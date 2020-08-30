Rebels start new season dominant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch opened his junior season with four rushing touchdowns, and Central routed East Prairie 43-2 while honoring its seniors on Friday night.

Freshman receiver Jobe Bryant debuted with scoring catches from two separate quarterbacks, and totaled 161 yards on four grabs overall for the Rebels (1-0).

East Prairie was added to the Central schedule earlier this week after original opponent St. Vincent canceled due to a COVID-19 related issue.

The Eagles picked up points on a safety in the second quarter, but trailed 27-2 at halftime after Welch stretched the Central advantage with a 45-yard burst.

Jett Bridges completed 6-of-9 passes for 116 yards as the new starter, and Cason Murphy shined in the back-up role by going 6-of-8 overall for 110 yards.

Bryant made the score 21-0 on a 76-yard strike from Bridges in the second quarter, and found the end zone again on a 60-yard connection with Murphy.

Welch, a Class 3 all-state performer last year, provided a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and compiled 119 yards on just eight carries.