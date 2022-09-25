Raiders respond to injury with clutch scoring drives

BONNE TERRE – The prospect of losing all-state running back and linebacker Jobe Smith for a significant amount of time could be chilling for the North County football team.

But at least for one night, quarterback Jack Moore, receiver Kooper Kekec and the Raiders stayed calm and resourceful with their star teammate sidelined.

North County delivered two determined scoring drives while short-handed in the second half on Friday night, and fended off bruising opponent Battle 48-44 in the first meeting between the schools.

The Raiders rallied from an early 14-0 hole following two turnovers in their first three offensive plays, and had their collective resolve tested when Smith left the game in the third quarter.

Any lingering dismay from last week’s thumping at the hands of conference rival Hillsboro scattered by halftime, and hushed concern soon became the prevailing sentiment.

Smith rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, the last of which concluded with a hard tackle as the elusive senior was ushered out of bounds on a 12-yard gain to the Battle 47.

Coaches and players flocked to check on Smith, who grimaced through pain from either his left ankle or lower leg before being helped to the bench where he remained seated until the finish.

North County (4-1) immediately regrouped. After releasing just four passes – each one incomplete – before intermission, Moore raised his level of poise and accuracy on cue.

Kekec paralleled his production as the featured target, and hauled in four receptions that were equally crucial in either extending or capping drives.

The first catch while falling backward culminated in a huge 29-yard gain after hand fighting with the covering cornerback. The next connection occurred on third-and-goal from the Spartans’ 8.

Moore zipped a slant pass with plenty of velocity into a tight window as Kekec reached up with both hands to snare it for a 42-32 lead with 11:14 remaining.

Battle (1-4) needed two minutes to answer, assisted by an unsportsmanlike conduct call, and was successful in tiring the opposing defense through its size advantage and physicality.

Rickie Dunn, Jr., a 225-pound powerhouse at tailback, broke multiple tackles to pick up 23 yards on a short third-down pass. Garrett Murray scored from the 5 on the next play.

The Raiders coaxed an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion, then embarked upon a marvelous 14-play, 64-yard march that consumed more than seven minutes.

Moore found Kekec open on a curl against double coverage, and Grant Mullins dragged his feet on a sideline route to move the chains as North County was 3-for-3 on third-down conversions during the drive.

Zane Huff, the back-up to Smith in the backfield, utilized an alley from his linemen for a 12-yard run, and later scampered for 11 more before Moore scored on a sneak to make it 48-38 with 2:04 remaining.

Daqual Wright haunted the North County secondary for 101 yards on six receptions, and reeled in a 17-yard fade from quarterback Justin Goolsby as Battle went 60 yards in 35 seconds to stay alive.

But the ensuing two-point run was contained, and the Raiders kneeled out the clock after Battle surprisingly kicked deep with 1:23 and one timeout left.

Goolsby completed 15-of-27 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Dunn netted 113 yards and three scores on 25 carries, but Battle (1-4) was impeded by 10 costly penalties.

Huff gave the Raiders two players with triple digits on the ground after getting 65 of his 102 yards on a go-ahead burst that snapped a 14-14 tie.

Battle came back to draw within 21-20 at halftime. Goolsby reversed direction from the pocket, and found Wright in the right corner for a 9-yard touchdown after Murray had a 22-yard scamper.

The Spartans were set to receive the second-half kickoff, but watched Mullins and the Raiders execute consecutive onside kicks perfectly and turn them into 14 pivotal points.

Carson Logan recovered the first live ball that settled at the Battle 29, and Smith cashed in for a touchdown on the next play. Jacob Murphy sprinted to the ensuing kick at the 38, and Smith cut through from the 2 for a sudden 35-20 cushion.

Battle capitalized on a Huff fumble recovered by Bryce Drew on the second play of the game. Dunn plowed ahead for 8 yards on third-and-7, and Murray was wide open on a 5-yard scoring catch. An interception by Vernell Holt and 1-yard run by Dunn spotted the visitors a 14-0 edge.

Smith logged five carries on the next drive before scoring from 8 yards out, then picked off Goolsby ahead of his tying 7-yard touchdown before the first quarter concluded.

Moore ended 7-of-14 passing for 82 yards. Kekec had 59 receiving yards, and shared the team lead of 7 ½ tackles with lineman Kollin Winch.

Smith had 6 ½ stops before exiting, and Andrew Civey chipped in 5 ½ tackles for North County, which travels to Festus for week 6 action. Mullins was 6-for-6 kicking extra points.

Murray rushed nine times for 71 yards in defeat.