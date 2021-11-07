Rebels march over Potosi to district final

PARK HILLS – Senior tailback Dayshawn Welch rushed for four touchdowns during the first half Friday night as top-seeded Central pressed forward in the Class 3, District 1 football playoffs.

Jett Bridges threw for three scores, and the seventh-ranked Rebels pulled away from Potosi 47-21 in their second meeting of the season.

Xander Burke and Dylan Holifield registered two sacks each, and Central (9-1) forced three turnovers while advancing to host Kennett for the district title on Friday.

Potosi (5-6) offered a tougher battle in comparison to its 64-7 blowout defeat in week five, and relied heavily on the passing game as the Rebels successfully shut down the run.

Blake Coleman fired his third touchdown strike of the game covering 57 yards to Luke Brabham, and the visiting Trojans trailed 34-21 with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

The Rebels answered as Bridges found Ruger Sutton for a 16-yard touchdown before the period ended, and Jobe Bryant capped the contest on another 16-yard scoring catch with 8:05 remaining.