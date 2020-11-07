Raiders oust Hillsboro after late scoring drive

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The North County football team drove 89 yards after making a red-zone stand in the fourth quarter, and bounced Hillsboro 36-28 from the Class 4, District 1 playoffs on Friday night.

Sophomore Jobe Smith shined with 176 rushing yards on 19 carries, and Nate Endsley provided a huge touchdown catch for the Raiders as time expired in the first half.

North County (6-3) ended with a narrow 345-333 edge in total yards, and will chase its first district title since 2004 next Friday at MAFC Red rival and state-ranked Festus.

Hillsboro standout Jaxin Patterson ran for 206 yards on 23 attempts, and notched his third touchdown with a tiebreaking 60-yard burst on the third play of the third quarter.

The Hawks maintained a 28-22 lead following a failed two-point conversion, and North County would keep them out of the end zone for the remainder of the contest.

Smith countered with his second TD on a 25-yard run with 5:53 left in the third quarter. A resulting 28-28 deadlock stayed stable as each team went three-and-out on their ensuing possessions.