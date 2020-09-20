Rebels and Warriors reach 4-0 with ease

CUBA, Mo. – Jett Bridges threw three touchdown passes, Dayshawn Welch delivered three scoring runs, and the Central football team rolled past Cuba 45-12 to stay unbeaten on Friday night.
Jobe Bryant continued his strong freshman season with two touchdown catches, and the Rebels (4-0) built a 24-0 advantage less than 16 minutes into the action.
Welch erupted for 229 yards on 19 carries, including a 79-yard burst with 4:29 left in the third quarter. That effort followed his school record 381-yard performance last week at Northwest.
Justin Bridges was perfect on six extra points, and drilled a 45-yard field goal on the game’s initial drive. He later missed a try from 52.
Grant Manion matched Bryant with three receptions, and bumped the Central lead to 10-0 with a 15-yard scoring grab in the opening stanza.
Bryant added a 13-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter, and Welch extended a 17-0 margin with a 10-yard run on the Rebels’ next possession.
Cuba (2-2) answered before halftime with a 6-yard scamper by Alan O’Neal, and trimmed its deficit to 24-12 when Dylan Keogh caught an 81-yard strike.
Central came back with a 19-yard catch by Bryant to restore a three-possession lead. Welch capped the scoring with an 8-yard run before the third quarter ended.
Jett Bridges also surged past triple digits in the victory with 135 yards on 14 carries, and was 8-of-13 passing for 133 yards overall.
Ruger Sutton made a team-high nine tackles while Korbyn Pratt added seven stops and Dylan Holifield made six more for the Rebels, who will host Potosi in week 5.
Central forced two turnovers – an interception by Bryant and fumble recovery by Eligh Dyess – and also picked up a sack from defensive end Jason Pyatt.
Levi O’Dell chipped in 57 rushing yards and Casen Murphy added 36. Slade Schweiss had two catches.
Valle Catholic 67, Orchard Farm 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Heberlie caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception 45 yards to the end zone on Friday night as Valle Catholic beat Orchard Farm 67-0.
Tim Okenfuss highlighted the defensive shutout with six tackles for loss, including two sacks, while Josh Bieser made a team-high 10 tackles for the Warriors.
Valle Catholic (4-0) forced the only two turnovers, had a 55-0 advantage by halftime, and finished with a 474-119 margin in total yards.
Heberlie notched his sixth and seventh TD receptions, and had four catches overall for 152 yards. Drew Bauman added a 40-yard grab during the win.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Falllert completed 10-of-12 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on keeper while rushing three times for 37.
Cory Stoll had a team-high 72 yards on just two carries, both of which became touchdowns, and Bryce Giesler also ran for two scores.
Jayden Gegg and Carson Tucker contributed one TD run each, and Clayton Drury carries four times for 44 yards.
Kolten Naeger and Joe Williams registered sacks, and Luke McClure recovered a fumble for Valle, which faces conference foe Grandview next.
The Warriors have allowed 14 points through four games.
Hillsboro 36, North County 14
HILLSBORO, Mo. – The relentless power rushing attack of Hillsboro wore down North County in an MAFC Red Division matchup on Friday night.
Austin Romaine rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaxin Patterson totaled 127 yards with two more scored on the ground as the Hawks prevailed 36-14.
Hillsboro (2-2, 1-1) jumped ahead 16-0 on an 8-yard run by Patterson and two-point conversion in the second quarter after Romaine struck first from 3 yards away in the first quarter.
Karter Kekec sparked North County (2-2, 1-1) with a 9-yard interception return for a touchdown, and caught the ensuing conversion pass to make it 16-8.
But Raiders were outgained 335-197 in total yards, and Hillsboro kept possession for nearly 31 of the 48 minutes. Each team committed one turnover.
Tyler Watson restored a 22-8 halftime lead for the Hawks on a 21-yard scoring jaunt. Fourth-quarter TD runs by Romaine and Patterson put the contest out of reach.
Junior quarterback ran 17 times for a team-high 111 yards, but struggled to just 4-of-19 through the air for 67 yards with one interception.
Brian Chandler crashed in from the 1 on his lone carry during the third quarter, while Triston Miller and Eric Ruess each made two receptions in defeat.
Jobe Smith had a 64-yard kickoff return in the closing minutes, but North County stalled in the red zone.
Seastrand highlighted the defense with 10 solo tackles and 15 overall for the Raiders, who will host new program Agape Boarding in week 5.
