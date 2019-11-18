MAFC White Division champion Central has been rewarded with 10 First Team and seven Second Team all-conference selections this season.
Sophomore running back Dayshawn Welch was named Offensive MVP after rushing for 100 or more yards in nine of 11 games for the Rebels, who were 4-0 in league play.
His top blocker, left tackle Hunter Francis, nabbed Offensive lineman MVP, and senior safety Gage Manion was tabbed Defensive MVP from Central.
Welch landed First Team distinction at defensive back as well, while Manion joined him as a two-way First Team player at running back.
Central appears five times on the First Team defense overall, including inside linebacker Trevor Johnson and linemen Derontae Martin and Nate Gremminger.
The Rebels also had ample special teams representation on the First Team with punter Dylan Corcoran and place kicker Justin Bridges.
Head Coach Kory Schweiss shared the Coach of the Year award with defensive coordinator P.J. Jones.
Ste. Genevieve avenged its week 5 defeat to Central with a late scoring drive and 24-22 triumph in the Class 3, District 1 semifinal round before falling to Kennett last Friday.
The Dragons have five First Team selections, including senior quarterback Logan Gegg, who became the full-time signal caller after splitting time there last year.
Sophomore Zach Boyer stepped forward to become his primary target after an injury sidelined receiver Payton Matthews, while Koby Hatfield anchored the Ste. Genevieve defense at linebacker.
First Team linemen for the Dragons are center Evan Walker and tackle Clayton Kreitler.
Fredericktown senior end Seth Laut was named Defensive Line MVP, and likewise made the First Team offense as a tight end.
Running back/receiver Malachi Kyle is a two-time First-Team performer as flex player and kick returner, while Blackcats teammate Ethan Flanagan landed a spot among the receivers.
Potosi achieved its first winning season since 2014 with six First Team all-conference players setting the pace. Keke Ortiz and Blake Buckley claimed both offensive guard honors.
Leading tackler at safety Isaac Gaghen and linebacker Tristan Murdick were recognized along with interior lineman Hunter Moon, who led the Trojans with eight sacks.
Wade Mercille is the First Team fullback.
MAFC White Division 2019
All-Conference Football
First Team Offense:
QB: Logan Gegg – Ste. Genevieve
RB: Dayshawn Welch – Central
RB: Gage Manion – Central
FB: Wade Mercille – Potosi
WR: Zach Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
WR: Ethan Flanagan – Fredericktown
FLEX: Malachi Kyle – Fredericktown
TE: Seth Laut – Fredericktown
T: Hunter Francis – Central
T: Clayton Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve
G: Blake Buckley – Potosi
G: Keke Ortiz – Potosi
C: Evan Walker – Ste. Genevieve
First Team Defense:
DB: Carter Dix - Perryville
DB: Isaac Gaghen - Potosi
DB: Gage Manion - Central
DB: Dayshawn Welch – Central
LB: Trevor Johnson – Central
LB: Koby Hatfield – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Caleb Gremaud – Perryville
LB: Tristan Murdick – Potosi
DE: Seth Laut – Fredericktown
DE: Nate Gremminger – Central
DT: Derontae Martin – Central
DT: Hunter Moon – Potosi
DT: Ian Kurre – Perryville
First Team Special:
P: Dylan Corcoran – Central
K: Justin Bridges – Central
KR: Malachi Kyle - Fredericktown
Second Team Offense:
QB: Evan Burrows - Fredericktown
QB: Evan Daugherty – Perryville
RB: Austin Bullock – Ste. Genevieve
RB: Isaac Gaghen – Potosi
FB: Trevor Johnson – Central
WR: Bryce Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve
WR: Dawson Camden – Ste. Genevieve
FLEX: Kyle Miller – Potosi
TE: Blake Bolin – Central
T: Jake Murray – Central
T: Clayton Stanfill – Central
G: Clayton Steffens – Perryville
G: A Mondre Hill - Potosi
C: Brad Ernst – Perryville
Second Team Defense:
DB: Bryce Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Charles Finley – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Ruger Sutton – Central
DB: Reese Francis – Fredericktown
LB: Tristan Casby – Fredericktown
LB: Jacob Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Josh Allen – Potosi
LB: Blake Bolin – Central
DE: Clayton Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve
DE: Matt Mueller – Perryville
DE: Evan Walker – Ste. Genevieve
DT: Hunter Francis – Central
Second Team Special:
P: Blake Henson – Potosi
K: Mateus Lacerda – Ste. Genevieve
KR: Dayshawn Welch – Central
Honorable Mention:
QB: Dylan Corcoran – Central
FB: Brayden Isgriggs – Potosi
WR: Braydon Scherffius – Central
WR: Carter Dix – Perryville
OL: Coy Flieg – Ste. Genevieve
OL: Trevan West – Fredericktown
DE: Clayton Stanfill – Central
DE: Bryce Reed – Potosi
DE: Clayton Steffens – Perryville
DB: Isaiah Welch – Central
DB: Brett Bieser – Ste. Genevieve
Offensive MVP: Dayshawn Welch – Central
Offensive Line MVP: Hunter Francis – Central
Defensive MVP: Gage Manion – Central
Defensive Line MVP: Seth Laut – Fredericktown
Coach of the Year: Kory Schweiss – Central; P.J. Jones - Central
