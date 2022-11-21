Rebels drop quarterfinal showdown against Ritter

PARK HILLS – Central receivers Jobe Bryant and Kannon Harlow naturally lowered their heads in brief moments of exasperation after potential touchdown passes slipped from their fingertips.

The standout juniors cleanly beat the athletic Cardinal Ritter safeties over the middle as quarterback Casen Murphy delivered the football right on time.

The challenge of facing the top-ranked team in Class 3 gave the Rebels fewer opportunities to strike than normal, and too many got away on Saturday.

Marvin Burks rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and helped the visiting Lions seal a 36-22 victory in the state quarterfinal round.

Aiyon Carter and Ryan Boyd made dazzling scoring catches in the first half, and Cardinal Ritter (12-0) advanced to face Pleasant Hill next week for a spot in the Show-Me Bowl.

Central (11-2) hoped to follow its district title victory over No. 2 Valle Catholic with another landmark performance, and gave the Lions all they could handle.

Murphy completed 15-of-29 passes for 189 yards, including four drops, and ran for 128 yards on 19 attempts as the Ritter defense sought to neutralize the running backs.

The Lions had shut out six previous opponents this fall, but Central deflated that notion on its opening drive after making a crucial defense stand.

Harlow broke up a fourth-and-13 pass in the end zone following an illegal block penalty, and Murphy ignited the Rebels with a 16-yard scramble.

Central grabbed a 6-0 lead when senior receiver Kendall Horton elevated over tight double coverage and came down with a 39-yard touchdown catch.

A short kickoff gave Ritter starting field position near midfield, and quarterback Antwan McKay guided an excellent 24-yard throw into a crosswind that Carter reeled in for a 6-6 tie.

Holding penalties slowed the Lions multiple times, and negated a promising scoring chance after Bryant was stuffed on fourth down at the Central 46.

The Rebels also shined defensively when Ritter attempted to spring its fast receivers on immediate swing passes, thanks to several open-field tackles in the first half.

Linebacker Ty Schweiss made one such stop in three-and-out series, then cut down a panicked punter at the Cardinal Ritter 43 following a low snap.

Murphy powered through a hole up the middle for 22 yards on a keeper, but the Rebels stalled at the 17 after Bryant could not squeeze a third-down pass.

The Lions suffered another mistake on their next possession as Murphy intercepted a deep pass. But he was alertly stripped by receiver Dallas Winner-Johnson for a lost fumble on the return.

Frederick Moore capitalized on the break by racing 59 yards on a jet sweep, which marked a sign of things to come, before Burks barreled ahead for the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown.

Jaxon Jones and Nathan Weinhold stopped the conversion attempt, but Ritter soon claimed those two points on a couple of Central miscues.

Hakin Wagner was tackled after fielding the ensuing kickoff at the 2-yard line, and a rolled snap caused Murphy to be dropped in the end zone for a safety and 14-6 deficit.

Dual quarterback Carson Boyd ran for 17 yards after the resulting the free kick, and connected for a 22-6 lead when Ryan Boyd dived with full extension for a sensational 25-yard touchdown grab.

Central was teetering on disaster with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter, but delivered a key stop as Sammy Callaway made a tackle in the backfield for a chance to regroup at halftime.

The Rebels answered with a six-minute, 58-yard scoring march to open the third quarter and set the stage for an exciting battle to the conclusion.

Murphy gained 15 yards on another keeper, and found Bryant at the sideline for a crucial 13-yard completion on fourth-and-7 inside Ritter territory.

Central then showed its tenacity on a 10-yard run by Murphy, who churned his legs after being stacked up by a crowd of Lions and received a push across the goal line from guards Evan Weiss and Callaway.

Murphy ran the two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game again at 22-14, and the Rebels added to the drama by forcing a crucial turnover.

McKay was helped on a scramble as Jones was flagged for contacting his facemask, but a fourth-down pass following another holding infraction was intercepted by Schweiss at the Rebels’ 14.

Bryant then created another magical highlight for his record-setting season. After catching a swing pass behind the line of scrimmage, he absorbed an initial hit, barely maintained his balance and shedded another pursuing defender to break away for a 32-yard gain.

Murphy zipped a strike on fourth-and-6, however, that Harlow dropped near the Ritter 20. Central squandered one final opportunity for a tying drive.

Rebels linebacker Triston Stewart batted down a pass to force a punt with 8:46 remaining in the game, but Central likewise stalled before Murphy unleashed a 57-yard punt to the 7.

The Lions’ offensive line dominated the final seven minutes without another official pass being thrown, and flipped field position as Carson Boyd exploded behind the left tackle for a 50-yard run.

Central could not contain the jet sweep from there. Burks found room around the edge for a 37-yard gallop before the conversion rebuilt a 30-14 margin.

Murphy engineered one last defiant response by the Rebels, first spotting Caden Casey in the flat to cover 22 yards on third-and-7. Bryant leaped to make a crossing 24-yard catch for his 30th all-purpose touchdown.

Desperate for two points that would to keep any comeback hopes alive, Central lined up in a modified swinging gate with all five linemen and a receiver near the left sideline.

Three lengthy laterals and one slightly forward toss in a zig-zag pattern later, the chaotic trick play succeeded. Schweiss sprinted about 20 yards straight ahead, and charged into the endzone with 3:22 left.

Burks sealed the outcome three plays later after Ritter secured the onside kick, taking a jet sweep 30 yards to extend a 30-22 advantage as Central coaches appealed for a holding penalty.

Isiah Edwards and Malikh Riggins made stops in the backfield, and Cam Clayborn sacked Murphy during the final Central possession

Moore nabbed a brilliant pick while battling Bryant in the air before halftime, and the turnover margin evened out at two each.

Bryant tallied a game-high six receptions for 97 yards. Schweiss and Jones paced the Central defense with eight tackles each.

The Rebels, ranked eighth entering the Class 3 postseason and likely to rise, remain winless all-time in state quarterfinal appearances.