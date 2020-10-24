Rebels deliver signature victory over Farmington

PARK HILLS – The Central football team beat Farmington at its own usual strategy of controlling the clock and dictating tempo, and earned a signature win on Friday night.
The Rebels drove 78 yards over the last 4:12 of regulation, and senior Justin Bridges drilled a 19-yard field goal with 3.8 seconds remaining to secure a wild and cold 17-14 triumph.
Dayshawn Welch rushed for 169 yards on 20 carries, and Central (8-1) erased the frustration from its narrow loss on a stalled drive against Seckman last week.
Junior quarterback Jett Bridges completed 7-of-11 passes for 114 yards, and made three crucial plays to prolong the winning march with first downs.
The first occurred while rolling right under pressure and finding Ruger Sutton for 12 yards on third-and-6 while being hit on the throw. He then scampered 19 yards on a third-and-10 draw.
Farmington responded when senior linebacker Braden Botkin sacked Bridges back at the Central 40, but could not get the crucial stop needed to potentially force overtime.
Bridges located Welch alone in the left flat on second-and-17, helped by an early block by left tackle Jason Pyatt, and the dazzling junior running back raced down the sideline before being tackled at the Knights’ 2.
After a quick throw fell incomplete, Justin Bridges connected squarely from the left hash mark, cashing in a second chance after Brady Cook blocked his previous 42-yard try in the third quarter.
Farmington was afforded one last snap from its own 28, but freshman safety Jobe Bryant intercepted a desperation heave from QB Kaden Files before sliding down in celebration.
Central (8-1) had dropped three straight battles against the Knights, including a 49-14 thumping last fall, and watched Farmington (7-2) come back from a 14-0 deficit on this evening.
The Knights took possession with less than 11 minutes to play, and steadily progressed 65 yards over 13 plays to achieve the tying touchdown.
Files and Botkin started off the series with consecutive 10-yard runs, and Files calmly converted a keeper on fourth-and-2 before picking up 11 more to the Central 6.
Files stretched for the left pylon to score on the next snap, and the extra point from Kael Krause – whose last-second field goal beat Festus last week – brought the visitors even at 14-14.
Farmington had a promising drive halted by a chop block penalty and crucial tackle by Xander Burke in the third quarter. Central likewise stalled on the ensuing possession when receiver Grant Manion broke off his route too soon in positive territory.
Solid interior run defense by Central prompted the Knights into expanding their playbook and running a greater number of sweeps rather than pounding the ball straight ahead.
The Rebels delivered a much stronger effort just seven days after being battered and humbled for 401 yards and five touchdowns by Seckman quarterback Cole Ruble.
Central limited Botkin to 55 yards on 14 carries, and Files had 46 yards on 11 attempts. Carter Barnes instead paced the team with 56 yards on seven touches.
With COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantines forcing teams across the state to cancel games and find new opponents on short notice, Central beefed up its schedule with three much larger schools.
Thanks to victories over Class 6 Northwest and Class 5 Farmington, the Rebels appear to have clinched the top seed and home-field advantage for the Class 3, District 2 playoffs over unbeaten St. Clair.
Farmington (7-2) committed the game’s only two turnovers, and is projected to fall behind Seckman into the No. 3 seed for Class 5, District 1, which eliminates a potential bye week.
The Knights will likely host Oakville next week, although district matchups will not be made official by MSHSAA until Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Central forced a punt on the opening drive when sophomore lineman Tristan Stewart sacked Files after Farmington converted a dangerous fourth-and-1 sneak from its own 29.
Welch immediately ignited the Rebels with a 31-yard run on their first play from scrimmage, and gained 13 more on an ensuing bounce outside.
A false start represented the first of seven Central penalties on the night, but Bryant took a handoff in motion and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass that Manion secured for a 7-0 lead.
The Rebels’ sideline erupted again after linebacker Dylan Holifield recovered a fumble. Welch sprinted up the middle and past the secondary for a 38-yard TD and 14-0 edge on the next play with 1:45 left in the first quarter.
Farmington answered with scoreless defense over the next 37 minutes, including the blocked field goal after Welch ran through two men for 20 yards on a third-and-13 play early in the third period.
Tyler Hampton added a sack while linemen Judd Cunningham and Keagan Hampton each knocked down throws for Farmington, which drew closer on its third drive.
Botkin pounded forward for 22 yards, and Cook picked up 24 on a sweep that Files sold perfectly with a fake on the final play of the opening quarter.
Wyatt Westbrook made an excellent tumbling catch for 29 yards – the lone Farmington completion on the night in four passes – and Botkin punched his way in from the 1 to make it 14-7.
The Rebels looked to extend that margin before halftime, but elected to punt after a second holding call moved them back from the Farmington 33.
Bryant made a team-high four catches, and completed both of his pass attempts, including a 20-yarder to Sutton. Bridges finished with 41 rushing yards on 11 carries.
