Raiders fend off Knights after Smith strikes early

BONNE TERRE – Jobe Smith made the first two touchdown runs of his senior season look easy, as North County scored on its first two plays from scrimmage.

Although the all-state tailback dominated with 319 yards on 24 carries, the Raiders spent much of Friday night trying to keep rival Farmington at bay.

North County narrowly dodged a potential tying drive early in the fourth quarter, and overcame two turnovers for a 36-22 victory in the football season opener.

Andrew Civey added a touchdown reception, and registered four tackles for loss among 12 overall at inside linebacker for the Raiders, who reached the Class 4 state semifinals last season.

Head coach Brian Jones served a one-game suspension away from the field, due to an ejection in last year’s season finale. His team still appeared primed for a comfortable first outing.

Smith attacked gaping holes paved by senior center Bryan Brewster and guards Mason Lay and Blaine Holmes for immediate scores covering 58 and 56 yards.

The less experienced Knights had other ideas, and despite losing key starters for extended periods of the game due to unrelenting leg cramps, nearly erased a 20-point deficit.

Both quarterbacks made their debuts as varsity starters. Sophomore Brett Drye rushed for 109 yards on 25 carries, and guided the visitors on a stunning scoring drive heading into halftime.

Braydon Berry caught a quick swing pass, eluded multiple defenders down the right side, and raced to the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown as time expired, trimming the margin to 29-15.

The North County defense opened the third quarter by forcing a punt, but senior QB Jack Moore yielded two subsequent turnovers on his side of midfield.

Senior linebacker Wyatt Skaggs ripped control of the ball away before hitting the ground after Moore had powered through contact to assuredly obtain first-down yardage.

The teams traded three-and-out possessions, highlighted by a combined sack from Xavier Scherffius and Civey for the Raiders and a broken-up pass by Knights safety Gabe Giuliani.

Drye needed just one snap on the ensuing series to accelerate on a keeper around the left side for a 67-yard touchdown, bringing Farmington within 29-22 with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Defensive end Josh Wyatt dropped back in coverage on a rollout moments later, and intercepted a pass intended for tight end Civey at the Raiders’ 39.

Drye earned two first downs on six consecutive carries from there, eventually reaching the North County 13, but a holding penalty erased a potential tying sweep by Jackson McDowell.

The fourth-down throw for Berry looked accurate but fell incomplete, and the Raiders responded by chewing up 87 yards on three plays to seal the outcome.

Smith cut right from the second level on a 66-yard gain, and Zane Huff ran a similar direction to pick up 21 more before Moore added the scoring sneak with 7:29 to play.

Farmington played more than 18 minutes of the second half without sophomore all-conference halfback Kaesen McClain, who received treatment near the team bench.

Drye helped the Knights draw closer with an increased workload, and was 5-of-12 passing for 54 yards overall. McClain finished with 65 yards on 15 attempts.

North County secured two defensive stops in the first quarter, but met some adversity after Farmington began to string out running plays toward the sidelines.

Damian Cabrera punctuated a three-and-out possession with a sack, and a high punt snap was covered in the end zone for a safety that energized the Knights.

Solid tackles for either no gain or negative yardage by Isaac Gaugel and Civey left Farmington in a third-and-17 situation, but McClain surged up the middle for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 14-9.

Smith helped the Raiders answer with a 21-yard run, and Moore found Civey over the middle on play action for an 8-yard scoring toss. Smith reeled in a juggling catch for the two-point conversion.

North County extended its lead to 29-9 with 1:01 left before intermission. Huff made a 20-yard catch, and Moore scrambled for 15 before Smith added his third touchdown from 14 yards out.

Civey had three receptions as Moore ended 4-of-7 through the air in the victory. Gaugel totaled six tackles and Dane McCoy added five while Dan Gantz chipped in a sack for the Raiders.

North County (1-0) travels to St. Clair next week while Farmington (0-1) hosts Potosi.