Raiders push past Potosi with penalties prevalent

Zane West pounced on the first loose ball that Juliette helped to force, and Luke Brabham halted a sizable gain by Reed with a jolt from the side as Juliette recovered.

North County countered each takeaway with one of its own. Defensive lineman Bryan Brewster read a screen pass, and was only stopped on his way to the end zone by tripping over a fallen official.

The Raiders took possession at the Potosi 4, and Reed charged across the plane on a third consecutive keeper to make the margin 15-7.

North County cornerback Kooper Kekec followed a Gavin Portell catch that also included a personal foul penalty with a crucial interception by jumping a slant route.

The Trojans flirted with danger as a fourth-down run from their own 37 was stopped by Civey with 20 seconds left in the half, but a deep pass by Reed was broken up as time expired.

Potosi controlled the ball to begin the third quarter, but had any potential momentum snuffed out when Kekec leaped to secure his second pick on a throw toward the sideline.