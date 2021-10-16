Raiders push past Potosi with penalties prevalent

POTOSI – An early gamble on fourth down cost the North County football team Friday night when host Potosi capitalized on the resulting short field position.
But the Raiders responded with shutdown defense from there, including four key interceptions, and prevailed 27-7 as both teams soared well past 100 yards in penalties.
Senior quarterback Nolan Reed rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in a highly physical contest from the outset, as North County (7-1) won its fourth in a row.
Jobe Smith was relatively contained at running back with 73 yards on 20 attempts, but emerged as the top receiver with 110 yards on six catches.
The Raiders strengthened their hold on a No. 2 district seed, and maintain a slight hope of moving up if first-place Hillsboro loses to Poplar Bluff and Farmington upsets Central next week.
Potosi (3-5) opened with a positive defensive series after kicking off, as junior interior lineman J.T. Cross stuffed a fourth-and-2 run at the North County 39.
The Trojans picked up a key pass interference penalty moments later, and Gavin Pinson caught a 23-yard slant over the middle from quarterback Blake Coleman for a touchdown and 7-0 lead.
Smith emerged from the backfield to catch a 30-yard pass from Reed on the next drive, but the Trojans stood tall in the red zone as Tucker Juliette helped Cross sack Reed on fourth down.
North County struggled to generate much progress on early sweeps, but found plenty of success by running with power between the tackles.
After gaining 8 and 9 yards on consecutive plays, Reed moved the chains on a fourth-and-2 from the Potosi 13 and scored from the 6 with 10:05 left in the second quarter.
Smith added a two-point conversion for an 8-7 edge, and the Raiders never trailed again after the next three Potosi possessions ended with picks.
Both teams doled out their share of punishing hits – some deemed too excessive by the busy officials – and exchanged five turnovers in a wild nine-minute stretch.
Coleman saw a promising drive conclude on a solid throw to Blake Missey, as a jarring hit popped the ball upward. Linebacker Andrew Civey reacted to cradle a diving interception.
Smith finally broke free on a 32-yard run by changing directions and leaping a defender, but Potosi managed to strip Reed twice and recovered both fumbles before halftime.
Zane West pounced on the first loose ball that Juliette helped to force, and Luke Brabham halted a sizable gain by Reed with a jolt from the side as Juliette recovered.
North County countered each takeaway with one of its own. Defensive lineman Bryan Brewster read a screen pass, and was only stopped on his way to the end zone by tripping over a fallen official.
The Raiders took possession at the Potosi 4, and Reed charged across the plane on a third consecutive keeper to make the margin 15-7.
North County cornerback Kooper Kekec followed a Gavin Portell catch that also included a personal foul penalty with a crucial interception by jumping a slant route.
The Trojans flirted with danger as a fourth-down run from their own 37 was stopped by Civey with 20 seconds left in the half, but a deep pass by Reed was broken up as time expired.
Potosi controlled the ball to begin the third quarter, but had any potential momentum snuffed out when Kekec leaped to secure his second pick on a throw toward the sideline.
The teams traded three-and-out series with penalties backing them up, but North County extended the lead with a solid 64-yard drive.
Reed carried around the right edge for 20 yards, and bumped the difference to 21-7 on a sneak after staying patient on a 37-yard throw that Smith ripped down amid double coverage at the 3.
North County then executed an onside kick that Ryland Lotz secured after touching a Potosi player, but the ensuing march stalled on a red-zone sack by Cross and previous backfield stop by Nate Robinson.
Raiders defensive end Joe Ortmann immediately responded with two sacks on back-to-back plays, and Mason Lay added another in the fourth quarter.
Coleman was 10-of-25 passing for 150 yards and four costly turnovers. Portell made four receptions for 68 yards, but Potosi mustered only 25 rushing yards on the night.
West was called for interference despite making an excellent break on a swing pass, and Reed dived for his fourth touchdown on a 13-yard run with 5:23 to play.
Clayton Chandler provided 73 rushing yards for the Raiders, who were flagged 14 times overall. North County hosts Sullivan in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
Pinson netted 49 yards on two catches, and Blake Missey made eight tackles for Potosi, which can clinch a first-round district home game by defeating winless De Soto on Friday.