Raiders honor seniors by running past Potosi

BONNE TERRE – Jobe Smith celebrated with his fellow North County seniors by again leaving his mark all over the football field on Thursday night.

Already the career rushing leader for the Raiders, the all-state senior added five more touchdown runs, made two interceptions, and even pinned two punts inside the 15-yard line.

North County scored on six of its eight possessions prior to halftime, and clinched the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class 4, District 1 playoffs with a 45-14 victory over Potosi.

Smith finished with 254 yards on 18 carries, and the Raiders put the contest away behind their effective ground game while stifling the visiting Trojans.

Grant Mullins broke up three passes in the secondary, and established a new school record for made field goals on an 18-yard chip shot that created a 38-0 margin at intermission.

North County (7-1) yielded only nine first-half rushing yards and 48 for the game, and forced three turnovers as Potosi (3-5) searched for success primarily through the air.

Senior receiver Gavin Portell made eight receptions for 176 yards, and ended the shutout bid by securing a leaping grab off his shoulder and breaking away for a 44-yard touchdown.

The Trojans obtained a moral victory by stuffing a third-and-goal play just before intermission, and killed the turbo clock permanently on their opening drive of the third quarter.

But the first half was dominated by North County up front. After going three and out to begin the game, the Raiders answered with a key stop at their 32.

Smith exploded through sizable holes for gains of 22, 20 and finally 21 yards on successive carries during his team’s second offensive series.

He scored next from 13 yards out, then raced 34 yards toward the left pylon for a 21-0 advantage just one play after Potosi failed to convert on fourth-and-4 in its own territory.

Kollin Winch shifted to inside linebacker for North County as standout Andrew Civey rested an injury, and sacked Trojans quarterback Blake Coleman among three tackles for loss.

Interior linemen Bryan Brewster and Mason Lay, who made a team-high 5 ½ tackles, later combined for another sack against a refurbished Potosi line.

Former tailback J.T. Cross and receiver Zane West filled the guard spots for the second straight week, but the Trojans could not replicate the output of their 53-31 win over St. Charles West.

Talented freshman Noah Walton mustered just 41 yards on 15 total carries, but 28 yards came during his last two attempts of the fourth quarter.

Smith picked up 21 yards through the middle to set up his fourth touchdown from 9 yards away with 10:47 still remaining in the second period.

Quarterback Jack Moore completed 5-of-12 passes, and gave the Raiders a 35-0 cushion with second effort on a keeper after Zane Huff broke loose for a 19-yard run.

Huff chipped in 57 yards on 11 carries, and Mullins provided three receptions for North County, which wraps the regular season with another Thursday contest at Sullivan.

Coleman got a workout from the pocket by going 19-of-47 overall for 304 yards, but was intercepted three times. Smith nabbed the first pick as Brewster was bringing Coleman to the ground.

Portell made a wide-open catch on a fake punt near midfield, and Thomas Lambing followed with a stellar elevated grab for 25 yards before that third-quarter drive stalled.

The teams traded subsequent defensive stops. Kolton Boylan made a diving pick on fourth down at the North County 35, but Ean Eaton and West answered by stuffing a fourth-and-1 play at the Potosi 40.

Smith later moved the chains with a 14-yard scramble as the Raiders likewise faked a punt, then escaped an arm tackle to accelerate 54 yards for his fifth touchdown with 11:33 left in the game.

Luke Brabham made seven catches for 82 yards, and capped the scoring for Potosi on a 16-yard strike over the middle from Coleman.

Portell seized eight tackles, and Cross registered a sack. The Trojans will host Cape Central in a final test before the Class 3, District 1 postseason.