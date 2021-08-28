Raiders stop eight-year drought against Knights

FARMINGTON – Jobe Smith turned numerous broken tackles into large gains, and the North County football team snapped a frustrating slump against rival Farmington.
The visiting Raiders found the end zone three times in the first quarter, and prevailed 35-12 on Friday night for their first victory over the Knights since the 2013 season.
Smith exploded unofficially for 277 yards on 17 carries, and also returned a punt 83 yards for his second touchdown as North County (1-0) rode a decisive edge in varsity experience.
Defensive lineman Payden Allen collected two sacks among a team-high 11 tackles, and the Raiders avenged a 30-14 defeat and blown lead with nine minutes left in last year’s season opener.
North County took the field with seven returning starters, and Smith shined with an increased workload as senior running back Clayton Chandler awaits clearance from a summer injury.
Farmington expected to face a learning curve with several new faces after losing three all-state players and a three-year starting quarterback to graduation.
But the Knights were given an encouraging glimpse into the future despite their defeat, as freshman Kaeson McClain debuted with an impressive 116 yards on 11 carries.
The defensive youth of Farmington was exposed early, as North County found spaces around the left edge while Smith either eluded or boldly burst through contact.
He opened the scoring with a 77-yard scamper on third-and-10 after Knights standout defensive end Jaden Oyler had secured a stop behind the line of scrimmage.
Smith avoided the first man after scooping a bouncing punt at his own 17 moments later, and shot through a crease toward the sideline to quickly make it 14-0.
North County needed just two plays to score on its next drive, as Carson Elliott turned upfield on a sweep toward the left edge and raced 43 yards for a touchdown.
Farmington (0-1) coaches elected to start senior Drew Felker at quarterback following a preseason competition with rising sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham.
Top lineman Oyler moved from tackle to center, and the North County defense attacked the Knights’ triple option with success on the outside for three straight series.
But the home team reacted better from there, turning a potential blowout into a modest comeback threat with two consecutive scores bookending halftime.
North County missed a chance to increase its 21-0 cushion when Farmington stopped a fourth-and-8 running play in the second quarter.
McClain instantly flipped the field position on his first varsity touch by bouncing outside for a 67-yard gallop to the North County 10.
The Raiders temporarily resisted on tackles for loss by Allen and Joe Ortmann, but McClain moved the chains with an 11-yard run and Braydon Berry scored from the 1 with 1:41 left until intermission.
Smith answered with a 32-yard run behind center Mason Lay and guard Bryan Brewster, but North County stalled in the red zone when quarterback Nolan Reed slipped down while dropping back.
Felker brought the Knights closer with a 38-yard keeper for a touchdown after an inadvertent whistle took a first down away from the Raiders and resulted in an eventual punt.
North County would stop the ensuing two-point conversion try, and maintained a 21-12 advantage that Reed extended with a pair of subsequent touchdown sneaks.
Smith again spurred his team with a 58-yard jaunt before being ruled down at the Farmington 1. Reed took care of the rest with 8:42 left in the third quarter.
Allen provided another defensive highlight by batting away a fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter after linebacker Ryan Hodges emerged through a gap to stop a third-and-1 run.
Reed converted a fourth-and-2 keeper for North County from its own 36, and soon broke the plane before flipping a two-point pass to tight end Andrew Civey for the clinching score.
The teams combined for only one completed pass on seven attempts, a swing from Reed to Smith that picked up 19 yards after he dodged multiple defenders.
Reed finished with 52 yards on 15 carries for the Raiders, who committed only three penalties and will host Francis Howell North next week.
Farmington, which hopes to rebound at Potosi, was flagged six times. All-conference linebacker Brady Cook quickly returned following a hard landing on his back while making a tackle.