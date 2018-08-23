BONNE TERRE – The North County football program is taking another step toward a goal of establishing long-term stability, despite facing massive changes to its varsity roster.
The entire coaching staff of the Raiders remains together from a previous season for the first time since 2010, a fact that gives second-year head coach Brian Jones a sense of encouragement.
“I think that I’ve been part of four or five head coaching transitions at North County, and last season I went from not being affiliated with the football program to becoming head coach,” he said. “Since 2004, this is the smoothest transition I have been a part of. Coach [Dave] Dallas left things in good shape and was good to me and forthcoming with information about any questions that I had.”
The Raiders finished 8-3 and snapped a three-year drought in first-round district games last fall. Only Hillsboro stood between them and the MAFC Red Division title.
That effort from mostly seasoned players was noticeably devoid of the turbulence away from the field that had haunted the program in previous seasons.
“We had a big senior class and guys with a ton of football experience,” Jones said. “Some were playing varsity as true freshmen in late 2014. Many of them were three-year starters last year. They were ready to work when we got there. All we had to do was lay down some boundaries that we expected from them in terms of classroom stuff or character and citizenship standards.”
North County coaches are bound to render more instruction over the next three months as several players are propelled into a much brighter spotlight.
Overall size is down, the schedule has become tougher, and second-string depth is sketchy. When the Raiders score, two-point conversions are the plan without a reliable kicking game in place.
But enough talented pieces remain in the equation to make North County a threat that should not be overlooked, and Jones is ready to extract the most from their abilities.
“I think we have a good idea of who our starters we be, but don’t yet know how they are going to perform. You could say they are not as battle tested as last year’s group,” he said. “The only film we really have on some players is from the second halves of games where we [had big leads]. To see them going against No. 1 units from other teams will be good to help evaluate them accordingly.”
Senior Kolten Poorman brings creativity, intelligence and a strong throwing arm into his third season as starting quarterback, and may need to rely on those qualities more than ever.
He was named to the MAFC Red Division First Team last year after compiling more than 2,900 yards of total offense as a passing and scrambling threat from the shotgun.
With two-time all-conference pick and speed burner Cole Ziegler leading a solid group of receivers, it may not be necessary for Poorman to force difficult throws amid an expanded playbook.
“I don’t really know that he has to take chances,” Jones said. “One of the things we talk about is taking what the defense gives us. He is really good at finding that and taking advantage of it.”
Noah Mesey provides a second returning starter at receiver, and Carson Hughes made several nice catches last year. Tyler Murphy should also see plenty of offensive snaps.
Backfield success next to Poorman may depend on two powerful sources. Senior Jaelen Reed and junior Layton Mallow are arguably more suited to run over defenders than scamper around them, which may serve the Raiders well in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Ziegler and Hughes are fixtures in a secondary that highlights the North County defense, while Reed keeps his role as a leading linebacker.
The Raiders have been richly blessed at tackle over the past five years. Drew Forbes, a 2015 graduate and possible NFL prospect, is beginning his senior campaign at Southeast Missouri State. Two-time all-state selection Brenden McClure just moved on to Division II Missouri Western.
Senior captain Pacen DeClue shines among the best interior linemen at North County during that span, both as a run stopper at defensive tackle and a pulling blocker or pass protector as guard. His prowess in the weight room has been achieved despite dealing with a nagging hamstring.
But inexperience and the lack of a consistent pass rush at other positions have caused concern. DeClue now claims the lone starting pedigree up front for the Raiders.
Juniors Paul Roper and Ben Dunlap hope to learn quickly under pressure at tackle, while Briley Dickerson patrols right guard and sophomore Grant Eaton debuts as center.
“We feel that these guys have the potential to be good offensive tackles,” Jones said. “The areas where they are behind would be less experience and slightly less athleticism. They are strong, but we’re still working on footwork and the confidence of being No. 1 at their positions as opposed to backing up.”
Karter Kekec has grabbed a two-way starting role at receiver and defensive back, and fellow sophomore Devin Seastrand is competing for a linebacker spot. Other contributors along the defensive line include seniors Grant Bockman and Kaleb Dickens plus junior Joshua Wolo.
The North County schedule dropped three teams that combined to finish 3-27 last fall. Cape Central, this year’s week 1 roadblock, has won five district titles in six years.
Farmington will offer another formidable test in the week 2 home opener, and ensuing opponent Festus is hoping to end a three-game slide against the Raiders.
“We haven’t talked a whole lot this year about wins and losses,” Jones said. “We have focused more on improving our game and having guys as ready to play as possible, being intense and playing a full 48-minute game.”
“To be real honest, we don’t set lofty goals in terms of winning conference or district championships… Based on our opponents and the success of those schools, that would be really arrogant and borderline ignorant.”
