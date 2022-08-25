Rebels reload after strong senior class departs

PARK HILLS – Central ended a modest absence from the state football playoffs last November by capturing its eighth district championship in 12 years.

A stellar senior class stamped its imprint on the program with a 10-2 record, falling only to Class 4 semifinalist MICDS by a touchdown and Class 3 champion St. Mary’s in a rout.

Although only three offensive and three defensive starters are back for the next chapter, the Rebels have prospered in this situation before.

“That might have been one of the most talented groups we had, especially from a depth perspective, because there were 18 of them. So it’s going to be tough,” 19th-year head coach Kory Schweiss said. “We lost eight starters on both sides of the ball, and they were all really good players.”

Whether or not this roster can eventually approach the dominance that included four shutout victories in a seven-game stretch remains to be seen, but the general outlook remains favorable.

Many of the new starters previously saw extensive varsity action during second halves, once the first string established huge leads and relinquished the reins to them.

But reduced depth at several positions will create more two-way players out of necessity, and likely force Central to operate at a more tempered pace.

“One of our biggest strengths last year was the ability to play fast, running a lot of plays within a short amount of time,” Schweiss said. “That was possible because we had a lot of guys playing strictly on one side of the ball.

“From a skill perspective, especially our receivers and secondary, we’ll still be able to rotate guys in who are fresh. But otherwise it will be challenging, especially early in the season when it’s hot, to give them some breaks.”

Central averaged a lofty 51 points and 511 yards of total offense per game. Various single-season and career records were broken by running back Dayshawn Welch and quarterback Jett Bridges, who have left their successors an elevated standard to follow.

Leading tacklers Ruger Sutton and Dylan Holifield have also moved on, and the maturation of the next set of starting linebackers could parallel defensive success.

But the Rebels have richly bolstered their athleticism with numerous stars from the track and basketball programs, and are poised to thrive behind a promising offensive front.

“I feel like this could potentially be the best starting line we’ve had in a while, and we were really good there last year,” Schweiss said. “As far as the spread game goes, these five are athletic, pretty strong and have the tools to do many different things.”

The quarterback spot now belongs to junior Casen Murphy, a touted baseball prospect who would have certainly started sooner if not for the proven excellence and poise of Bridges.

Schweiss anticipates solid progress and production as a dual threat from Murphy, who stands to benefit from a crew of dangerous targets spanning the field.

The most obvious playmaker in space is junior Jobe Bryant, who returns as a three-year starter and has already garnered interest from multiple Division I football and basketball programs.

Bryant captured all-state distinction in a second sport last fall after compiling more than 1,000 receiving yards plus 15 touchdowns. The Rebels may also creatively incorporate him into the backfield.

Ty Schweiss and Zack Boyd add experience at receiver. Caden Casey and Kendall Horton, known for their hoops skills, could break out along with state track medalists Kannon Harlow and Hakin Wagner.

Sophomore Jaxon Jones has emerged as the premier choice at running back. Mason Williams has fully recovered from ACL surgery, and Jailen Welch should also pick up some carries.

All-state left guard Evan Weiss powers a sizable offensive line, and works alongside all-MAFC center Logan Murray at center. Tackles Triston Stewart and Nathan Weinhold move into starting roles, along with right guard Sammy Callaway, after getting valuable time on the defensive line last season.

Their health and stamina will be tested right away, and Coach Schweiss plans to exercise caution within the game plan to avoid wearing them down over the course of a daunting season.

“We were able to send in subs and you wouldn’t really notice much of a drop-off,” he said.. “We won’t be able to sub as much this year on the defensive line. We’re tinkering with or changing some of our schemes due to lack of depth up front. A lot of linemen will have to play on both sides of the ball.”

Jones is trending toward being regarded as a top linebacker in the area while still young. Ty Schweiss stays at outside linebacker while Williams and Horton are competing along the opposite side.

Williams is also thriving in practice as a viable extra-point choice after both kickers from last season opted to leave the program.

The new two-year scheduling cycle appears to hold a similar degree of difficulty. Although MICDS is no longer on the docket, the Rebels have replaced small St. Vincent with Class 5 Poplar Bluff in week 1.

Ste. Genevieve remains the chief conference rival, and neighbor Farmington stays locked into the week 9 slot, but the marquee matchup of top-10 caliber teams arrives in week 6.

Valle Catholic joins the MAFC White Division this season, and will meet Central for the first time since 2005. Schweiss and former high school teammate Judd Naeger made their head coaching debuts on opposite sidelines one year earlier.

The Warriors have been bumped to Class 3 since capturing six Class 1 state titles in the span of a decade under Naeger, and will have hosting honors this year at Fr. John Dempsey Field.

“From a community standpoint, and for our players, it’s going to be really neat,” Schweiss said. “I think everybody has wanted to see this matchup for probably the last 10 years.

“Honestly, Judd and I both wanted to do this when our teams were starting to be really good. We talk a lot about schematics, so it’s almost like taking away an assistant coach when we play against each other. We avoided that because we helped each other out so much. But now, our programs have reached a point where it’s harder to find competition that satisfies the needs of our kids consistently throughout the season, so it’s probably about time that we play each other.”