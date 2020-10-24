Rebels deliver signature victory over Farmington

After a quick throw fell incomplete, Justin Bridges connected squarely from the left hash mark, cashing in a second chance after Brady Cook blocked his previous 42-yard try in the third quarter.

Farmington was afforded one last snap from its own 28, but freshman safety Jobe Bryant intercepted a desperation heave from QB Kaden Files before sliding down in celebration.

Central (8-1) had dropped three straight battles against the Knights, including a 49-14 thumping last fall, and watched Farmington (7-2) come back from a 14-0 deficit on this evening.

The Knights took possession with less than 11 minutes to play, and steadily progressed 65 yards over 13 plays to achieve the tying touchdown.

Files and Botkin started off the series with consecutive 10-yard runs, and Files calmly converted a keeper on fourth-and-2 before picking up 11 more to the Central 6.

Files stretched for the left pylon to score on the next snap, and the extra point from Kael Krause – whose last-second field goal beat Festus last week – brought the visitors even at 14-14.