Raiders handle Vashon to prolong playoff push

BONNE TERRE – Even when North County junior running back Jobe Smith was stopped short of the end zone Saturday afternoon, his friends were around to provide a collective push.

The Raiders jumped ahead of Vashon to stay on their third snap from scrimmage, and mixed big plays on special teams with a steady rushing attack to reach the Class 4 football final four.

Smith compiled 168 yards on the ground, and notched six total touchdowns as North County prevailed 49-24 in a state quarterfinal clash for its ninth consecutive victory.

“I don’t know what to say. We prepared well this week and had really good practices,” North County head coach Brian Jones said. “The guys came here focused this morning. It’s a little out of our element to play on Saturday, and I was concerned about that.”

North County (12-1) was unofficially outgained 350-304 in total yardage by the rising Wolverines, but scored on three straight offensive possessions before the visitors could regroup.

Smith, who already owned the single-season rushing record at North County, set the immediate tone with an explosive 65-yard sweep around the left edge.

His latest stellar performance also included a 62-yard return of an interception that cornerback Dane McCoy tipped, plus a dazzling 85-yard punt return early in the third quarter.

A defense that posted its fourth shutout last week against Hillsboro also shined, as senior ends Payden Allen and Joe Ortmann were involved in a combined 15 tackles and three sacks.

“We call Joe the ‘Silent Assassin.’ He’s so steady in what he does. Not real flashy, but just always there,” Jones said. “He kind of enjoys the name. He’s a quiet kid and does a lot of observing, but when he talks, it’s usually something you want to hear. He often gets overshadowed with Payden on the other side, but is a great player nonetheless.”

Quarterback Nolan Reed provided 53 yards on 10 carries, and completed 4-of-6 passes for the Raiders, who will host Hannibal (12-0) next Saturday in the state semifinal round.

Vashon (9-2) went from having its 2020 fall season canceled because of COVID restrictions in St. Louis to upending unbeaten Union to capture a district title.

Junior quarterback Malious Cain passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-37 overall for the Wolverines, who were forced into lopsided play selection after trailing 25-0.

Zach Smith Jr. made a sliding 14-yard touchdown catch on the final play before intermission following a questionable pass interference call to spark his team.

But the Raiders delivered a defensive stop to open the second half, highlighted by an Ortmann sack, and Jobe Smith shed initial contact while taking the ensuing punt the distance for a 32-6 lead.

Vashon looked to establish its run game featuring freshman sensation Dierre Hill, and picked up five first downs during an 19-play possession that consumed about 10 ½ minutes of the first quarter.

A personal foul against Reed for a late hit on an incomplete pass gave the Wolverines first-and-goal from the 9, but the drive stalled after Allen dropped Cain for an 8-yard loss between two offensive penalties.

“Shutting down their run game was key,” Jones said. “[Hill] is a great player and if he gets bottled up in one direction, he takes the cut back and suddenly be gone. We tried to prepare for that all week, but it’s honestly hard to duplicate that speed.”

Jobe Smith broke loose for 23 yards along the right side, and bumped the North County advantage to 12-0 by absorbing contact and stretching the ball inside the pylon on a 6-yard run.

His punt return accounted for the third touchdown, and a 4-yard scamper increased the 18-0 margin after Andrew Civey blocked a punt inside the Wolverines’ 20.

Although the Raiders secured another red-zone stop as Ortmann stopped Hill on fourth-and-4 from the 12, Vashon answered with a three-and-out as Tavion Simpson made a key tackle in the backfield.

Hill finished with 145 yards on six receptions, and Zach Smith Jr. had a team-high eight catches for 114 yards to power the Wolverines, who tried to mount a comeback in the second half.

Cain flipped a 3-yard scoring toss to tight end De’Marea Ball-Brown, and his teammates induced a North County punt on the next defensive series.

But a fumble was recovered by interior lineman Bryan Brewster at the Vashon 16, and Grant Mullins nailed a 29-yard field goal with 1:11 left in the third quarter to make the difference 35-12.

Jobe Smith bounced outside for a 13-yard touchdown with 9:18 remaining in the game, but his 28-yard gain three plays earlier proved to be a definitive moment for the Raiders.

Multiple Vashon defenders tried to stop Smith for minimal progress, but a crowd of teammates formed a scrum and gradually escorted Smith about 25 yards down the field while keeping him upright.

“We wondered how they would line up against our unbalanced formation,” Jones said. “It took them a while to adjust, and luckily, we were able to keep getting upfield and Jobe really trusted his blockers.”

Hill burned the North County secondary on a 78-yard touchdown catch on the ensuing play, and Cain later zipped a 34-yard dart to Zach Smith, Jr. for the final points.

The Raiders added a 9-yard touchdown run up the middle from Clayton Chandler in between after Reed connected on throws of 17 yards to Teagen Keller and 11 more to Civey.

North County surrendered only 68 rushing yards, and has achieved its deepest postseason run since placing as state runner-up in 1997.

Reed provided seven tackles from his linebacker spot. Vashon was stopped on all four of its two-point conversion attempts.

“We try to walk a tightrope between letting the kids enjoy the moment and keeping them focused on the game at hand,” Jones said. “It seems to be working so far.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.