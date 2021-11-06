Raiders hammer Knights, earn spot in district final

That sequence capped a stunning stretch of 42 unanswered points by the Raiders, who were expecting a much tougher battle after prevailing 35-12 in week one.

North County instead piled up 508 yards behind its focused line and punishing runners who asserted their authority from the start. The teams were shaking hands less than two hours later.

Senior quarterback Drew Felker achieved all three touchdowns for Farmington (7-4), but lost a fumble during a jarring hit while two botched handoffs to the turf were also collected by the opposition.

Freshman Kaeson McClain, who showed potential and earned a permanent starting role after amassing triple digits during game one, ended with 104 yards on 19 carries in defeat.

McClain had a key 20-yard on the opening series of the game, and Felker escaped pressure on a 26-yard scramble on fourth-and-4 to quickly put the Knights ahead 7-0.

The Raiders needed only three plays to respond as Smith bolted 47 yards around the left side. He took a similar route while racing 72 yards on his team’s next possession.