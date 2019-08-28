PARK HILLS – Even as a streak of six consecutive district titles ended on a frigid night in Kennett last November, the Central football program still had reasons to feel optimistic.
A season that began with several unknown variables and encountered its share of obstacles finished with a solid flourish – albeit marred by five turnovers during the closing act.
Despite getting all-state efforts from seniors Will Hopkins and Tanner Friend, the eventual 6-6 record represented a noticeable slip from recent campaigns with double-digit victories.
“I feel like we probably should have won three more games than we did. We lost games to Potosi and Farmington where we never punted,” said Head Coach Kory Schweiss, whose 16th season at the helm begins Friday at home against St. Clair.
“Turnovers were easily our biggest issue last year. We have to correct that and sustain more drives. It will also help our defense to where they don’t have to be on the field as much.”
One positive that Schweiss and his staff had tucked away was the reassurance of an imminent youth movement and the resulting reinforcements it would entail.
The budding newcomers will be amalgamated with established seniors in virtually every facet of the team and situation on the field.
Patience may be required for the Rebels to find their initial bearings, but better focus and execution could make their absence from the state playoffs a brief one.
“We’re pretty high on our freshman and sophomore classes. The upside for them is high, so we’ll want to get them some reps,” Schweiss said.
“You’re going to see us get a lot of young guys into the mix. That’s one of the reasons why I think we’ll be a lot better at the end of the year than at the beginning.”
The Central offense is designed to wear down the opposition and control time of possession, but depth and variety in the backfield could spawn an explosive quality as well.
Senior leader Gage Manion emerged with Offensive MVP honors in the MAFC White Division, and will create a versatile threat when shifting wide as a receiver.
Trevor Johnson brings a more punishing approach to compliment Dayshawn Welch, who delivered long touchdown runs against both Dexter and Kennett in district action as a freshman.
With four repeat starters stationed along the offensive line – including all-MAFC selection Jake Murray at left tackle – Central may have no need to complicate its plan of attack.
“We may have some running plays where we don’t gain anything, but I just feel like every time we hand the ball off, it can become a touchdown,” Schweiss said. “Our running backs have the ability not only to break tackles, but also run away from people.”
Guards Hunter Francis and Nate Gremminger also return along with right tackle Clayton Stanfill. Junior Colton Ketcherside has earned the starting nod at center.
Senior Dylan Corcoran faced stern competition from sophomore Jett Bridges, but remained on course to retain the starting quarterback spot through one week of official practice.
Corcoran brings familiarity with operating the mid-line veer package where the Central offense is most comfortable at this point. He could also benefit from the clean slate of a fresh season.
“Dylan had a lot of problems with the upperclassmen, and it was hard on him last year,” Schweiss said. “It wasn’t an easy group to play quarterback with.
“So hopefully, playing with his age group and younger kids who look up to him, he’ll do a better job. Jett may get some reps or a series, even in close games, because he’s the kind of player who can make some things happen.”
The Rebels face the task of developing receivers with only Braydon Scherffius having been in a regular role last season. This is where an influx of youth may be most visible.
Grant Manion, Korbyn Pratt, Isaiah Welch, Slade Schweiss, Ruger Sutton and Brett Richardson could all be integrated into the passing game. Blake Bolin, Xander Burke, Dylan Holifield and standout defensive lineman Darantae Martin may form a rotation of blocking tight ends.
More serious questions linger for Central on the defensive side, where graduation has plucked up to seven starters and some growing pains are anticipated.
Two-way linemen will likely shoulder the burden at the outset. Gage Manion is moving forward from safety to inside linebacker alongside Johnson.
Ethan Lee is a leading candidate to start at outside linebacker while Corcoran and Scherffius will likely anchor a secondary that seeks smoother coverage along the sidelines.
Justin Bridges and his powerful kicking leg are back and healthy to highlight the special teams. Schweiss hinted that his range could exceed 50 yards in ideal conditions.
A home showdown with reigning Class 4 state runner-up MICDS awaits in week 2. Back-to-back MAFC White Division rivals Ste. Genevieve and Potosi usher in the month of October.
Potosi stunned the Rebels 7-6 in the most recent meeting to snap their modest three-game win streak. That result delivered a reality check after multiple scoring chances were botched in enemy territory.
“There was a time when we used to control the ball to stay in games and give ourselves a chance at the end to beat teams who we thought were better than us,” Schweiss said. “That’s how we started building this program.
“I feel like Potosi gave us a taste of our own medicine last year, and I give them a lot of credit for that. We hoped to see them again in a district game, but that matchup didn’t happen. We’ll have our chance this year, so we’re looking forward to that one.”
