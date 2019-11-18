{{featured_button_text}}

MAFC White Division champion Central has been rewarded with 10 First Team and seven Second Team all-conference selections this season.

Sophomore running back Dayshawn Welch was named Offensive MVP after rushing for 100 or more yards in nine of 11 games for the Rebels, who were 4-0 in league play.

His top blocker, left tackle Hunter Francis, nabbed Offensive lineman MVP, and senior safety Gage Manion was tabbed Defensive MVP from Central.

Welch landed First Team distinction at defensive back as well, while Manion joined him as a two-way First Team player at running back.

Central appears five times on the First Team defense overall, including inside linebacker Trevor Johnson and linemen Derontae Martin and Nate Gremminger.

The Rebels also had ample special teams representation on the First Team with punter Dylan Corcoran and place kicker Justin Bridges.

Head Coach Kory Schweiss shared the Coach of the Year award with defensive coordinator P.J. Jones.

Ste. Genevieve avenged its week 5 defeat to Central with a late scoring drive and 24-22 triumph in the Class 3, District 1 semifinal round before falling to Kennett last Friday.

The Dragons have five First Team selections, including senior quarterback Logan Gegg, who became the full-time signal caller after splitting time there last year.

Sophomore Zach Boyer stepped forward to become his primary target after an injury sidelined receiver Payton Matthews, while Koby Hatfield anchored the Ste. Genevieve defense at linebacker.

First Team linemen for the Dragons are center Evan Walker and tackle Clayton Kreitler.

Fredericktown senior end Seth Laut was named Defensive Line MVP, and likewise made the First Team offense as a tight end.

Running back/receiver Malachi Kyle is a two-time First-Team performer as flex player and kick returner, while Blackcats teammate Ethan Flanagan landed a spot among the receivers.

Potosi achieved its first winning season since 2014 with six First Team all-conference players setting the pace. Keke Ortiz and Blake Buckley claimed both offensive guard honors.

Leading tackler at safety Isaac Gaghen and linebacker Tristan Murdick were recognized along with interior lineman Hunter Moon, who led the Trojans with eight sacks.

Wade Mercille is the First Team fullback.

MAFC White Division 2019

All-Conference Football

First Team Offense:

QB: Logan Gegg – Ste. Genevieve

RB: Dayshawn Welch – Central

RB: Gage Manion – Central

FB: Wade Mercille – Potosi

WR: Zach Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

WR: Ethan Flanagan – Fredericktown

FLEX: Malachi Kyle – Fredericktown

TE: Seth Laut – Fredericktown

T: Hunter Francis – Central

T: Clayton Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve

G: Blake Buckley – Potosi

G: Keke Ortiz – Potosi

C: Evan Walker – Ste. Genevieve

First Team Defense:

DB: Carter Dix - Perryville

DB: Isaac Gaghen - Potosi

DB: Gage Manion - Central

DB: Dayshawn Welch – Central

LB: Trevor Johnson – Central

LB: Koby Hatfield – Ste. Genevieve

LB: Caleb Gremaud – Perryville

LB: Tristan Murdick – Potosi

DE: Seth Laut – Fredericktown

DE: Nate Gremminger – Central

DT: Derontae Martin – Central

DT: Hunter Moon – Potosi

DT: Ian Kurre – Perryville

First Team Special:

P: Dylan Corcoran – Central

K: Justin Bridges – Central

KR: Malachi Kyle - Fredericktown

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Second Team Offense:

QB: Evan Burrows - Fredericktown

QB: Evan Daugherty – Perryville

RB: Austin Bullock – Ste. Genevieve

RB: Isaac Gaghen – Potosi

FB: Trevor Johnson – Central

WR: Bryce Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve

WR: Dawson Camden – Ste. Genevieve

FLEX: Kyle Miller – Potosi

TE: Blake Bolin – Central

T: Jake Murray – Central

T: Clayton Stanfill – Central

G: Clayton Steffens – Perryville

G: A Mondre Hill - Potosi

C: Brad Ernst – Perryville

Second Team Defense:

DB: Bryce Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve

DB: Charles Finley – Ste. Genevieve

DB: Ruger Sutton – Central

DB: Reese Francis – Fredericktown

LB: Tristan Casby – Fredericktown

LB: Jacob Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

LB: Josh Allen – Potosi

LB: Blake Bolin – Central

DE: Clayton Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve

DE: Matt Mueller – Perryville

DE: Evan Walker – Ste. Genevieve

DT: Hunter Francis – Central

Second Team Special:

P: Blake Henson – Potosi

K: Mateus Lacerda – Ste. Genevieve

KR: Dayshawn Welch – Central

Honorable Mention:

QB: Dylan Corcoran – Central

FB: Brayden Isgriggs – Potosi

WR: Braydon Scherffius – Central

WR: Carter Dix – Perryville

OL: Coy Flieg – Ste. Genevieve

OL: Trevan West – Fredericktown

DE: Clayton Stanfill – Central

DE: Bryce Reed – Potosi

DE: Clayton Steffens – Perryville

DB: Isaiah Welch – Central

DB: Brett Bieser – Ste. Genevieve

Offensive MVP: Dayshawn Welch – Central

Offensive Line MVP: Hunter Francis – Central

Defensive MVP: Gage Manion – Central

Defensive Line MVP: Seth Laut – Fredericktown

Coach of the Year: Kory Schweiss – Central; P.J. Jones - Central

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments