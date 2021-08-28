Raiders stop eight-year drought against Knights

The Raiders temporarily resisted on tackles for loss by Allen and Joe Ortmann, but McClain moved the chains with an 11-yard run and Braydon Berry scored from the 1 with 1:41 left until intermission.

Smith answered with a 32-yard run behind center Mason Lay and guard Bryan Brewster, but North County stalled in the red zone when quarterback Nolan Reed slipped down while dropping back.

Felker brought the Knights closer with a 38-yard keeper for a touchdown after an inadvertent whistle took a first down away from the Raiders and resulted in an eventual punt.

North County would stop the ensuing two-point conversion try, and maintained a 21-12 advantage that Reed extended with a pair of subsequent touchdown sneaks.

Smith again spurred his team with a 58-yard jaunt before being ruled down at the Farmington 1. Reed took care of the rest with 8:42 left in the third quarter.

Allen provided another defensive highlight by batting away a fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter after linebacker Ryan Hodges emerged through a gap to stop a third-and-1 run.

Reed converted a fourth-and-2 keeper for North County from its own 36, and soon broke the plane before flipping a two-point pass to tight end Andrew Civey for the clinching score.