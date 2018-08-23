PARK HILLS – A string of six consecutive district championships by the Central football team may appear vulnerable at the surface this season.
Five players with all-state accolades and other main contributors moved on from a state quarterfinalist squad that posted the third 12-1 overall record in five years.
But the Rebels are gearing up to refute that notion in the face of a demanding schedule that includes four Class 4 opponents and several improved foes within the MAFC White Division.
A grand total of three starters return to their same offensive positions – albeit elite players in the area – so matching the optimum group of 11 with a conducive scheme is an ongoing task.
“High school football is so much different than college or the pros, because you can recruit or draft people that fit your system at those higher levels,” 15th-year head coach Kory Schweiss explained.
“People who have watched us play football, from an offensive standpoint, have seen us change quite often; from three backs with hardly any passing to spread with hardly any running to mixing it up like last year. It really just depends on the personnel you have. We hope to [have balance], but I’m the type of coach who wants to find what works and stick with it.”
Will Hopkins enjoyed a massive junior season with more than 900 yards receiving at tight end, and had 136 total tackles as a linebacker and safety combo. He recently announced a commitment to Division I FCS program Southern Illinois.
Fellow all-state performer and guard Tanner Friend is back to anchor the otherwise green lines, and senior Jake Casey brings his speed and sharp instincts at receiver and safety.
While Central would be elated with an overdue breakthrough to the state semifinals once November arrives, not even a conference or district title can be taken for granted.
“Our kids are used to winning now, but if you go back just a little while, it had been a long time before Central could overcome that Ste. Genevieve bug, something like 25 years. Hopefully, it won’t take that many chances to get past the quarterfinals.” Schweiss joked.
“We’re at a place this year where we can’t worry about the past. It’s a totally different team, so we really have to stay focused week to week.”
The entire Central backfield is comprised of junior quarterback Dylan Corcoran and a likely committee of hopefuls notching their first varsity starts at running back in week 1 against St. Clair.
Senior Tyler Murray has seen extensive action at receiver, but Gage Manion and Trevor Johnson picked up their carries late in lopsided games last fall.
Jeremy Jones has rejoined the football program after two years away, and can inject an immediate burst after earning all-state track honors in hurdles just a few months ago.
Friend will undertake a huge leadership role up front, but has some senior help with the conversion of Evan Sidebottom from fullback to left tackle.
The other starting spots are being contested by at least eight other candidates – Clayton Stanfill, Jacob Landolt, Jakob Murray, Hunter Francis, Eli Ford, Nate Gremminger, Gage Sisk and Bradey Clark.
“The biggest competition we have right now is probably on our offensive line. Right now we’re looking at about 10 deep,” Schweiss said. “I’m not saying all 10 are varsity ready yet, but they have been getting varsity reps. From that group, we’ll hopefully have our starting five ready for week 1.
Corcoran follows the legacy of two highly decorated quarterbacks. Jake Bridges enters his third year at Missouri Valley, while last year’s signal caller Jace Bland took 2,259 passing yards and 34 combined touchdowns from last year to MacMurray College in Illinois.
He backed up Bland during the fourth quarters of several convincing wins. Time will tell whether or not Corcoran will be asked to duplicate their sizable throwing workload.
“There were times last year when I thought he was the second-best quarterback in the conference, even though we couldn’t use him in that spot,” Schweiss said. “He has the tools to be really good. It’s going to require game experience. This first year as a starter is going to be a learning curve for him.”
The Rebels face fewer questions on the defensive side. Sidebottom and Murray hold down linebacker roles, while safety and special teams standout Dawson Day will be available in week 2.
Others making an impression include newcomer Braydon Scherffius along with Toby Cash, Blake Bolin, Isaiah Welch and Johnson with secondary prospects.
Will Dickenson steps in at middle linebacker while Derontae Martin and Jake Randall can rotate into the defensive line. Sophomore Justin Bridges continues to improve in the kicking game.
While many faces are different, certain standards of the Central blueprint remain unchanged. Even with less size heading into this fall, setting the tone by packing a wallop is imperative.
“Anyone who has watched us play over the past decade can say that the Central Rebels play with maximum effort,” Schweiss said. “Anything less is going to be an issue, not just with the coaches, but also with our team leaders. We play the physical brand of football that is needed to be successful.
“Our players are usually in the right position to make plays, and execute from there. Younger kids have grown up watching how it all works, and I believe it shows. We have an outstanding freshman class this year – probably one of the best we’ve ever had.”
The new scheduling cycle enabled Central and Farmington to renew an old MAAA rivalry in the regular season finale. The Rebels’ last two battles with MICDS have been settled by a combined six points.
Ste. Genevieve and Potosi again appear to be the main contenders to dethrone the Rebels in the district or conference. Both were in a rebuilding stage last season due to heavy graduation losses.
“Keeping MICDS was a priority because they have given us two great games. They have the kind of athletes that we may see down the road in a district championship or playoff game,” Schweiss said.
“Our conference is steadily getting better, and it’s great to have Farmington back on the schedule. People in the community want to see that game, and I think it’s a win-win situation for both of us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.