Raiders oust Hillsboro after late scoring drive

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The North County football team drove 89 yards after making a red-zone stand in the fourth quarter, and bounced Hillsboro 36-28 from the Class 4, District 1 playoffs on Friday night.
Sophomore Jobe Smith shined with 176 rushing yards on 19 carries, and Nate Endsley provided a huge touchdown catch for the Raiders as time expired in the first half.
North County (6-3) ended with a narrow 345-333 edge in total yards, and will chase its first district title since 2004 next Friday at MAFC Red rival and state-ranked Festus.
Hillsboro standout Jaxin Patterson ran for 206 yards on 23 attempts, and notched his third touchdown with a tiebreaking 60-yard burst on the third play of the third quarter.
The Hawks maintained a 28-22 lead following a failed two-point conversion, and North County would keep them out of the end zone for the remainder of the contest.
Smith countered with his second TD on a 25-yard run with 5:53 left in the third quarter. A resulting 28-28 deadlock stayed stable as each team went three-and-out on their ensuing possessions.
Hillsboro (5-5) threatened after Patterson rumbled 30 yards to the North County 10 on the last play of the third, but two subsequent runs were stuffed ahead of an incomplete fourth-down pass.
The Raiders took possession at their own 11, and put together a 13-play march that consumed about 5 ½ minutes. Clayton Chandler had a 16-yard reception to move the chains.
North County benefited from a personal foul penalty to reach the Hawks’ 14, and quarterback Nolan Reed scored two plays later on an 8-yard keeper with 4:42 left.
Hillsboro took over from its own 40, but the Raiders forced a pass on third-and-4 that senior Karter Kekec intercepted. Two first downs by the Raiders melted the clock and sealed the outcome.
Reed was 8-of-17 passing for 123 yards, none bigger than his desperate 12-yard throw to Endsley that made it 22-22 at halftime with the two-point run by Smith.
Patterson had propelled Hillsboro ahead 22-14 just 57 seconds earlier with a 35-yard gallop, but Reed found Smith for a crucial 36-yard gain that set up the dramatic tying touchdown.
Smith turned momentum toward the visiting Raiders earlier in the second quarter with a sudden 85-yard touchdown run. Chandler followed with the conversion.
Reed opened the scored with a 1-yard sneak after Kekec returned the opening kickoff 68 yards to the Hillsboro 12. Smith, Kekec and Ruess each made two receptions in the game.
Patterson responded with a 39-yard touchdown, and Austin Romaine put Hillsboro in front 14-6 with a 64-yard scoring grab from Griffin Ray later in the first quarter.
Smith registered five solo tackles, including a sack, while Devin Seastrand and Bryan Brewster each made four primary stops for the Raiders.
Romaine had a team-high 10 tackles with a sack, and picked up 46 yards on the ground for Hillsboro. Ray was 3-of-5 overall for 73 yards, and John Bennett chipped in six tackles.
