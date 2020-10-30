Raiders smother Sikeston in return from quarantine

BONNE TERRE – The North County defense was hungry and motivated while taking the field competitively for the first time in three weeks.
The Raiders contained struggling Sikeston to negative overall yardage until the fourth quarter, and posted their second home football shutout of Friday night.
Clayton Chandler rushed for two touchdowns, and sophomore Jobe Smith had some electric returns on special teams during a 43-0 rout in the Class 4, District 1 playoff opener.
North County (5-3) saw its final two games of the regular season against Potosi and Sullivan scrapped due to a quarantine related to COVID-19.
The Raiders appeared rested and aggressive from the outset, charging down the field was ease on their first two possessions. The tone was established for a dominant performance.
But other aspects of the game were not quite as sharp. North County lost two fumbles in the first half, plus another late, and was penalized 11 times for 115 yards.
Nolan Reed guided the initial scoring march that covered 69 yards on eight plays. He posted three separate double-digit gains on the ground before Chandler scored from the 3.
Sikeston (2-8) struggled up front with blocking all evening, and quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer faced relentless pressure as the Raiders produced three big takeaways of their own.
Eric Ruess nabbed an interception on the second defensive series, then alertly recovered an offensive fumble in the end zone for a touchdown after Reed was drilled on a scramble.
The Bulldogs caught their first break when Daniel Lawrence pounced on a fumble by Karter Kekec, but handed the mistake back on the next snap.
Lawrence lost control of the ball in the backfield on a reverse, and North County defensive end Payden Allen – who registered an earlier sack – scooped it near the Sikeston 36.
Reed connected on a 17-yard sideline route to Kekec, and Chandler opened the second quarter with a 5-yard run before notching the third successful two-point conversion at 24-0.
The Raiders threw occasionally, as Reed was 3-of-5 overall, and overcame two holding flags to extend the lead when Kekec beat the secondary over the middle for a 64-yard touchdown.
North County capped its stellar first half with a nine-play, 65-yard drive. Reed picked up 18 on a draw, and Blake Head used second effort for a 6-yard scoring run with 22 seconds left.
The Raiders entered intermission with 301 total yards while Sikeston mustered minus-10. The resulting 36-0 margin triggered a turbo clock for the remainder of the contest.
Smith had a couple of long touchdowns called back for holding and an illegal block, but began the third quarter with an 88-yard kickoff return before stumbling on a cut at the 9.
Sikeston delivered its best defensive effort with an ensuing red-zone stand, but was quickly in a similar quandary after Smith brought a punt back 35 yards to the 12.
Smith would enjoy the payoff with a 12-yard scamper on a quick burst through the middle, and Kekec nailed his lone extra-point attempt.
North County did not surrender a single first down until Kaelan Lee-Bell was penalized for taunting with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Senior safety Wil Claywell made an interception to thwart that possession against Heckemeyer, who was just 3-of-15 passing for 2 yards.
A 16-yard run by Lawrence and 15-yard gallop by Vashawn Upchurch moved the Bulldogs into positive territory late in the game, but they stalled on fourth-and-goal from the 15.
Reed tallied 95 yards on 12 carries, and Head compiled 68 more on only six attempts for the Raiders, who will face Hillsboro in the district semifinal round.
J.D. Baughman recovered a fumble, and Dominick Mijares added a sack for Sikeston, which ends the year on an eight-game slide after beating Caruthersville and Dexter in the first two weeks.
