Raiders bludgeon rival De Soto for 48 minutes

BONNE TERRE – The North County football team blew a late 13-point lead against De Soto in arguably its most frustrating loss last season.
The fury from that effort clearly lingered for a full year, and the Raiders unleashed it during 48 relentless minutes of physicality on Friday night.
North County held the MAFC Red Division rival Dragons to just 18 yards of total offense during the first half, and scored on their first four possessions on the way to a 62-0 lashing.
Eric Ruess returned an interception for a touchdown, and later added a 16-yard scoring catch with some controversy as the Raiders continued to attack amid the turbo clock.
Senior fullback Devin Seastrand added two touchdown runs before intermission, and North County (2-1, 1-0) converted three second-half takeaways into 21 points.
De Soto (0-3, 0-1) continued to struggle after replacing most of its starters from 2019, most glaringly up front where the Raiders’ linemen established their will early on.
North County covered 80 yards in seven plays on the game’s opening drive, and never looked back after Clayton Chandler gained the last 2 and found the end zone.
The series was highlighted by a huge 47-yard pass from junior quarterback Nolan Reed to senior Karter Kekec, who made six receptions for 131 yards exclusively in the first half.
Reed went on to finish 13-of-21 overall for 212 yards, and connected on his first five throws. He added 54 rushing yards on nine carries.
Kekec hauled in a 39-yard pass down the left side on the second North County possession, leading to a 5-yard Seastrand run that made it 14-0 with 47 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Ethan Reissing, whose TD catch and two picks defensively helped De Soto prevail 17-16 last fall, started at quarterback and faced constant pressure.
Payden Allen, Mason Lay and Teagen Keller each registered sacks against Reissing, who completed 2-of-8 passes with two interceptions.
Seastrand scored his second touchdown up the middle from 11 yards, and the Raiders increased their cushion to 28-0 by halftime.
A long scoring grab by Kekec was erased by a holding penalty, but North County converted fourth-and-8 on a 14-yard pass to Wil Claywell before Jobe Smith cashed in with his own 11-yard run.
Defense and special teams took control from there. Ruess leaped high to intercept an attempted screen pass, and raced 41 yards for a 35-0 spread.
He then blocked a punt following a De Soto three-and-out series, and Allen, a defensive end and offensive tackle, scooped the loose ball and rumbled 39 yards as the home sideline erupted.
But the Raiders were not satisfied in search of the shutout. After Kekec made a diving pick, Reed found Ruess for another touchdown and 49-0 margin.
De Soto head coach Chris Johnson and North County head coach Brian Jones briefly exchanged words across the field before the ensuing kickoff.
MSHSAA rules, in accordance with safety protocol due to COVID-19, prohibit the traditional postgame handshake line.
But the message was clearly delivered. Blake Head tacked on a 67-yard scoring run with 3:42 remaining, and Jackson Reed returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown on the final snap.
Head had a team-high 87 yards on four carries, and Allen finished with six tackles.
In his first year of place kicking duties, Kekec was perfect on eight extra-point attempts for North County, which travels to Hillsboro for week 4.
De Soto needed just four offensive plays to top its first-half production in the third quarter, but stalled after picking up two first downs.
A late 34-yard run by Allen Cavins marked the Dragons’ longest play from scrimmage.
