Raiders, Rebels, Trojans, Warriors thrive in week 7

BONNE TERRE – Zane Huff rushed for two touchdowns, Dane McCoy had two defensive takeaways, and the North County football team defeated Windsor 55-12 to celebrate Homecoming on Friday night.

Jack Moore threw 34-yard touchdown passes to Grant Mullins and Jobe Smith in the second quarter to create a 42-12 halftime cushion for the Raiders.

North County (6-1, 3-1) outgained the visiting Owls 385-228 in total yards, and forced the first of three Windsor (3-4, 1-3) turnovers on the second play from scrimmage.

McCoy recovered a fumble, and Huff gained 23 yards on his first carry before punching across from the 1. Huff finished with a team-high 87 yards on seven attempts.

Smith saw a reduced workload in the backfield with eight carries for 59 yards, and restored a 21-6 lead on scoring runs covering 15 and 20 yards before the first quarter concluded.

Moore was 8-of-15 passing for 146 yards, and zipped his first of three TD throws for 18 yards to tight end Andrew Civey. Mullins made three catches for 44 yards while also kicking 7-of-7 extra points.

Windsor scored early on a 36-yard pass from Kaleb Eaton to Adam Hurd, and got a 37-yard strike from quarterback Anthony Fletcher to Carter Miller that made it 28-12 in the second quarter.

Fletcher finished 7-of-13 for 88 passing yards. Miller added 71 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Hurd made a team-high five receptions for 70 yards.

Huff notched his second touchdown on a 14-yard scamper to invoke the turbo clock. McCoy, who along with Smith made interceptions, galloped 36 yards on his lone carry to punctuate the win.

Mason Lay highlighted the North County defense with 5 ½ tackles while Dan Gantz and Civey provided five stops each. Kollin Winch was credited with two tackles for loss.

Shane Hedrick picked up 29 yards on two carries, and Jacob Murphy had a 25-yard catch for the Raiders, who will host Potosi on Thursday.

Central 42, Fredericktown 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Jobe Bryant became the career leader in receiving yards at Central with a 44-yard touchdown grab on the second play of the game against Fredericktown on Friday night.

The Rebels saw their secondary allow just two receptions to the host Blackcats, and the second string defense preserved a 42-0 shutout in the conference finale for both teams.

Ty Schweiss returned a 1-handed interception for a touchdown in the second quarter after a previous acrobatic pick was ruled out of bounds, and Central (6-1, 3-1) forced three turnovers.

Bryant surpassed the total of 2,102 yards previously held for 15 years by uncle Aaron Bates, and needs three more catches to likewise break his career receptions mark while still a junior.

“We knew this day would come as long as Jobe stayed healthy. If he stays healthy, he has a chance to make the mark so high that it will be unlikely to ever be broken again,” Central head coach Kory Schweiss said in a postgame statement.

“He is also moving up the leaderboard on our all-time scoring list. He currently sits fifth all time behind Dayshawn Welch, Drew Harlow, Jake Bridges and Tony Martin. It looks as though he will catch three of them this season and only be behind Dayshawn with a season to go.”

Fredericktown (2-5, 0-4) coaxed the Rebels into a punt while staying within 6-0 until Central clicked for four touchdowns in the second quarter.

Kannon Harlow took a short pass in the flat, and used his speed to break free on a 58-yard touchdown. Bryant then sprinted 42 yards on a direct snap for a 19-0 cushion.

Schweiss followed with his pick six after the kickoff by Mason Williams pinned Fredericktown deep, and Williams later saved a touchdown on a long return.

The Blackcats stalled at the opposing 30, and Central mounted an impressive drive in the final two minutes to establish a 35-0 advantage at intermission.

Junior quarterback Casen Murphy, who was 13-of-18 overall for 252 yards, connected twice with Caden Casey before a 26-yard Bryant catch moved the chains again.

A 10-yard run by Hakin Wagner preceded the second TD catch by Harlow from 17 yards, and Bryant added his second two-point conversion of the quarter.

Casey provided a team-high six receptions for 77 yards, and Bryant had three catches to equal the 75 yards of Harlow, who also recovered a fumble.

Jaxon Jones keyed the shutout with 10 tackles while Triston Stewart and Schweiss added seven each. Sammy Callaway was a disruptive force up front, and Wagner nabbed an interception.

Senior receiver Kendall Horton capped the scoring with a 33-yard catch as Murphy fired his third TD pass of the night.

Both teams hit the road next week with Central at Dexter and Fredericktown at St. Francis Borgia.

Potosi 53, St. Charles West 31

POTOSI – Senior quarterback Blake Coleman unleashed six touchdown passes, and Gavin Portell caught three of them on Friday night at Potosi earned a solid 53-31 victory over St. Charles West.

The offense awakened with a vengeance from a scoreless first quarter with four consecutive scoring drives heading into halftime.

Portell extended a 41-31 lead with a 20-yard catch while posting nine receptions overall for 110 yards. Zane West sealed the outcome with an interception return to the end zone.

Freshman tailback Noah Walton tallied 124 rushing yards on 25 carries, and helped Potosi (3-4) strike first with a 7-yard run.

St. Charles West (5-2) countered with a field goal, but suddenly trailed 28-3 after Portell added two more scoring grabs and Luke Brabham hauled in a 21-yard touchdown.

Coleman completed 21-of-34 passes for 303 yards, and located Brabham again from 20 yards out to increase a 28-17 halftime advantage.

Landon Sprous restored a 41-24 margin on a 50-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter, and freshman Thomas Lambing made four receptions for the Trojans.

West made a team-high nine tackles at linebacker, and switched from receiver to bolster a thinning Potosi offensive line due to injuries.

Lambing also shined defensively with eight tackles, an interception and fumble recovery. Portell added seven tackles, and lineman Nate Robinson supplied another pick and solid return.

Potosi will travel to North County on Thursday night.

Valle Catholic 63, Ste. Genevieve 7

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic held another opponent to negative rushing yards, and continued its dominance of the Old Settlement rivalry.

The Warriors capitalized on three turnovers forced before halftime, and overcame 12 penalties on Friday night while routing Ste. Genevieve 63-7 for their first MAFC White Division title.

Valle Catholic (7-0, 4-0), ranked third in the Class 3 state poll, outgained the Dragons 539-165 in total yards and established a healthy 48-7 halftime lead.

Senior quarterback Chase Fallert completed 10-of-14 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and also netted a 5-yard scoring keeper in the second quarter.

Isaac Basler opened the contest with a 35-yard touchdown catch, and Bryce Giesler scored from 7 yards out for a 13-0 lead after tight end Harry Oliver made a 36-yard reception.

A.J. Basler nabbed the first of three Valle interceptions, and Tim Okenfuss powered his way to a 16-yard touchdown on the ensuing offensive series.

The Warriors marched 79 yards on eight plays following a pick by Carson Tucker, and Sam Drury notched his first of two touchdown catches from 48 yards out.

Alex Viox gave his team a short field on another interception and 21-yard return ahead of Chase Fallert’s rushing score for a 34-0 margin.

Ste. Genevieve quarterback Aiden Boyer was 7-of-19 passing for 155 yards, and broke the shutout with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Devin Flye midway through the second quarter.

Giesler, who gained 105 yards on just seven carries, scored for a second time in response before Fallert and Drury connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass before intermission.

Rylan Fallert extended the lead with a 59-yard run in the third quarter. Josh Fallert tacked on a defensive safety before capping the scoring on a 5-yard carry.

Okenfuss matched Tucker with six tackles, including three for loss, to pace the Valle Catholic defense. Drury made four catches for 79 yards, and Wil Kuehn kicked 7-of-7 extra points.

The Warriors will host Class 6 program Vianney on Saturday afternoon, and can clinch the top seed for the Class 3, District 1 playoffs with a victory.

Aiden Meyer made two receptions, and Tucker Reed had a 47-yard catch for Ste. Genevieve (5-2, 2-2). Top running back Ayden Butcher was limited to 15 yards on six carries, and added a 38-yard reception.

Jack Farlow produced a game-high seven tackles for the Dragons, who will close out the regular season against Jefferson and Kelly.