BONNE TERRE – The North County football offense tallied at least 20 points against every opponent last season, and eclipsed 50 three separate times.
While the steady production may have exceeded initial expectations – based mainly on the uncertainty of incorporating several new starters – an overall 5-5 record proved less lustrous.
The Raiders closed the regular season with a mistake-plagued setback at John Burroughs, then endured a disappointing 32-30 loss to Sikeston in the first round of district play.
“Last year, we knew our schedule was tough, and our depth would initially be a concern,” said third-year Head Coach Brian Jones. “We also felt like we were really inconsistent and kind of fizzled at the end.”
North County would be well-served to overachieve in any possible manner this fall. A glaring reduction in varsity experience has created a significant unknown factor.
Jones anticipated the current decline in numbers since taking control of the program. But the situation appears to be temporary, thanks to a resurgence of interest at the middle school level.
“Our varsity group right now is around 46 or 47, and we have a solid group of ninth graders,” Jones said. “Some people were critical of our numbers in 2017 and especially last year.
“There was some talk and legitimate concern. But now that the numbers are up again, it’s refreshing to have some competition at positions and guys who understand what the scout team is all about and want to help our team get better overall.”
The Raiders will admittedly operate with a simplified playbook while hoping to expand it as the season transpires. Only four starters who played all four downs are returning to the offense.
Among them are three members of a nascent 2018 line forced to learn under the bright lights – tackles Briley Dickerson and Ben Dunlap along with center Grant Eaton.
Their cohesion and ability to execute blocks is crucial in helping a mostly new collection of playmakers settle into their respective roles.
Three-year starting quarterback Kolten Poorman is now playing collegiate baseball, and three receivers also graduated with reliable all-state guard Pacen DeClue.
“We were able to go to the contact camp this summer, but not as a full squad,” Jones said. “Some guys had other commitments, and others had not fulfilled their heat acclimation requirements. We still have some unanswered questions, especially with our youthfulness.”
Junior three-sport standout Karter Kekec has been a reliable target from the slot, but now emerges as the Raiders’ primary receiving threat and coverage man on defense.
Tyler Murphy is the other North County wide out with varsity time on his resume, and likewise inherits added initiative to break open for a new quarterback.
Nolan Reed will take the reins behind center when the Raiders face Cape Central in week 1. While his arm strength remains a work in progress, Reed brings increased height and agility to the position.
The ability to dispense the football quickly and accurately will be integral in limiting the number of hits he could potentially sustain in the spread formation.
Layton Mallow may become a workhorse running back with help from fellow returner Blake Head. Devin Seastrand and Gabriel Breeden bear added responsibilities with emphasis on blocking.
“I think Kolten had somewhere around 125-130 carries last year,” Jones said. “I really don’t want to make a 15-year-old sophomore carry the ball 13 times per game.”
Mallow, Head and Seastrand provide a solid stable of linebackers for the Raiders, while sophomore Eric Ruess and junior Kaelen Lee-Bell supply a measure of depth behind them.
Josh Wolo saw his playing time gradually increase, and will again specialize along the defensive line with fellow senior Jaydan Coale jumping into a two-way role.
Sophomore Clayton Chandler joins Kekec and Murphy in a secondary that can generate interceptions if the front seven or eight can deliver enough pressure.
“Last year, we were not very good at times,” Jones recalled. “We just showed some fundamental weaknesses, and I think those will improve overall with some changes that we’ve made – not huge changes to our scheme or what we’ve done in the past, but instead how we approach and teach it.”
Even though all opponents on the North County schedule remain the same as last season, the dynamics of each rivalry are altered as most rosters faced significantly less overhaul.
Opening foe Cape Central hired veteran coach Kent Gibbs away from Sikeston for a rebuilding project, and rival Farmington expects to have possibly nine returning starters on defense for week 2.
Any difficulty from preparing for each contest should be alleviated by the knowledge and game film that were obtained while previously squaring off.
“The good thing is our opponents didn’t have any head coaching or coordinator changes, so I think that what we have on film will be similar to what they do again this year,” Jones said.
Most position battles have been settled in practice, and an elevated level of intensity on special teams has been encouraging to see.
North County may duplicate its routine of going for two points after every score, but is still exploring a kicking prospect with the goal of pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line.
A wider array of capable back-up performers should benefit the Raiders in the short term while laying the foundation for a much brighter future than some may have forecast.
With a positive attitude seemingly established, the keys to a successful campaign according to Jones include trying to finish strong and improving each week through consistency.
“A lot of guys are excited to be out there and not just going through the motions,” he said. “They ask a lot of questions. We’re obviously not perfect on every play, but when there is a mistake, the guys usually understand what they did before a coach can get there to talk to them about it.”
