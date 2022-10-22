Rebels roll in mismatch against reeling Knights

PARK HILLS – The explosive Central offense exploited open spaces while its swarming defense left minimal running room for outmatched Farmington on Friday night.

Casen Murphy threw five touchdown passes, including two each to fellow juniors Kannon Harlow and Jobe Bryant, and the 10th-ranked Class 3 Rebels coasted to a 48-14 victory.

Central (8-1) posted an unofficial 334-60 advantage in total first-half yardage, and forced the only two turnovers of the game to punctuate another strong regular season in style.

Farmington (3-6) spiraled to a fourth consecutive loss, but still salvaged a first-round home game against Perryville in the Class 4, District 1 playoffs.

The Rebels found the end zone at the conclusion of six consecutive drives, and showcased their array of athletic receiving options while building a 41-0 halftime lead.

Murphy finished 10-of-13 overall over 325 yards, and had another completion negated by penalty after somehow escaping pressure from three defenders in the first quarter.

Bryant recently established school records for career receptions and yards, and added five more catches for 120 yards to his all-state résumé.

Harlow broke across the deep middle for an 85-yard touchdown on third-and-23 that made it 48-0 after a similar scoring strike to Bryant was called back for holding in the third quarter.

Farmington picked up touchdown runs of 37 yards by Chase Buchanan and 10 yards by freshman backup QB Tatum Tinsley following a 43-yard gallop on a sweep by Caleb Leask.

But the starting offensive unit was completely shut down, as the run-heavy flexbone faltered against the superior Central size in the trenches and speed along the edges.

Kaesen McClain was limited to 35 yards on 12 carries, and three completed passes from Brett Drye to Owen Birkner netted just 7 yards.

The Knights attempted one pass over the middle, and Harlow made a leaping interception to give Central possession at midfield early in the second quarter.

Hakin Wagner raced 33 yards down the left sideline on a quick pass to the Farmington 17, and Bryant scored from the 3 on his lone carry for a 21-0 margin.

Central immediately got another takeaway when a high option pitch caromed off the hands of wingback Jackson McDowell and was nabbed in the air by a pursuing Murphy for an official fumble recovery.

A holding penalty only delayed the ensuing touchdown as Bryant caught a swing pass, juked past an isolated linebacker and followed a block from receiver Kendall Horton for a 42-yard scamper.

Murphy, Bryant and Horton executed the identical play for a subsequent 41-yard score with one minute left until intermission. That drive was preceded by a tackle for loss by Triston Stewart and 5-yard punt.

Wagner chipped in 37 yards on six carries for the Rebels, and scored on a 3-yard dive after breaking free of three defenders for a 15-yard run earlier in the drive. Mason Williams booted his fifth extra point for a 35-0 lead.

Farmington started two possessions in Central territory due to superb kickoff returns by Braydon Berry and Damian Cabrera, and cashed in the latter when Buchanan burst through the middle.

The Rebels required five offensive plays to open the scoring. A 24-yard throw to Wagner moved the chains ahead of a 45-yard dart from Murphy to a wide-open Harlow.

Murphy completed his first five passes. After narrowly failing to connect with Caden Casey, the same tandem struck for an 18-yard crossing touchdown on the next play for a 14-0 cushion.

The Knights picked up one first down during each of their first two series, but stalled for a third consecutive time when Evan Weiss and Ty Schweiss converged to stop McClain in the backfield.

Farmington linebacker Wyatt Skaggs registered the lone sack for either side. Central lost 21 yards on a bad snap in the fourth quarter, but Murphy flipped field position with a 61-yard punt and friendly roll.

Central sustained its lone loss to second-ranked Valle Catholic in week 6, and could potentially face the Warriors again for the Class 3, District 1 title.

But two previous playoff rounds stand in the way. The Rebels are home next Friday to meet Fredericktown, a squad they blanked 42-0 two weeks ago.