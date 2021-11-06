Raiders hammer Knights, earn spot in district final

BONNE TERRE – North County running back Jobe Smith introduced himself to the relatively inexperienced defensive front of Farmington by rushing for 277 yards in the football season opener 10 weeks ago.
Smith proved even more explosive during a rare playoff rematch between the rival schools Friday night, and the improved Knights still had no means of containing him.
The second-seeded Raiders scored on eight consecutive possessions without throwing an official pass, and blasted Farmington 56-20 in the Class 4, District 1 semifinal round.
Smith finished with 338 yards and five touchdowns on just 11 carries, and found the end zone four times during an 11-minute span of the first half.
North County (10-1) also recovered four separate fumbles by the deflated Knights, and advanced to the final next Friday at Hillsboro, which escaped past Festus 13-7 on a late scoring drive.
Senior quarterback Nolan Reed, who announced his verbal commitment to Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday, provided 95 yards on eight carries in the victory.
His throwing arm was only utilized once for a two-point conversion pass to senior fullback Clayton Chandler, who had just scored from 9 yards out on the previous snap.
That sequence capped a stunning stretch of 42 unanswered points by the Raiders, who were expecting a much tougher battle after prevailing 35-12 in week one.
North County instead piled up 508 yards behind its focused line and punishing runners who asserted their authority from the start. The teams were shaking hands less than two hours later.
Senior quarterback Drew Felker achieved all three touchdowns for Farmington (7-4), but lost a fumble during a jarring hit while two botched handoffs to the turf were also collected by the opposition.
Freshman Kaeson McClain, who showed potential and earned a permanent starting role after amassing triple digits during game one, ended with 104 yards on 19 carries in defeat.
McClain had a key 20-yard on the opening series of the game, and Felker escaped pressure on a 26-yard scramble on fourth-and-4 to quickly put the Knights ahead 7-0.
The Raiders needed only three plays to respond as Smith bolted 47 yards around the left side. He took a similar route while racing 72 yards on his team’s next possession.
Defensive end Joe Ortmann had a team-high seven tackles, and recovered a fumble right before Smith broke loose down the right sideline for a 37-yard scamper and 20-7 lead.
Ortmann combined with Payden Allen for a sack on the ensuing series, and Smith notched his fourth and longest TD from 77 yards with 10:54 left in the second quarter.
Dane McCoy, Teagen Keller and Smith recovered subsequent fumbles, and linebacker Andrew Civey shut down a misdirection toss in the backfield on fourth-and-three near midfield.
Reed extended the lead to 35-7 on the next play with a 52-yard burst up the middle, and a Farmington offense built for patient, time-consuming drives was quickly running out of it.
McClain helped the Knights close the first half positively with a 21-yard gain, and Jake Bishop made a leaping 14-yard touchdown catch as time expired after drawing a pass interference penalty.
But the Raiders confidently increased their 42-13 lead after receiving the second-half kickoff. Smith chewed up 41 yards on a sweep, and finished a five-play drive with his fifth score from 5 yards out.
North County forced a turnover one snap later, and senior back-up fullback Ryan Hodges finished a flurry of carries with his own 5-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
Felker picked up 59 of his 106 rushing on a single keeper against the North County reserves, and scored on a sneak to mark the final outcome.