Rebels march over Potosi to district final

PARK HILLS – Senior tailback Dayshawn Welch rushed for four touchdowns during the first half Friday night as top-seeded Central pressed forward in the Class 3, District 1 football playoffs.
Jett Bridges threw for three scores, and the seventh-ranked Rebels pulled away from Potosi 47-21 in their second meeting of the season.
Xander Burke and Dylan Holifield registered two sacks each, and Central (9-1) forced three turnovers while advancing to host Kennett for the district title on Friday.
Potosi (5-6) offered a tougher battle in comparison to its 64-7 blowout defeat in week five, and relied heavily on the passing game as the Rebels successfully shut down the run.
Blake Coleman fired his third touchdown strike of the game covering 57 yards to Luke Brabham, and the visiting Trojans trailed 34-21 with 6:38 left in the third quarter.
The Rebels answered as Bridges found Ruger Sutton for a 16-yard touchdown before the period ended, and Jobe Bryant capped the contest on another 16-yard scoring catch with 8:05 remaining.
Welch scampered 51 yards on fourth-and-7 during the fifth snap from scrimmage, less than 90 seconds into the action, and amassed 235 yards overall on 20 carries.
Potosi forged a 7-7 tie on a 15-yard catch by Gavin Portell moments after linebacker Levi Courtney fell on a Bridges fumble inside the 20.
Welch handed all momentum right back to Central with a 68-yard burst to the end zone on the next play, and added a 1-yard dive to make it 21-7 late in the first quarter.
Gavin Pinson drew the Trojans closer with a 14-yard touchdown grab, but Welch sprinted 50 to secure his fourth TD and a 27-14 advantage on the ensuing possession.
Bridges was 15-of-23 passing for 220 yards, and extended the difference on a 44-yard touchdown strike to Slade Schweiss with just 21 seconds to play until halftime.
Grant Manion had a game-high 99 yards on five catches, and Bryant led with six receptions and 51 yards for the Rebels. Casen Murphy and Ty Schweiss bolstered the defense with interceptions.
Coleman wrapped up his junior campaign at 15-of-28 overall for 162 yards. Portell was his most featured target with five receptions for 34 yards.
Wyatt Knapp made a team-high 13 tackles, including a sack, while Hunter Kincaid and Courtney each generated 11 stops for the Trojans.