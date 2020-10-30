Raiders smother Sikeston in return from quarantine

BONNE TERRE – The North County defense was hungry and motivated while taking the field competitively for the first time in three weeks.

The Raiders contained struggling Sikeston to negative overall yardage until the fourth quarter, and posted their second home football shutout of Friday night.

Clayton Chandler rushed for two touchdowns, and sophomore Jobe Smith had some electric returns on special teams during a 43-0 rout in the Class 4, District 1 playoff opener.

North County (5-3) saw its final two games of the regular season against Potosi and Sullivan scrapped due to a quarantine related to COVID-19.

The Raiders appeared rested and aggressive from the outset, charging down the field was ease on their first two possessions. The tone was established for a dominant performance.

But other aspects of the game were not quite as sharp. North County lost two fumbles in the first half, plus another late, and was penalized 11 times for 115 yards.

Nolan Reed guided the initial scoring march that covered 69 yards on eight plays. He posted three separate double-digit gains on the ground before Chandler scored from the 3.