North County all-MAFC

North County sophomore Eric Ruess (15) has earned First Team MAFC Red all-conference honors as a tight end and linebacker.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BONNE TERRE – The North County football team is represented by eight players on the list of MAFC all-conference honorees this season.

Sophomore Eric Ruess was selected twice for First Team distinction as a tight end and linebacker for the Raiders, who finished 2-2 in league play, one game behind champion Hillsboro and De Soto.

Durable running back Layton Mallow also landed on the First Team along with senior defensive linemen Ben Dunlap and Briley Dickerson and junior linebacker Devin Seastrand.

Sophomore quarterback Nolan Reed grabbed a Second Team spot, and helped North County issue the lone conference loss to Hillsboro in triple overtime.

Honorable mention went to senior receiver Tyler Murphy and junior safety Karter Kekec, who suffered a season-ending injury in week five.

Festus running back and linebacker Jack Robinson was named Conference MVP, and Hillsboro’s Lee Freeman picked up Coach of the Year honors.

De Soto quarterback Briar Fischer was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and Windsor Interior lineman Seif Elkhashab is the Defensive Player of the Year.

