North County Football

North County sophomore quarterback Nolan Reed throws during a road game against De Soto on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BONNE TERRE – Following a miserable September stretch, the North County football team would not be denied a wild Homecoming victory.

Sophomore quarterback Nolan Reed scored straight ahead on a 17-yard keeper in triple overtime, and the Raiders averted further heartache by rallying past Hillsboro 42-36 on Friday night.

Layton Mallow rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries, and Reed finished with 102 on 22 attempts as North County overcame 11 penalties and another serious blow to its depleted roster.

The visiting Hawks had possession to begin the third bonus session, but freshman running back Jaxin Patterson was stopped on a fourth-and-3 option pitch.

Reed threw an 8-yard pass to Eric Ruess as the Raiders took over, and dodged a linebacker on the next play before bursting up the middle and stretching the ball across the goal line.

The celebration was on for a North County (1-5, 1-2) squad that snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season behind greater offensive balance.

Reed completed 17-of-24 passes for 162 yards while utilizing six different targets. Seth Shadrick had a team-high six receptions while Wil Claywell and Ruess had four apiece.

Junior all-purpose standout Karter Kekec suffered a possible broken collarbone after being tackled on the opening kickoff of the third quarter across midfield, and is likely out for the season.

Senior receiver Tyler Murphy also departed the action in the fourth quarter after sustaining helmet-to-helmet contact on an incomplete pass and briefly staying down.

Hillsboro (2-4, 2-1) pounced on a fumble at the North County 42 with the game squared at 22-22, and Patterson squirted through the middle for a 24-yard touchdown with 5:22 remaining.

A successful conversion placed additional pressure on the desperate Raiders, who continued to march when Reed got just enough yardage on a fourth-and-2 keeper.

He followed that effort with a 31-yard burst to the end zone, and Clayton Chandler caught the necessary 2-point pass near the right pylon to make it 30-30 with 1:30 left.

North County earned an ensuing defensive three-and-out on a tackle for loss by interior lineman Briley Dickerson, and had a chance to possibly win in regulation. The Hawks corralled Ruess at the 7, however, on a 37-yard completion to extend the game.

Ruess dropped a sure touchdown over the middle on the final snap of the first overtime period, then Patterson and Reed traded scoring runs in double OT.

Patterson finished with 242 yards and four TD on 36 carries in a workhorse performance for Hillsboro, which did not have a single complete pass in just three tries.

The visiting Hawks turned two takeaways directly into points. Austin Perez returned an early Kekec fumble 25 yards before applying the game’s first touchdown from 21 yards on a fourth-and-7 play.

Mallow answered with a 63-yard touchdown for North County, but Patterson restored a 14-8 lead for Hillsboro by racing 60 yards four plays later.

A 6-yard Mallow run brought the Raiders within 22-16 after Patterson broke free again, and a big fourth-down stop by Hillsboro lineman John Moseley protected that spread heading into halftime.

Reed used second effort to get a tying 6-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, and the Raiders held defensively after Tyler Watson intercepted a Reed pass on the next North County drive.

