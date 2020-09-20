Rebels and Warriors reach 4-0 with ease

Austin Romaine rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaxin Patterson totaled 127 yards with two more scored on the ground as the Hawks prevailed 36-14.

Hillsboro (2-2, 1-1) jumped ahead 16-0 on an 8-yard run by Patterson and two-point conversion in the second quarter after Romaine struck first from 3 yards away in the first quarter.

Karter Kekec sparked North County (2-2, 1-1) with a 9-yard interception return for a touchdown, and caught the ensuing conversion pass to make it 16-8.

But Raiders were outgained 335-197 in total yards, and Hillsboro kept possession for nearly 31 of the 48 minutes. Each team committed one turnover.

Tyler Watson restored a 22-8 halftime lead for the Hawks on a 21-yard scoring jaunt. Fourth-quarter TD runs by Romaine and Patterson put the contest out of reach.

Junior quarterback ran 17 times for a team-high 111 yards, but struggled to just 4-of-19 through the air for 67 yards with one interception.

Brian Chandler crashed in from the 1 on his lone carry during the third quarter, while Triston Miller and Eric Ruess each made two receptions in defeat.