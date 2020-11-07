 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raiders oust Hillsboro after late scoring drive
0 comments

Raiders oust Hillsboro after late scoring drive

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North County Football

North County junior quarterback Nolan Reed runs for positive yardage during a home district playoff football game against Sikeston on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Bonne Terre.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The North County football team drove 89 yards after making a red-zone stand in the fourth quarter, and bounced Hillsboro 36-28 from the Class 4, District 1 playoffs on Friday night.

Sophomore Jobe Smith shined with 176 rushing yards on 19 carries, and Nate Endsley provided a huge touchdown catch for the Raiders as time expired in the first half.

North County (6-3) ended with a narrow 345-333 edge in total yards, and will chase its first district title since 2004 next Friday at MAFC Red rival and state-ranked Festus.

Hillsboro standout Jaxin Patterson ran for 206 yards on 23 attempts, and notched his third touchdown with a tiebreaking 60-yard burst on the third play of the third quarter.

The Hawks maintained a 28-22 lead following a failed two-point conversion, and North County would keep them out of the end zone for the remainder of the contest.

Smith countered with his second TD on a 25-yard run with 5:53 left in the third quarter. A resulting 28-28 deadlock stayed stable as each team went three-and-out on their ensuing possessions.

Hillsboro (5-5) threatened after Patterson rumbled 30 yards to the North County 10 on the last play of the third, but two subsequent runs were stuffed ahead of an incomplete fourth-down pass.

The Raiders took possession at their own 11, and put together a 13-play march that consumed about 5 ½ minutes. Clayton Chandler had a 16-yard reception to move the chains.

North County benefited from a personal foul penalty to reach the Hawks’ 14, and quarterback Nolan Reed scored two plays later on an 8-yard keeper with 4:42 left.

Hillsboro took over from its own 40, but the Raiders forced a pass on third-and-4 that senior Karter Kekec intercepted. Two first downs by the Raiders melted the clock and sealed the outcome.

Reed was 8-of-17 passing for 123 yards, none bigger than his desperate 12-yard throw to Endsley that made it 22-22 at halftime with the two-point run by Smith.

Patterson had propelled Hillsboro ahead 22-14 just 57 seconds earlier with a 35-yard gallop, but Reed found Smith for a crucial 36-yard gain that set up the dramatic tying touchdown.

Smith turned momentum toward the visiting Raiders earlier in the second quarter with a sudden 85-yard touchdown run. Chandler followed with the conversion.

Reed opened the scored with a 1-yard sneak after Kekec returned the opening kickoff 68 yards to the Hillsboro 12. Smith, Kekec and Ruess each made two receptions in the game.

Patterson responded with a 39-yard touchdown, and Austin Romaine put Hillsboro in front 14-6 with a 64-yard scoring grab from Griffin Ray later in the first quarter.

Smith registered five solo tackles, including a sack, while Devin Seastrand and Bryan Brewster each made four primary stops for the Raiders.

Romaine had a team-high 10 tackles with a sack, and picked up 46 yards on the ground for Hillsboro. Ray was 3-of-5 overall for 73 yards, and John Bennett chipped in six tackles.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.…

Football

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News