart and Tanden Burns are also candidates.
Dylan Holifield, Eli Dice and perhaps Xander Burke are competing for the vacancy at tight end. All three will be crucial newcomers to the defensive side of the ball, along with Holifield at linebacker.
Central surrendered an average of 17.6 points per game last fall, enhanced by a couple of late-season shutouts against struggling Dexter.
With the exception of Pyatt along the interior, the Rebels should have enough capable contributors to avoid relying too heavily on two-way linemen.
Burke should hover between outside linebacker or an adjacent end position with Tanner Muse and Michael Weinhold rounding out the front four.
The depth at receiver is comparable to the secondary with similar faces involved. Sutton is projected to anchor that effort at free safety, where Gage Manion landed all-state recognition last year.
“The back end of our defense should be really solid. We’ll be able to use some different personnel packages in the secondary,” Schweiss said. “The key is going to be our linebackers. We’re going to be young at those positions.”
Kicker and punter Justin Bridges brings the extra weapon of his booming leg for a fourth season. He connected on two fourth-quarter field goals against Fredericktown, and drilled 37-yarders against both MICDS and Potosi as a junior with range to threaten well beyond 50.
Central is the reigning MAFC White Division champion, and the league schedule appears favorable with Ste. Genevieve and Potosi visiting Park Hills on back-to-back weeks.
The non-conference portion originally retained two dangerous Class 4 opponents with MICDS in week 2 and nearby Farmington in week 9, along with a Saturday trip to University City in mid-October.
MICDS, located in suburban St. Louis County, has since canceled due to health concerns relating to COVID-19. The Rebels are actively seeking a suitable replacement as of press time.
“With Kennett and possibly Valle in our district, the chances of them going undefeated for the regular season is pretty strong,” Schweiss said. “If we lose one or two games, then we’re probably looking at a No. 3 seed at best.
“But at the same time, I like to schedule good teams and try to get those wins. It can really help from a psychological standpoint, knowing that you can play with teams like that.”
