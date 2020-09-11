Raiders bludgeon rival De Soto for 48 minutes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE – The North County football team blew a late 13-point lead against De Soto in arguably its most frustrating loss last season.

The fury from that effort clearly lingered for a full year, and the Raiders unleashed it during 48 relentless minutes of physicality on Friday night.

North County held the MAFC Red Division rival Dragons to just 18 yards of total offense during the first half, and scored on their first four possessions on the way to a 62-0 lashing.

Eric Ruess returned an interception for a touchdown, and later added a 16-yard scoring catch with some controversy as the Raiders continued to attack amid the turbo clock.

Senior fullback Devin Seastrand added two touchdown runs before intermission, and North County (2-1, 1-0) converted three second-half takeaways into 21 points.

De Soto (0-3, 0-1) continued to struggle after replacing most of its starters from 2019, most glaringly up front where the Raiders’ linemen established their will early on.

North County covered 80 yards in seven plays on the game’s opening drive, and never looked back after Clayton Chandler gained the last 2 and found the end zone.